Related
Oswego County presents annual Tourism Ambassador Award to retired teacher
OSWEGO — The Oswego County Tourism Advisory Council has awarded its 2022 Tourism Ambassador Award to city of Oswego resident Eva Corradino. The Tourism Advisory Council, which has presented the award annually since 1995, presented it to Corradino at the council’s year-end meeting. It’s meant to recognize an individual, business or organization for exceptional support of and commitment to Oswego County’s tourism industry.
Oswego County Legislature earmarks $2.3 million for upgrades to Camp Zerbe, Legends Fields complex
OSWEGO COUNTY — Two recreational facilities owned by Oswego County will receive extensive infrastructure upgrades beginning next year. Camp Zerbe, located in Williamstown, will receive $350,00 in improvements. The Legends Fields complex in the city of Oswego is set to have $2 million worth of work done.
Laker men’s hockey preps for own holiday tournament this weekend
OSWEGO — Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but the week leading into the holiday tournament and the beginning of January are a “fun time of year” for the Oswego State men’s hockey team. The players don’t have to worry about classes...
Mohawk Northeast to continue support of driver Kapuscinski, Flack Racing
OSWEGO — Flack Racing has announced continued support from Mohawk Northeast in 2023, as the heavy and marine construction company partners with driver Dan Kapuscinski for the seventh consecutive season. “Mohawk Northeast has been an integral supporter of my return to racing since 2017 and I am honored to...
Janet D. Horton
Janet D. Horton, 63, of Oswego passed on Dec. 22, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Winter Garden, Florida, she was the daughter of the late Tommy R. and Mildred Theresa (Richardson) Horton.
Driver ticketed for leaving the scene of crash that injured woman, 91
OSWEGO — A 91-year-old woman was on the way from the vet with her cat when another driver ran a stop sign, hit her vehicle and left the scene before officers arrived, Oswego police said. The incident occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 12.
Sharkey set for full-time supermodified comeback in 2023
OSWEGO — Supermodified racing veteran Bill Sharkey of Oswego has been planning his Oswego Speedway return since 2018, when he purchased Keith Gilliam’s former No. 87, a Target Chassis. After four years of rebuilding and updating the car, the pandemic, and even a knee replacement, “The Shark” is...
Building community pride: Fulton Block Builders group to hold 2023 information session Jan. 11
FULTON — Building better neighborhoods and community pride: that’s what the Fulton Block Builders organization is all about. Fulton Block Builders (FBB) is about to enter its seventh year of offering dollar-for-dollar reimbursement up to $1,000 for any homeowner that decides to participate with their block in making exterior improvements.
Varsity roundup: Hannibal girls basketball tops Oswego
The Hannibal girls basketball team scored 20 points in the third quarter for a 51-39 win over Oswego in the Pulaski holiday tournament on Tuesday. Hannibal held a tight 17-12 advantage at halftime, and while Oswego scored 16 in the third quarter, the Bucs couldn’t come back later in the game. The Warriors put up 14 points in the fourth quarter compared to Oswego’s 11 to secure the win.
Man who punched sheriff’s deputy faces prison term
OSWEGO — A man who hit an Oswego County Sheriff’s deputy while drunk at a graduation party last summer will likely be sentenced to state prison next week in county court, according to Oswego County District Attorney Greg Oakes. Travis Thompson, 40, of the town of Oswego, faces...
Oswego JV girls hoops defeats Carthage for 1st win
OSWEGO — The Oswego junior varsity girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season with a 30-16 win over Carthage on Thursday. Madison Casaletta propelled the Bucs with a season-high 15 points.
