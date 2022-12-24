Read full article on original website
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
KSAT 12
A look back: Best of South Texas Pride in 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Covering South Texas Pride for KSAT has always been a rewarding experience for me as an LGBTQ+ journalist. This year, my awesome fellow KSAT journalists and I had the privilege of covering some new content with some of our community members. Here’s a look back at...
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
KSAT 12
Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say
KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
KENS 5
Heat goes out at animal rescue center, community steps up to help
SAN ANTONIO — On Friday, San Antonio Pets Alive (SAPA) put out an urgent request for fosters after heating malfunction. The rescue center on Marbach Road quickly dropped into the 50s. “Our heater did not seem to be able to keep up with the very cold weather outside,” said...
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
KSAT 12
Moments in 2022 captured by members of KSAT Insider
Whether it be local weather events or cute pets, we love sharing your photos and videos during KSAT newscasts and in KSAT.com articles. These photos and videos, submitted to us through KSAT Connect or email, oftentimes help us capture and retell an event happening in our local area. Below you’ll find examples of that.
Best of 2022: Catch up on the eateries featured from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Toma Taco offers five mini taquitos served with charro beans, grilled onion and chile toreado. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) With 2023 looming, here is a quick look back at the 10 restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022 from the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle area. January: Mud Bugs A Cajun Joint...
Man trapped between two vehicles trying to load car onto tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A two truck driver was pinned between the car he was trying to load and his tow truck late Tuesday night. It happened around 11:50 p.m. on the 7000 block of San Pedro north of downtown. When police arrived at the scene they found the man...
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
parentingisnteasy.co
Woman gives birth then finds herself having to lose both her hands and feet
Jacob and Krystina Pacheco were so excited to meet their baby girl!. The couple welcomed their baby girl via c-section on Oct. 24, 2022, in Stone Oak Methodist Hospital, San Antonio, Texas. All was well and they were sent home two days later. The next day, however, Krystina wasn’t feeling...
KSAT 12
Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion
SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills. It’s all thanks to the community. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar....
KSAT 12
Creature feature: Roundup of wild Texas animal stories from 2022
This has been a wild year for animals, not just in San Antonio, but the entire state of Texas. We’ve had a rabbit jumping out of a car in Cibolo, raccoons knocking out power in Seguin and river otters spotted in Spring Branch. Here are some of the top...
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KSAT 12
These San Antonio restaurant openings made 2022 a flavorful year
SAN ANTONIO – As 2022 comes to an end, we reflect on some of this year’s standout restaurant openings across the Alamo City. From southern comfort food and Mediterranean cuisine to tasteful cocktails and swoon-worthy desserts — these dining spots made for a delicious year. The self-proclaimed...
drippingspringsnews.com
Series of fires blaze across Hays County
Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
