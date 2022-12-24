ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

thesource.com

[WATCH] Woman Killed Her Suspected Carjacker And Also Shot 2 Innocent Bystanders

A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.
KMOV

St. Louis man facing charges related to November death

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis. The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave. On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced...
edglentoday.com

Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old

CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
