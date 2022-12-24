Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
France: Only 2 virtual currency platforms flagged by financial watchdog in 2022
Financial regulators in France have continued their efforts at sanitizing the industry from shady and non-compliant operators. The latest endeavor in their quest is the blacklisting of service providers in the foreign exchange and digital asset markets. Both the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF) and the Prudential Supervision and Resolution...
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Sam Bankman-Fried says a $16 million Bahamian house in his parents' name was actually meant to be for FTX staff
Sam Bankman-Fried says a Bahamian house in his parents' name was meant to be for FTX staff. "It was not intended to be their long-term property," he said. "It was intended to be the company's property." Reuters had reported that the $16.4-million house listed Bankman-Fried's parents as signatories. Sam Bankman-Fried...
From Bank of America to Morgan Stanley, Wall Street giants are expecting stocks to crash more than 20% next year. Here's what they've been saying.
Three major Wall Street banks expect the S&P 500 to tank over 20% at some point next year. US stocks face a recession, cuts to earnings outlooks and liquidity risks as the Fed hikes rates. Here's what Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Deutsche Bank say about what could drag...
A woman who moved to Portugal halved her monthly expenses but laid out some expected costs and stresses of moving abroad
Two months into her family's adventure, Frances Cordova said Portugal is cheaper than California, but the cost to actually move there is anything but.
China is losing its place as the center of the world's supply chains. Here are 5 places supply chains are going instead.
Trump's trade war and China's COVID restrictions have pushed companies to move manufacturing out of China to places like India, Vietnam, and Thailand.
Business Insider
I started buying stocks and crypto during the pandemic, and my portfolio is down 46%. I asked financial advisors what I'm supposed to do now.
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. I started picking stocks and pouring money...
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
‘A sea change’: Biden reverses decades of Chinese trade policy
Forget tariffs. Biden’s actions to crack down on Beijing’s tech development will do more to hinder the Chinese economy — and divide the two nations — than Trump ever did.
The 10 biggest losers in the S&P 500 this year have seen $1.6 trillion in market value erased
Meta, Tesla, and PayPal are among the 10 worst performers on the S&P 500 in what's been a bruising 2022 for the US stock market.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
The Jewish Press
Iranian and Iraqi Currencies Plummet
The Iranian rial continues to plummet, despite measures by the country’s Central Bank. The Governor of Iran’s Central Bank of Iran, Ali Salehabadi, acknowledged yesterday that the Iranian regime Foreign exchange reserves are low. Salehabadi added that the recent depreciation of the Iranian currency is also related to the ongoing protests in the country, and that he expects the value of the Iranian currency to stabilize in the coming days.
Sam Bankman-Fried finds sympathy from Bahamians after the FTX implosion - but local rules make it very unlikely they were ever invested in crypto
Sam Bankman-Fried has found sympathy from Bahamians after his crypto empire imploded, according to a New York Times report. The FTX founder spent most of his time in the Bahamas and was seen as a way for the island to diversify its tourism-based economy. One reason Bahamians may express sympathy...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried bought Robinhood stock using hundreds of millions of dollars from his trading firm Alameda Research
Alameda reportedly took out a loan later and pledged Sam Bankman-Fried's Robinhood shares as collateral.
coingeek.com
Why did Bitfinex delist BSV? Joshua Henslee explains the situation
Digital currency exchange Bitfinex recently delisted BSV. Joshua Henslee breaks down what happened and the implications in his latest YouTube video. “Honestly, it really is a good thing,” Henslee says about the Bitfinex BSV delisting. We need price discovery, and there isn’t true price discovery, while a money printer (Tether) can manipulate coin prices.
coingeek.com
Philippines SEC warns citizens against dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges
The Philippines’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a public warning to citizens to avoid dealing with unlicensed digital asset exchanges in the country. The commission reiterated that it is the body in charge of the virtual currency industry, and firms involved in offering securities must seek its consent. In the warning, the SEC said that individuals playing the role of sales associates, brokers, or dealers are expected to obtain registration with the body.
coingeek.com
What does Senator Pat Toomey’s stablecoin bill mean for the digital currency industry?
In the wake of the complete industry meltdown, we’ve witnessed over the past year, regulators in every country are circling the digital currency industry, and change is afoot. In the last few weeks of his Congressional career, Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who has been a vocal supporter of properly...
Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped
FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.
coingeek.com
2022 Year in Review: Bitcoin, as originally designed, has true utility
2022 was a challenging year for those involved in the digital currency space. Most markets in the greater economy were in bear market territory for much of the year, which still show no signs of reversing heading into 2023. Regulatory headwinds, exchange insolvency, as well as rising interest rates look to keep a lid on top of the highly speculative token and non-fungible token (NFT) prices.
Tesla stock walloped by "Category 5" storm as woes mount
Tesla's stock plunged by 9% on Tuesday, poised to end 2022 on a grim note after having shed over 70% of value this year. Why it matters: Investors are expressing dissatisfaction with Elon Musk by punishing Tesla's shares, with the billionaire distracted by his tumultuous buyout of Twitter. Meanwhile, Tesla...
