wabi.tv

After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve

OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
95.9 WCYY

Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes

Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
B98.5

Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide

Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine

Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
94.9 HOM

Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine

When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three families displaced following fire in Sanford

PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police safely locate missing Buxton woman

BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
Kool AM

Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America

Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
WGME

Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer

BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

