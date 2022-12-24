Read full article on original website
Related
WVNT-TV
Water floods West Virginia church after water line break on Christmas morning
HURRICANE, WV (WOWK)—Cleanup continues after a local church was flooded on Christmas morning. Senior Pastor Jeff Davenport told 13 News that a water line broke at First Baptist Church of Hurricane at around 7:30 a.m., and the church was flooded. Dramatic surveillance video shows black water flooding the church....
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
whbc.com
Killed While on Job: Young Ohioan Working to Restore Power
PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire. Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to...
No heat, water closes West Virginia sheriff’s office Tuesday
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the closure is due to no heat or water in the building. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with an emergency to dial 911. Those who have non-emergency complaints can […]
3 departments battle fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7 P.M. Dec. 27, 2022) – Cabell County dispatchers say a fire at a home in Lesage is now under control. There is still no word on if the home was occupied or if anyone was hurt. HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on the scene of a working structure fire in Cabell County. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
WSAZ
Huntington fire crews respond to several calls of frozen pipes over holiday weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s a problem for homeowners in our region, and for fire crews. “We’ve had sprinkler pipes burst, as well as domestic water lines. It’s made for a very busy holiday season for us,” said Greg Fuller, Huntington Fire Chief. Huntington crews were...
WSAZ
Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It...
WSAZ
Firefighters respond to accidental fire caused by heat lamp
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters headed out in bitter temperatures Wednesday morning after heavy smoke was seen coming from a home along Crestmont Drive in Huntington. As of 9:15 a.m., fire crews reported that flames were ‘under control.’. Three people were inside the home but were able to make...
WSAZ
Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
First responders on scene of Charleston, West Virginia, house fire
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are on scene of a working structure fire at a home in Charleston. Kanawha County 911 dispatchers say the fire broke out at a home on Crestlyn Drive around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. According to the Charleston Fire Department, the home was occupied, but the homeowners were not […]
WOWK
West Virginia couple charged with child neglect after 5yo found in 'deplorable' living conditions
A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in "deplorable" conditions. West Virginia couple charged with child neglect after …. A couple has been charged with child neglect after deputies found a child allegedly living in "deplorable" conditions. Fire under control in Huntington,...
WTRF
Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school
FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
WSAZ
Sprinkler system bursts inside school
FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
West Virginia authorities rescue chained-up dog in freezing weather
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities say charges are pending against a dog owner in Boone County. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says a dog was chained up without any shelter during extreme temperatures on Friday. Deputy Evan Gibson took the dog to the veterinarian where he was checked out and is now in […]
Comments / 1