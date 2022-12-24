Read full article on original website
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Erie County Did Not Give the Bills Permission to Drive Home
The City of Buffalo continues its driving ban, as crews try to clear roadways after the monster blizzard that ripped through the region on Christmas weekend. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that work will be done to clear roads and that the driving ban will not be lifted in the City of Buffalo today. That ban will be reassessed in the morning, but Poloncarz says the goal is to clear every city and country street by Thursday morning at 9 am.
Buffalo Police Warn That Travel Ban Is Still In Place Today
There is still a travel ban in place in the City of Buffalo. Police are warning residents to stay off the roads today, Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The Buffalo Police Department sent out a tweet stating that there is a massive amount of plows trying to clear the roads, but they need people to avoid driving to get the job done,
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
More than 3 dozen people confirmed dead in Western New York after snowstorm
Buffalo, NY — As the dig-out continues in Buffalo, the death toll keeps rising. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted late Wednesday evening that the medical examiner's office confirmed 3 additional deaths from the blizzard, bringing the Erie County death toll to 37. This is in addition to a death in Niagara County, and one other death being reported in Western New York.
Rail Service And Limited Bus Service Have Been Restored In Buffalo
Mayor Byron Brown announced that the NFTA is restoring some bus routes in Buffalo and that the Metro Rail is up and running. This is great news since the travel ban is still in place. While it may not be ideal for car owners, the bus provides an option to get to the grocery store or other places while the travel ban is still in place. It's also good news for people who rely on the bus as their primary mode of transportation and have been worried about how they'll get back to work.
USPS service back up and running in Buffalo following blizzard
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The United State Postal Service says its mail carriers were back on the road today in Erie County. This marks the first time they were able to deliver mail since the storm hit Western New York on Friday. USPS said its staff were making deliveries...
Poloncarz says 'We will do what it takes' in attack on Mayor Brown and suggests county take over snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz launched a seemingly blistering attack of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and City of Buffalo snow removal efforts during his daily briefing in the aftermath of the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Western New Yorkers Are Shocked By Towing Fees Charged By Municipalities
The winter storm that has hit more than 1/2 the country has left many places around the nation severely impacted over the last several days. Large parts of the US and Canada were subject to extreme cold and high winds, which caused sub-zero windchill around the continent. Large parts of the northeast, including Buffalo and Western New York, were also subject to lots of snow that also had an extreme impact.
Stranded at work with no food during the Buffalo Blizzard and other tales of the storm
“It was certainly wild, once in a lifetime for sure,” said Jason from North Buffalo. Those who finally got a chance to shop for food once Wegmans’ reopened in Niagara and Erie County Tuesday, weren’t short on stories before, during and after the…
Here’s How Long It Will Take to Clear Every Street in Buffalo
The cleanup continues in the City of Buffalo and across Western New York, as crews work to not only plow roads, but clear out abandoned cars that are blocking in the middle of streets and preventing cleanup. This after what is possibly the worst snowstorm in the history of Western...
Mark Poloncarz Calls Out Byron Brown’s Handling of Buffalo Snow Removal
Buffalo and Western New York have been hit with a once-in-a-lifetime storm that is going to leave a lasting effect on the region as we begin our storm recovery. In all, the region was largely paralyzed by a blizzard that brought winds that rival a hurricane, along with several feet of snow, and sub-freezing temperatures. All of these combined have been attributed to the death of several people across the area, along with thousands of people being trapped in their homes, many of which were without power.
National Guard Sending in Military Police To Enforce Driving Ban In Buffalo
The country has been hit with a historic, potentially once-in-a-lifetime storm and the recovery efforts have been steady, but moving slowly. Many areas of Western New York have been hit hard and that has shown its impact in the fact that so many people have been stuck and stranded, along with the thousands of people that lost power during the height of the storm.
Erie County New York Has Unique Job Opening
The snow is still flying here in Erie County and Buffalo, New York. As families continue to dig the snow out of their driveways, there is hope that the weather is about to get warmer and help them get back to some sort of normal. The blizzard that Buffalo just...
‘Lowest of the low’: N.Y. mayor slams criminals looting during deadly snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — People looting stores during a historic winter storm are the “lowest of the low,” according to Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. WIVB reports Buffalo police have responded to multiple reports of businesses being looted after a blizzard shut down much of the Western New York city. Officers have made “a few arrests” and helped board up some stores that were broken into.
Travel Ban Updated In Erie County
The historic storm that effectively shut down Buffalo and Western New York for several days has left a lasting impact on Western New York. During the height of the storm, the Buffalo area has seen nearly 4 feet of snow, hurricane-force winds, sub-zero windchills, and below-freezing temperatures that left thousands of people without power and have, unfortunately, been the cause of several deaths.
Driving ban lifted for parts of Erie County
Erie County will begin lifting a countywide travel ban at 7 a.m. this morning, county executive Mark Poloncarz announced this morning.
Four arraigned for allegedly looting dollar stores during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people have been arraigned for allegedly looting various dollar stores during the blizzard this past weekend, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday. 46-year-old Felix Ramos, 55-year-old Luiman Velez, 34-year-old Shaniece Jones and 57-year-old Aaron Peterson are all facing charges in connection with alleged looting incidents in the Buffalo […]
‘Life-and-death situation’: About 30 people left stranded at Target store during Buffalo blizzard
Jessica Sypniewski said she had never seen a blizzard this bad in her 33 years of living in the Buffalo area. Her family was among dozens who were forced to spend part of their Christmas waiting out the storm in a Target store.
