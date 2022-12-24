ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boerne, TX

KSAT 12

A look back: Best of South Texas Pride in 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Covering South Texas Pride for KSAT has always been a rewarding experience for me as an LGBTQ+ journalist. This year, my awesome fellow KSAT journalists and I had the privilege of covering some new content with some of our community members. Here’s a look back at...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
flicksandfood.com

New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open

New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Kerrville FD dive team retrieves body out of Nimitz Lake, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas – A team of divers with the Kerrville Fire Department retrieved a body out of Nimitz Lake at the dam on Guadalupe Street, according to the Kerrville Police Department. On Wednesday afternoon, a Texas DPS helicopter directed a Texas Parks and Wildlife boat crew to the location...
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

Moments in 2022 captured by members of KSAT Insider

Whether it be local weather events or cute pets, we love sharing your photos and videos during KSAT newscasts and in KSAT.com articles. These photos and videos, submitted to us through KSAT Connect or email, oftentimes help us capture and retell an event happening in our local area. Below you’ll find examples of that.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Home destroyed in Southwest Side fire, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southwest Side destroyed one home and damaged another, displacing at least one person, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. But it appears he may have been an unwelcome guest in the first place. Firefighters were called to the 6100 block of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville

UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
KERRVILLE, TX
KSAT 12

These San Antonio restaurant openings made 2022 a flavorful year

SAN ANTONIO – As 2022 comes to an end, we reflect on some of this year’s standout restaurant openings across the Alamo City. From southern comfort food and Mediterranean cuisine to tasteful cocktails and swoon-worthy desserts — these dining spots made for a delicious year. The self-proclaimed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
drippingspringsnews.com

Series of fires blaze across Hays County

Dry summer months led to a series of fires throughout Dripping Springs and beyond this year, burning over 1,500 acres, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The series began with the Gatlin Creek Fire, commonly referred to as the Storm Ranch wildfire. The fire began on the Storm Ranch property near Gatlin Creek Road and Mt. Olive School Road, eight miles southeast of Dripping Springs, around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. The fire burned approximately 357 acres, according to an estimate from the Texas A&M Forest Service.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

