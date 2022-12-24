MIAMI - A young mother has been arrested and charged after she allegedly confessed to killing her 3-year-old daughter in their North Miami Beach home early Tuesday, court documents show. Jellisa A. Baxter, 24, was being held Tuesday on no bond after she was booked on several charges, including first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.According to police, the woman has no local relatives and her father lives in New York. Police said she did not have a previous criminal record with local law enforcement agencies. Police said the young mother allegedly stabbed her young daughter several times in...

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO