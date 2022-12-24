Fire damages three apartments in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A fire at a Jefferson City residential building damaged three apartments Friday night.

The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the fire in the 400 block of Hutton Lane around 6:45 p.m. Firefighters said they found fire coming from the front of the building.

According to a news release, the fire left three apartments with smoke and water damage. The American Red Cross is helping five adults and two children affected by the fire.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental. The press release reminded people to be careful when disposing of smoldering materials.

