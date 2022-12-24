Read full article on original website
DOT: Soil, groundwater at Maui airport pit contaminated with ‘forever chemicals’
‘Steward’ of remote West Oahu beach plans to fight charges against him in court
On Oahu’s North Shore, state celebrates a rare success story in battle against illegal seawalls
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Ke Nui Beach on the North Shore, there appears to be a rare success story in the state’s ongoing battle against illegal beach erosion abatement structures. In the fall, homeowner Joshua VanEmmerik created an unpermitted concrete and rebar berm to support a house as erosion...
HPD chief signs Oahu’s first license to carry a concealed firearm
Hawaii reports 3 COVID deaths, nearly 1,100 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported three additional coronavirus deaths and 1,095 new cases in the past seven days. The latest number brings the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 372,198. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home tests, so the real number is...
Healthier Hawaii: COVID booster shots for young children
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Children as young as six months old can now get the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot. Dr. Monica Singer is a pediatrician at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children and is also part of the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination program. She explains the why keiki six months to five years old should get this new booster.
‘Behavior of customers’ forces Oakland-bound flight to divert back to HNL
Argument forces Oakland-bound flight to return to Honolulu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mid-air fight turned around a Southwest plane that departed from Honolulu on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines told Hawaii News Now the Oakland-bound flight was turned around because of the “behavior of customers.”. The plane arrived at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport just before 9 p.m.
Search suspended for California man who went missing off Kauai on Christmas Day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a California man who went missing off Kauai has been suspended. Officials said Prakash Shroff, 56, is being reported as Kauai’s 12th drowning of the year. Shroff went missing on Christmas Day while swimming off Anini Beach. Witnesses say he and two other...
Southwest Air meltdown extends to HNL with dozens of flights delayed, canceled for another day
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travel chaos continues to be felt across the country, including Hawaii. Nearly 3,000 flights in and out of the United States were canceled on Tuesday as the fallout from a winter storm continues. Southwest passengers are by far the hardest hit, with the CEO apologizing to travelers for the mess.
Navy criticized for paving over toxic foam spill area with tests pending
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The investigation into a toxic foam spill is being finalized and will soon be submitted to the Joint Task Force for Red Hill for review, the Navy said on Tuesday. In an update posted on Tuesday, military officials said that they have “successfully” removed the contamination and...
Ahi supply plentiful ahead of the New Year; what you can expect to pay for sashimi
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. Business Report: Vacation rentals and timeshares data from November. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Howard Dicus breaks down the sales of unit...
Along with traveler frustrations, lost luggage piling up at Honolulu’s airport
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers are losing patience with at least 30 flights canceled at Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday as a winter storm continues to impact the busiest travel period of the year. And some who arrived days ago are still waiting for their bags. The...
Police: Suspect intentionally drove toward officer, forcing him to dive out of the way
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
Search ongoing for California man missing in waters off Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rescue crews continued their search Monday for a swimmer who was apparently swept out to sea while visiting a Kauai beach. Authorities on Kauai identified the swimmer as Prakash Shroff, 56, of California. They say he was swimming at Kauai’s Anini Beach Sunday afternoon when he became distressed in the water.
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 27, 2022)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 27, 2022) -- Sales are now under way today for New Year's firecrackers on Oahu, but only for those who have already bought a permit. -- New developments in the search for a purse stolen from the North Shore home of the artist Wyland. -- HPD is issuing citations to red light runners caught by a newly installed cameras.
Holiday travel woes mount as travelers continue to face flight uncertainties
Red light cameras at Pali and Vineyard now issuing warnings
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The State Department of Transportation is moving forward with the red light camera pilot program as another intersection’s system is now issuing citations. The new red light camera located at Pali Highway and Vineyard Boulevard began issuing warnings on Monday. The system captures a photo of...
Alexander and Baldwin gives back to the community and lends a helping hand to justice-involved women
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Alexander & Baldwin and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Alexander & Baldwin, visit https://alexanderbaldwin.com/. Smart Trees Pacific has been promoting and caring for Hawaii’s urban forest since 1992. They...
