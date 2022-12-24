Read full article on original website
Related
Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady
Cris Collinsworth had some harsh criticism for Tom Brady after being dumbfounded by the play of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback on Sunday night. Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their habit of late comebacks when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime in Week 16. The game was tied 6-6 at halftime as not... The post Cris Collinsworth has harsh criticism for Tom Brady appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation
Several Denver Broncos players got into a heated confrontation during Sunday’s embarrassing blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams, and one veteran who was involved was honest with reporters about what caused it. A fan at SoFi Stadium captured a cell phone video that showed Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner aggressively shove backup quarterback Brett... The post Broncos player shares what led to sideline altercation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Calling For Star Quarterback To Get Benched
Is it time for a prominent NFL quarterback to get benched for the rest of the year?. The Denver Broncos fell to 4-11 on the season following Sunday's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Following the game, some are arguing for the Broncos to bench starting quarterback Russell Wilson.
Patriots QB Mac Jones’ dirty hit on Eli Apple gets punishment update
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones might be facing some discipline for a hit he made on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback in Saturday’s loss. Jones will be reviewed for a possible fine, but not a suspension, on the hit he placed on Apple, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Monday.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Patrick Mahomes says Andy Reid's Christmas gift from team was decided by a poll
Andy Reid’s love of cheeseburgers is no secret. Following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV win, Reid said he would celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.” On Sunday, Reid was gifted a double cheeseburger by the team for Christmas.
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn't Know Who the Starting Quarterback Will Be Next Season
Probably not what Trey Lance wants to hear.
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
Alex Rodriguez celebrates Christmas with new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro, at Dolphins game
It was a “blessed” Christmas for Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Jac Cordeiro. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the former Yankees slugger, 47, posted a cozy photo of himself and Cordeiro from inside a suite at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., where the Dolphins faced the Packers on Christmas Day. “Merry Christmas to all,” Rodriguez captioned the pic, adding the hashtags “Miami Dolphins,” “blessed,” and “Christmas Day.” Cordeiro, a fitness guru who has been linked to Rodriguez since October, also shared an Instagram video of Sunday’s holiday festivities, which featured her rocking a red dress as she took in the...
NFL Starting Quarterback Officially Benched To Third String
A former top NFL Draft pick and starting quarterback has officially been put to the third string. Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Monday that the team has decided to start Mike White moving forward. Wilson, who had started in his absence due to injury, has been benched. But...
NFL Analysis Network
Packers Receive Concerning Injury Update On Offensive Star
Week 16 could not have gone much better for the Green Bay Packers. Not only did they defeat the Miami Dolphins to keep their playoff hopes alive, but all of the teams that they needed to lose that were ahead of them in the standings lost. The New York Giants,...
NBC Sports
Shanahan reveals one 49ers roster move he wishes he had back
The 49ers are allowed to bring back only one more player off injured reserve for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. San Francisco kept a spot open for running back Elijah Mitchell, who is expected to receive that designation over defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (pectoral). “That was the...
‘GMF’ Host Sick of the Kirk Cousins Slander
Kirk Cousins is divisive. Even when his team is 12-3 through 15 games of a season, his performance is contentious. This time, it’s NFL analysts. And they’re not doing anything utterly sinful; they’re just not intermingling Cousins in legitimate MVP conversations. Cousins has 4,117 passing yards and 29 total touchdowns through Week 16, numbers that would generate MVP chatter for most men.
NBC Sports
Report: Mac Jones fined for controversial block on Eli Apple
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones reportedly will face discipline for his low block on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Jones will be fined $11,139 by the NFL. The second-year QB will officially be notified of the fine on Tuesday or Wednesday. Jones' low block...
Look: Eagles Fan Getting Crushed For Despicable Act
There are times when trash-talking an opposing player goes too far and one Philadelphia Eagles fan definitely crossed a line when trying to insult Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Following the Eagles' loss to the Cowboys on Christmas Even, an Eagles fan on Instagram tried to call out Dak by...
First look: Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals odds and lines
The final game of the NFL’s Week 17 schedule has the Buffalo Bills (12-3) on the road to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (11-4) on Monday. Kickoff at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is at 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we look at Bills vs. Bengals odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
NBC Sports
Report: Derek Carr steps away from Raiders to avoid “obvious distractions”
After he was benched, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was not spotted by reporters during the day’s practice. It sounds like he won’t be for the rest of the season. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Carr and the Raiders agreed that he would step away from the team to “avoid the obvious distractions.” So, Carr won’t practice and will be listed as not-injury related.
Comments / 12