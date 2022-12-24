Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
Above-average temperatures continue, rain on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Happy Wednesday! We started off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with clear skies. The sun was out this afternoon and it was breezy out of the south. This helped push our temperatures into the middle 40s and some upper 40s too! There is a lot of melting out there right now, I expect most of the snow to melt the rest of the evening and into the overnight hours. Clouds move back in tomorrow along with rain chances into the weekend.
cbs4indy.com
Thawing out this week; rain chances ahead
A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass. A big warmup is getting underway and temperatures will be climbing into the 50s by the end of the week. Rain chances accompany the warmer air mass.
cbs4indy.com
Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter days ahead
Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Getting back above freezing today; warmer and wetter …. Brighter, breezy and warmer today with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We turn wet just ahead of the new year. Spreading...
cbs4indy.com
Warming up for New Year’s Eve
INDIANAPOLIS – We’re recovering from the aftermath of a winter storm, and temperatures will quickly trend much warmer for the weekend!. Freezing drizzle, flurries, and pockets of light snow showers linger across the state, and will continue into Monday evening. Freezing fog possible tonight into Tuesday morning as well. Wind chills may drop into the single digits Tuesday morning as well.
cbs4indy.com
Southwest flight cancellations continue this week
INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines’ major flight cancellations leave thousands of customers frustrated and looking for alternative options. The company canceled more than 60% of Tuesday’s flights and will only fly a third of its scheduled flights over the next several days. The company is citing severe winter...
cbs4indy.com
Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded in Orlando, costing thousands
INDIANAPOLIS — Across the country and right here in Indy, Hoosiers are trying to get to their destinations after massive flight cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to FlightAware, 40 SWA flights going in or out of the Indianapolis International Airport were canceled Wednesday. One Indianapolis father and daughter are...
cbs4indy.com
Running water restored for Morgantown residents after Christmas Eve shutdown
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Residents in Morgantown say it’s been a stressful holiday season after the water main break emptied nearly all of the water out of the small community’s water tower.
cbs4indy.com
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best?
cbs4indy.com
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park.
cbs4indy.com
Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver
John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis late in the evening on Christmas Day. Video: Different angle of Indy frozen canal driver. John Bowing of Indianapolis captured this angle of the car seen driving on the frozen canal...
cbs4indy.com
WATCH: Car drives on frozen canal in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — In a video that’s now gone viral, you can see a car driving across the frozen, icy water of the canal in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD arrested the woman accused of being behind the wheel, 33-year-old Biankia Gleason. According to a police report, Gleason was arrested for drunk driving.
cbs4indy.com
Children’s Museum closed for cleanup after pipe burst
INDIANAPOLIS — For the second day in a row, The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis will close for cleanup after a pipe burst on Christmas Day. The museum first closed on Monday, only welcoming cleanup and restoration crews. Crews spent the day focusing on removing and drying water from the Welcome Center, where it happened.
cbs4indy.com
Deadly northeast side shooting
A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A Colts fan nearly had his Christmas ruined when his signed football was stolen at Lucas Oil. Canceled flight leaves Indy father and daughter stranded …. According to...
cbs4indy.com
Southwest cancels flights out of Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — All of Southwest Airlines flights out of Indianapolis International Airport on Monday evening were canceled. The airport’s flight status shows the last Southwest flight that left Indianapolis departed at 2:45 p.m. According to Flight Aware, 45 Southwest Flights were canceled on Monday. It shows 38 are canceled for Tuesday.
cbs4indy.com
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana...
cbs4indy.com
Morgantown residents without running water
A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. A large water main break is to blame for a Morgan County community being without running water since Christmas Eve. Spreading Christmas cheer. Colts signed football stolen from boy. A...
cbs4indy.com
Historic Riley Park shelter house in Greenfield destroyed in fire
GREENFIELD, Ind. – A fire damages a historic building in Greenfield. Investigators are working to figure out what started the fire at the Riley Park shelter house. The windows are now boarded up as caution tape surrounds the shelter house. “It means something to the entire community,” said Chuck...
cbs4indy.com
Pickup crashes into Westfield Culver’s entrance
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The entrance doors to a Westfield Culver’s were smashed in by the front of a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon causing considerable damage to the doors, frame and entrance facade. The accident occurred at the Westfield Culver’s located near 146th Street and Gray Road.
cbs4indy.com
Ohio Amber Alert: Women set trap for suspect before chance led them to missing baby
RICHMOND, Indiana (WCMH) – An incredible string of chance encounters and lucky breaks was what two women said helped them bring a days-long Amber Alert to an end. The search for five-month-old twins Kyair and Kason Thomas started Dec. 19 when the children’s mother’s running car was stolen from the Short North. Hours later, Kyair was found in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport, but there was no sign of Kason.
cbs4indy.com
8-year-old shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old girl has been shot in the leg on Indy’s east side, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. in the 4200 block of E. Washington Street, a few blocks east of where Washington crosses with Sherman Drive.
Comments / 0