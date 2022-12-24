ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’

On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls. At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. ‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach...
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm

HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, nearly 1,100 cases in past week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 1,095 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 372,198. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mid-air fight turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the “behavior of customers.”. The plane arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation

So far there've been 33 cancellations in and out of Honolulu's airport on Tuesday. Ready to ring in the new year? Firecracker sales begin across the state. A firecracker permit is required to purchase. However, people can still purchase fireworks. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Police said the suspect brandished...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)

HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red light cameras at Pali and Vineyard now issuing warnings

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Transportation is moving forward with the red light camera pilot program as another intersection’s system is now issuing citations. The new red light camera located at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard began issuing warnings on Monday. The system captures a photo of...
HAWAII STATE

