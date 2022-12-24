ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
France: Only 2 virtual currency platforms flagged by financial watchdog in 2022

Financial regulators in France have continued their efforts at sanitizing the industry from shady and non-compliant operators. The latest endeavor in their quest is the blacklisting of service providers in the foreign exchange and digital asset markets. Both the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) and the Prudential Supervision and Resolution...
New York Post

‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse

“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month.  He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees.  “The total deal was just under $15...
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Jewish Press

Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet

The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
coingeek.com

Why did Bitfinex delist BSV? Joshua Henslee explains the situation

Digital currency exchange Bitfinex recently delisted BSV. Joshua Henslee breaks down what happened and the implications in his latest YouTube video. “Honestly, it really is a good thing,” Henslee says about the Bitfinex BSV delisting. We need price discovery, and there isn’t true price discovery, while a money printer (Tether) can manipulate coin prices.
coingeek.com

Philippines SEC warns citizens against dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges

The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public warning to citizens to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges in the country. The commission reiterated that it is the body in charge of the virtual currency industry, and firms involved in offering securities must seek its consent. In the warning, the SEC said that individuals playing the role of sales associates, brokers, or dealers are expected to obtain registration with the body.
coingeek.com

2022 Year in Review: Bitcoin, as originally designed, has true utility

2022 was a challenging year for those involved in the digital currency space. Most markets in the greater economy were in bear market territory for much of the year, which still show no signs of reversing heading into 2023. Regulatory headwinds, exchange insolvency, as well as rising interest rates look to keep a lid on top of the highly speculative token and non-fungible token (NFT) prices.
Axios

Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount

Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...

