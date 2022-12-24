A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.

