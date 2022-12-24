Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
visitusaparks.com
Family-Friendly Road Trip Through Southern Arizona
Spend a few hours discovering a variety of Native American exhibits that will capture the attention and imagination of kids and adults alike. Then, head outside. Kids can run amok in the small field before tucking into lunch at a picnic table, surrounded by massive granite boulders. Prepared By:. Adventure...
Hiker rescued after Mt. Lemmon fall on Christmas
A hiker who fell on Mt. Lemmon's Butterfly Trail Sunday is recovering after a nighttime rescue, according to the Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA).
Semi-trailer rollover shuts down Valencia Road Tuesday
A semi-trailer rollover wreck shut down Valencia Road at Interstate 10 Tuesday. According to Tucson police, the wreck caused a diesel spill.
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changes
TUSCON, Ariz. - Tucson is taking a significant step forward in establishing itself as a leader in transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). City Council recently adopted a Climate Emergency declaration in 2020 with the commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local Restaurant
A long-time popular restaurant has closed because a drunk driver smash into it.Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The holidays are supposed to be a happy time for everyone. It’s a time to celebrate, come together, and appreciate all the positives experienced over the previous year. However, one local restaurant here in Tucson is feeling the holiday blues. Not because of a down year or, but instead because a drunk driver plowed right through the building.
Downtown Tucson bypass almost ready
There’s a major change coming in how you can get on I-10. KGUN9 On Your Side has an update on the project called Downtown Links.
erienewsnow.com
Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts
Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
Hobbs' pick for top doc hints at shift from Ducey's management of COVID pandemic
(The Center Square) – Gov.-Elect Katie Hobbs' selection of Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen to lead the Arizona Department of Health Services marks another likely point in policy changes in contrast to outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey's administration. Cullen promoted strict coronavirus measures in the county, which includes...
KOLD-TV
Solving the housing crisis: Tiny home village coming to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the housing crisis continues, a local non-profit is stepping up to address homelessness across Tucson. The Homing Project volunteers have been working for over a year on a new rapid-rehousing effort. They’re building mini homes that will grow into a mini village with security and resources to help those facing homelessness get back on their feet.
Pedestrian killed on East 22nd Street after SUV hits him
A man was killed Tuesday after an SUV hit him while he was crossing East 22nd Street west of South Columbus Boulevard, according to Tucson Police Department.
KOLD-TV
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
Tailgates, pep rallies and concerts welcome Arizona Bowl back to Tucson
The Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl is returning to Arizona Stadium Friday, Dec. 30. Kickoff time is 2:30 p.m., bringing with it a series of free events for the public to attend.
KOLD-TV
Police: Drunk driver crashes through Taqueria Pico de Gallo on Christmas Eve
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An investigation is underway after South Tucson Police say a drunk driver drove through a popular restaurant, Taqueria Pico de Gallo. The crash happened on Christmas Eve. Now, the family who owns this restaurant is left to pick up the pieces. Adan Delgado and...
stnonline.com
Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
phoenixmag.com
Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions
Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
Disc golf course grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31
The City of Tucson is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new disc golf course Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Chuck Ford Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
Officers, suspect involved in deadly Dec. 7 police shooting identified
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team released new information about a Dec. 7 officer-involved shooting. According to the organization, officers responded to a domestic disturbance.
Couple found dead in mobile home
The Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating a shooting at a mobile home resort. The incident occurred Dec. 28 around 10:30 a.m. near the 10000 block of South Houghton Road.
Comments / 0