Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MaineTed RiversMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Maine Man Sentenced For January 6th ChargesThe Maine WriterGorham, ME
Women’s Basketball: McMahon enjoys career day, No. 3 Ohio State routs New Hampshire 92-36The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wabi.tv
After the storm: A Mainer’s resolve
OTTER CREEK, Maine (WABI) - Katie Massicotte lost her boyfriend of 20 years and father to her son just two months ago. “I felt bad because this is not how my 14-year old son wants to spend his Christmas, the first one without his dad. It was already hard enough and then you throw the no power thing into it. It’s not been the best of Christmas but at least we were together.”
Cute Abandoned 3-Week-Old Puppies Will Head to Maine to Find Forever Homes
Christmas is a time for giving. That means it's time to head to your local pet adoption center and give the gift of a new home to a sweet animal who needs it. There's not a better time of year to provide an animal those new digs. Plus, your family will love you for it. And, as someone who has rescued pets his whole life, these sweet angels will love you unconditionally, forever.
6 Churches for Sale in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts You’ll Want as Your New Heavenly Home
If you're looking for a home that's rich in history, let's plenty of light in, has incredibly high ceilings, and is just a unique piece of property, then maybe you might want to consider a church. A church? Yup, there are churches out there in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts...
WCVB
Nine of 18 horses rescued from western Massachusetts farm up for adoption
METHUEN, Mass. — Half of the 18 horses that were rescued from a farm in western Massachusetts are now up for adoption, according to the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said. MSPCA director Mike Keiley said nine of the rescued horses have been released from...
A Simply Stunning Topping-Off Ceremony Was Held for Maine’s Tallest Building
Me? I'm not a big fan. I have tried to overcome my fear without a lot of success. However, it doesn't stop me from being absolutely fascinated with videos that will make any acrophobic's legs weaken. However, there was no way I was passing up an opportunity to truly test...
4 Places to Get Great Maine Seafood Tourists Don’t Know About
During Maine's summer tourist season, people "from away" flock to Maine to visit and have some of the best seafood in the country. Lobster is obviously one of the big choices, of course. I always find it funny when tourists are surprised that live lobsters aren't red. We don't help...
Christmas Day Death Of Maine Toddler Ruled A Homicide
Earlier this week, we learned that a three year old child from Edgecomb had died on Christmas Day. Now, we are learning more about the child's passing. According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, following an autopsy and investigation, three year old Makinzlee Handrahan's death has been ruled a homicide.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maine
Maine is one of the snowiest and coldest states in the entire US. It’s the northern most state in the northeast and is an important part of New England and northeastern culture. Living in Maine requires learning to live with the snow, as we are about to find out. Let’s discover the snowiest place in Maine, plus a few other facts about the Pine Tree State!
Shoutout to the Amazing Customer Service at The Great Lost Bear in Portland, Maine
When it’s time to catch up with an old friend over a beer or cozy up in a comfortable environment for the best food, locals know that The Great Lost Bear is the place to go. My family has been calling the Greater Portland area home for generations and among all the things we share in common, The Great Lost Bear has been a local watering hole for us all. What used to be my parent’s spot in high school is now the place I go to grab a drink with friends.
Three families displaced following fire in Sanford
PORTLAND, Maine — Several families have been displaced after a three-alarm fire destroyed a multiunit building in Sanford. All residents were able to safely evacuate the building on Elm Street, but the building is no longer habitable, the Sanford Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine on Wednesday morning. One...
Christmas volunteers provide warm meals to unhoused Mainers
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The scene at Preble Street's Food Security Hub Christmas Sunday was as busy as ever, with more than a dozen workers and volunteers preparing squash soup and beef stew to build up 1,600 meals. Emily Yates is a professional chef who joined Preble Street in...
The Maine County With the Most Crimes Committed in 2021 Might Surprise You
There’s no surprise that Maine is one of the safest states in the country. We are blessed to live somewhere with minimal crime and to live in areas where there’s no need for any heightened fear. Of course, as with anywhere, crime does occur throughout our state and...
WMTW
Cumberland deputy provides much needed distraction after tree falls on family home
STANDISH, Maine — A Cumberland County deputy gave two young children a much-needed distraction after a tree fell on their home during Friday’s storm. The two children and their parents were home when a tree fell onto their Standish home late Friday morning. The sheriff’s office noted on...
Police safely locate missing Buxton woman
BUXTON, Maine — A Buxton woman was reportedly found safe by police Tuesday evening after she was last heard from on Monday. The woman was reported missing early Tuesday morning, Interim Chief Kevin Collins of the Buxton Police Department said in a release. She was last seen Sunday night...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Donuts made from Maine potatoes in York County
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Holy Donut is a modern-day Maine phenomenon—donuts made from genuine Maine potatoes. Started by Leigh Kellis in Portland Maine in 2010, it has three stores today including Scarborough, Maine.
NEWS CENTER Maine Christmas Special: Our favorite heartwarming stories of 2022
MAINE, USA — Lizzie Dickerson thought her rooster was gone "for good" when he went missing last spring. Despite distance and life events, a book club in Lebanon, Maine, has been meeting nearly every month for 46 years. The Pine Tree Curling Club hosts leagues and "Learn to Curl"...
Stunning Video in Boothbay Lets You Feel the Magic of Maine’s Gardens Aglow
We are blessed to live in Maine year-round for countless reasons. Every season brings a new joy to look forward to, even in the wintertime. One of winter's greatest pleasures is Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ annual light show, Gardens Aglow. Designed by and put together by Mainers, the Botanical...
Maine Holiday Lights Display Named One Of The Best In America
Over the last few years, we have seen the popularity of Christmas / Holiday lights displays really take off. They had been gaining traction in the years leading up to 2020, but the pandemic really made them shine (no pun intended). They became a great, socially distanced, alternative to other forms of Christmas gatherings.
WGME
Mainer who lost leg in wood chipper accident sues manufacturer
BRIDGTON (BDN) -- A man has sued the Michigan manufacturer of a wood chipper that injured him in 2016 while he was clearing a woodlot in Bridgton. Joseph Hanson, now 33 and living in Swanton, Vermont, sued Bandit Industries Inc. alleging that a faulty wood chipper caused him to lose a leg while working for Bartlett Tree Experts of Scarborough.
94.9 HOM
Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Todays 94.9 HOM plays the best Adult Contemporary music of Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2