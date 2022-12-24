Read full article on original website
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half
DETROIT (AP) — Orlando’s Moritz Wagner appeared to briefly get knocked out by a punch to the back of the head after starting a fight in the first half against the Pistons that led to three ejections Wednesday night in a scene that triggered memories of an ugly brawl in Detroit 18 years ago.
Pistons end 6-game skid, win fight-marred game vs Magic
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 32 points, Saddiq Bey added 28 and the Detroit Pistons overcame the ejection of two players after a scuffle to beat the Orlando Magic 121-101 on Wednesday night and snap a six-game losing streak. “I'm really proud of our guys,” Pistons...
Jordan Poole has 26 points, Warriors rally past Jazz
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Just weeks ago, the Golden State Warriors might not have pulled off a win like this without their superstars on the court. The backups are making big strides for the defending champions.
49ers' McCaffrey, Cowboys' Lamb among best bets to score
We’re in the thick of the fantasy playoffs, so getting into the end zone is paramount. These are my best bets to reach the end zone at the running back and wide receiver positions in Week 17.
Raiders bench QB Carr, will start Stidham for final 2 games
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has missed only three games in nine years, all because of injury. Now, for the first time, he won't play because of what coach Josh McDaniels said Wednesday were offensive performance reasons.
Cowboys kick off Week 17 as huge road favorites at Titans
Before the Tennessee Titans face a win-or-go-home game against Jacksonville next week, they host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Week 17 kicks off with an interesting matchup that means much more to Dallas.
Jets' White feeling good, ready for 'tremendous opportunity'
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White's phone was flooded the past two weeks with texts from his friends with silly internet memes featuring “doctors” who could clear the New York Jets quarterback to play. Dr. Evil from “Austin Powers” was a popular pick. So was Dr....
Jaguars playing starters at Texans, going 'full steam ahead'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson insists there’s no such thing as a meaningless football game. So Pederson has his Jacksonville Jaguars going “full steam ahead” as they prepare to play at rival Houston on Sunday, a game that means little to the team’s postseason chances.
Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season. Hardman has been out since Nov....
Chargers' Ekeler 'going fantasy crazy' with NFL-best 16 TDs
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Austin Ekeler has already accomplished his primary goal of getting the Los Angeles Chargers back to the playoffs. With two regular season games remaining, Ekeler has a couple personal milestones to chase.
Boutte to declare for NFL draft as LSU preps for Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LSU receiver Kayshon Boutte has reconsidered his recent decision remain to remain with the Tigers in 2023 and will instead declare for the NFL draft. Boutte's announcement on a verified social media account Wednesday night came hours after coach Brian Kelly announced that Boutte wasn’t available to play against Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday, but was still enrolled for the spring semester.
