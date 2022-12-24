The Hannibal girls basketball team scored 20 points in the third quarter for a 51-39 win over Oswego in the Pulaski holiday tournament on Tuesday. Hannibal held a tight 17-12 advantage at halftime, and while Oswego scored 16 in the third quarter, the Bucs couldn’t come back later in the game. The Warriors put up 14 points in the fourth quarter compared to Oswego’s 11 to secure the win.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO