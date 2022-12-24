ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, OH

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to one-vehicle accident on Route 35

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue crews are responding to a one-vehicle accident on Route 35 in the westbound lane. The crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. this afternoon, approximately 5 miles outside of Chillicothe. Dispatchers have reported that one person may be unconscious. Details about the cause of the...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Killed While on Job: Young Ohioan Working to Restore Power

PEDRO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A southern Ohio man working to restore power for Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative was killed over the weekend when he came in contact with a live wire. Co-workers of 25-year-old Blake Rodgers were given some time off if desired to...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

State Emergency Operations Center responded to 2022 Christmas Snowstorm with a hybrid virtual strategy

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – Before a treacherous winter storm brought damaging winds, icy roads, and frostbite-inducing temperatures across the entire state, Gov. Justice escalated the existing State of Preparedness and declared a State of Emergency for all 55 counties in West Virginia. When that happened the Emergency Management Division (EMD) put their plan into action, coordinating with partners, and preparing […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia animal shelter says its dog kennels are full

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) says that its adult kennels are full. In a post on Facebook, KCHA said that they currently have 134 dogs calling the shelter home. They said they need adopters, fosters, volunteers, and supplies. The adoption fee for adult dogs is $0. To learn more about available dogs […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man found in West Virginia with 3 stolen checkbooks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are investigating after a suspect was found with three checkbooks that didn’t belong to him. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering in the Cross Lanes area early Wednesday morning. They say that found the suspect close to the scene of the alleged […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Multi-vehicle crash temporarily closes I-64 West

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West was temporarily closed Tuesday evening at the Merritts Creek exit after a crash involving several vehicles, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. As many as five vehicles were reported to be involved in the crash, which was reported just after 6 p.m. It...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Firefighters respond to accidental fire caused by heat lamp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters headed out in bitter temperatures Wednesday morning after heavy smoke was seen coming from a home along Crestmont Drive in Huntington. As of 9:15 a.m., fire crews reported that flames were ‘under control.’. Three people were inside the home but were able to make...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Lanes blocked after accident along MacCorkle Avenue

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are cleaning up following an accident Tuesday morning. The accident happened in the 5100 block of MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston, according to dispatchers. The westbound lanes have been blocked by first responders. No injuries have been reported at this time. The...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia urban fishing event canceled after pool water freezes

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, the City of Charleston announced the Cato Pool urban fishing event is “canceled until further notice” after frigid temperatures froze the water. The free, open-to-all-ages event was supposed to be on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Dax Miller, Manager of Leisure Services with Charleston WV Parks and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF

Why is there a Big Boy statue in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia has all sorts of quirky attractions, such as a landlocked lighthouse, a giant teapot and 20-foot-tall coal miner statues. Each attraction has an interesting story as to why it was built. So what is the story behind the Shoney’s Big Boy statue in...
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sprinkler pipe bursts at Kentucky school

FLATWOODS, KY (WOWK)—Officials are cleaning up after part of a sprinkler system burst in a Kentucky school on Sunday. Russell Independent Schools Superintendent Sean Horne said that the sprinkler pipe burst at Russell McDowell Intermediate School in Flatwoods. He says the school system is working with ServPro to clean up since Sunday night.
FLATWOODS, KY
WSAZ

Sprinkler system bursts inside school

FLATWOODS, Ky. (WSAZ) - School is out for the holiday break, but one school has a lot of cleanup to do. Flatwoods fire department, police and public works responded to a sprinkler pipe that burst inside Russell-McDowell Intermediate school. It happened on Christmas day at the school in Flatwoods, Kentucky.
FLATWOODS, KY

