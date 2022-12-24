ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

visitusaparks.com

Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona

Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
Greyson F

Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant

A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
KOLD-TV

Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the housing crisis continues, a local non-profit is stepping up to address homelessness across Tucson. The Homing Project volunteers have been working for over a year on a new rapid-rehousing effort. They’re building mini homes that will grow into a mini village with security and resources to help those facing homelessness get back on their feet.
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
phoenixmag.com

Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions

Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
