Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Doral Man Charged With Spraying Bullets Out of Lamborghini UPDATED

Update published 12/28/2022 3:10 p.m.: After his arrest for allegedly firing off a hail of bullets from a moving vehicle on the Palmetto Expressway, Nelson Perez-Valdivia's bond on a prior criminal case was revoked. A Miami-Dade County judge revoked the bond on December 28, keeping Perez-Valdivia behind bars while his...
DORAL, FL
cw34.com

Man killed in shooting in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in Dania Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to a call on 10th Street, between Phippen Waiters Road and J.A. Ely Boulevard, at around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When first...
DANIA BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Man shot in Diana Beach succumbs to his injuries

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officers swarmed a South Florida neighborhood after gun fire rang out, leaving one person dead. A man was reportedly shot in the chest in Dania Beach along the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street and Ely Boulevard, Tuesday. The Broward Sheriff’s Office and fire units...
DANIA BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Teacher Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Toddler at Brickell Preschool

A teacher at a Brickell preschool was arrested Tuesday after allegedly slapping a toddler at the school last week. Odeity Perez-Barrios, 48, was charged with one count of child abuse for the incident on Dec.19 at the Brickell Heights Preschool, located at 25 Southwest 9th Street. According to an arrest...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Mother accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old daughter in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A mother is suspected of fatally stabbing her young daughter early Tuesday morning in North Miami Beach, according to police. A spokesperson for the North Miami Beach Police Department said officers arrived to the crime scene, located at an apartment complex at 1051 NE 163rd St., at around 2 a.m., after the woman called police and admitted to stabbing and killing her child.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old found dead in North Miami Beach apartment

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The North Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a homicide involving a three-year-old child. Authorities were gathered on the 100th block of 163rd Street, Tuesday morning. According to police, the young child was found dead and the child’s mother is now in custody.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

North Miami Beach mom charged with fatally stabbing her young daughter

MIAMI - A young mother has been arrested and charged after she allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter in their North Miami Beach home early Tuesday, court documents show. Jellisa A. Baxter, 24, was being held Tuesday on no bond after she was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.According to police, the woman has no local relatives and her father lives in New York. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies. Police said the young mother allegedly stabbed her young daughter several times in...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian killed by Brightline train in Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating the death of a person involving a Brightline train. The incident happened near the intersection of Northeast Ninth Street and Fourth Avenue, Tuesday. 7SkyForce captured the scene as police officers gathered near a body covered by a yellow...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida Police officer accidentally shot himself in station parking lot

A Margate Police officer accidentally discharged his gun in the parking lot of the police station Tuesday morning. The officer, whose name was not released, received a minor injury and “is doing OK,” Lt. Alain Banatte said in an email. No one else was injured. The police department, according to their policy, will conduct an Internal Affairs investigation to find out whether the gun ...
MARGATE, FL

