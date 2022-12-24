ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home

The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today

There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm

Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Rail Service And Limited Bus Service Have Been Restored In Buffalo

Mayor Byron Brown announced that the NFTA is restoring some bus routes in Buffalo and that the Metro Rail is up and running. This is great news since the travel ban is still in place. While it may not be ideal for car owners, the bus provides an option to get to the grocery store or other places while the travel ban is still in place. It's also good news for people who rely on the bus as their primary mode of transportation and have been worried about how they'll get back to work.
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
Western New Yorkers Are Shocked By Towing Fees Charged By Municipalities

The winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country has left many places around the nation severely impacted over the last several days. Large parts of the US and Canada were subject to extreme cold and high winds, which caused sub-zero windchill around the continent. Large parts of the northeast, including Buffalo and Western New York, were also subject to lots of snow that also had an extreme impact.
Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal

Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
Travel Ban Updated In Erie County

The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
