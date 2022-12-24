Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Related
KSDK
St. Louis alderman's video shows woman lying on the ground, says she tried to rob him
This is video from St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley's Facebook live Thursday night. He said a woman tried to rob him, saying she had a weapon.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Woman Killed Her Suspected Carjacker And Also Shot 2 Innocent Bystanders
A Missouri woman is in hot water after she took the law into her own hands when she fatally shot her carjacker. Police say Demesha Coleman, 35, and an unidentified man, tracked down her stolen Hyundai Tucson at a St. Louis gas station on Wednesday night. She approached the vehicle, opened the car door and fatally shot the alleged carjacker 19-year-old Darius Jackson.
KMOV
St. Louis man facing charges related to November death
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Charges have been issued in relation to the November death of a man in St. Louis. The morning of Nov. 3, Andre Jermaine Nash was found dead of puncture wounds in the 5900 block of St. Louis Ave. On Dec. 27, St. Louis police announced...
KMOV
South County family shares their Christmas Miracle after loved one was hit by a car that ran into a South City Apartment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Tuesday, a car crashed into a South St. Louis City apartment building killing one person, and injuring an 80-year-old man. Despite all odds, Gary Pfeiffer, the 80-year-old man in the accident, survived. His son spoke only to KMOV. “He loves his grandkids, comes to...
KMOV
Woman wakes up in South City home to man lighting towel on fire, police say
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man is in custody after allegedly setting fire to a South City home Tuesday morning. According to police, a 38-year-old woman woke up at a home in the 7200 block of Michigan when a suspect lit a towel on fire and threw it in a laundry hamper. The woman left her home before the fire spread.
Police: Man shot in north St. Louis City, suspect in custody
One person is in custody Tuesday following a shooting in St. Louis City’s Penrose neighborhood.
edglentoday.com
Major Case Squad Called In To Investigate Fatal Shooting Of 17-Year-Old
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis is investigating an incident where a 17-year-old male was shot and killed in Cahokia Heights on Christmas Eve. The Major Case Squad was called by Cahokia Heights Police to assist just before noon on Saturday, December 24, 2022, about a deceased individual. When they arrived they identified 17-year-old LaShawn Bell, who had been shot and killed.
KSDK
Woman goes from car theft victim to suspected killer in St. Louis shooting
The woman tracked down her stolen SUV to a gas station and opened fire on the man inside. Two innocent bystanders were also shot and one has died.
20-year-old hospitalized following accidental shooting
A 20-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after accidentally shooting himself on Monday.
KOMU
Off-duty St. Louis County police officer killed on Christmas Eve in apparent murder-suicide
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- An off-duty St. Louis County police officer was killed the morning of Christmas Eve in an apparent murder-suicide in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found two people shot to death in an unincorporated area of the...
KSDK
Raja the elephant will miss his birthday party, Saint Louis Zoo guests still invited
Zoo officials said weather conditions are forcing them to keep the elephants inside. Raja's last two birthday celebrations were held virtually due to COVID.
2022 in Review: Thieves Broke Into More than 60 St. Louis Restaurants, Businesses
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
mahoningmatters.com
Woman tracks her stolen Hyundai to gas station and shoots two dead, Missouri cops say
A woman tracked down her stolen Hyundai to a gas station and engaged in a shootout with three men, killing two, according to media reports. Demesha Coleman, 35, faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault with serious physical injury and three counts of armed criminal action, according to St. Louis County court records.
'Somebody else's mess killed my brother' | Sister says brother was innocent bystander in double homicide
ST. LOUIS — Every murder victim has a story, and Joseph Farrar’s was one of redemption cut short. Police and family members say he was an innocent bystander killed by a stray bullet stemming from a shootout between an alleged car theft victim and the man she believed stole her car.
'We're just on cloud nine': St. Louis City's only all-girls Catholic high school signs 3-year lease to stay open
ST. LOUIS — The only all-girls Catholic high school in the City of St. Louis will stay open. Organizers with Rosati-Kain finalized a lease agreement with the Archdiocese of St. Louis. This is after the school was notified in September, it would be forced to close because of a...
2022 in Review: St. Louis Made Excellent Weed Snacks
A look back at what happened in St. Louis in 2022
KSDK
COVID-19 has 'high' transmission rate in St. Louis area
Our Ryhan Henson checked with health officials to learn what they expect from airborne illnesses. This is an expectation for rest of the holiday season.
Former owner of controversial nightclub now working for St. Louis prosecutor
ST. LOUIS — The former owner of the controversial Reign nightclub, which the city shut down due to crime issues, is now working for the city’s top prosecutor. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner hired Dana Kelly in August to be an administrative assistant. She’s paying her $50,000.
KSDK
South St. Louis apartment building without heat
C.Q. Tran Properties apartment complex in south St. Louis has been without heat all winter long. One resident explains he is also without electricity.
myleaderpaper.com
Police believe two men stole items worth nearly $1,700 from two Arnold stores
Arnold Police are trying to find a 44-year-old St. Louis man and identify another man who are believed to have stolen items worth almost $1,700 from the two Schnucks stores in Arnold. The St. Louis man allegedly has been involved in previous thefts at area Schnucks stores, police reported. On...
Comments / 4