Marietta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

3 shot near busy DeKalb County shopping area

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Three people were injured in a shooting at a restaurant near a busy shopping area of DeKalb County on Wednesday. Officers were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the Touchdown Wings located in the 3600 block of Flakes Mill Road just south of Flat Shoals Parkway after getting a 911 call about a person shot.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Arbor Springs Plaza Leases Being Signed, Publix Opens in February

The Publix-anchored shopping center appears to be just about finished. We spoke to Gary Woodward of JLL, who informed us that several leases have been signed and more are on the way. According to a leasing map sent to us two tenants are confirmed, Sugar Polish and a family dentistry. Great Clips is pending but looks to be happening, and a Mexican restaurant is looking at one of the outparcel spaces.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

When will Clayton County residents get their water fully restored?

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Metro Atlanta is thawing out a bit this week after an Arctic blast. The cold strained utilities and left thousands without water. Some residents have been out of water for nearly a week and many in Clayton County are wondering when the problems will be fixed and why it is taking so long.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
luxury-houses.net

Offering Grandeur with No Compromise of Privacy or Security, This Gorgeous Residence in Sandy Springs, GA Lists for $5.699M

The Residence in Sandy Springs is an epitome of a well built luxury home with seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors, now available for sale. This home located at 524 Carol Way, Sandy Springs, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Eugene Winchester – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 678-901-7590) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Sandy Springs.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Alpharetta man dies in Christmas Eve crash

A 30-year-old Alpharetta man died Christmas Eve in a crash in Forsyth County. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Department were dispatched to the area of River Club Drive and Riverhill Court, in the Chattahoochee River Club Subdivision, at about 11:15 p.m. in response to a single vehicle crash.
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Icy patch trips up wannabe armed robber, Gainesville police say

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Gainesville man's attempt to rob the employees of a local business became than he bargained after it turned into what police described "like a scene from Home Alone." The Gainesville police say that 30-year-old Luis Sajbocho-Ordonez had hid himself behind a business on the 400 block...
GAINESVILLE, GA
thecitymenus.com

Peachtree City Walmart Welcomed Shoppers Back Over The Holidays

The following is from the City of Peachtree City Weekly Update Email :. Our Peachtree City Walmart reopened just in time for some last minute holiday shopping. Mayor Kim Learnard, City Council Member Clint Holland, and Fire Chief Clint Murphy joined store manager Brad Mink to welcome customers back four months after a fire caused significant damager to the building.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Dec. 26 – Jan. 1

ATLANTA - Still looking for something to do during the last week of 2022? We have a wild lineup of perfectly planned for the family and singles to end the year on a positive note. Whether you feel stargazing the Georgia nighttime sky from an indoor planetarium, or partying it...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Kolter Homes breaks ground on Cresswind in Newnan

Kolter Homes broke ground on Cresswind at Spring Haven in Newnan, its fourth active-adult master-planned community in the Atlanta area. The community will have approximately 700 homes at full build-out and feature a new portfolio of floorplans. The builder will open a model park showcasing the new floorplans in the fourth quarter of 2023.
NEWNAN, GA

