WVNews
No. 3 Houston 89, Tulsa 50
HOUSTON (13-1) Roberts 7-7 1-2 15, J.Walker 2-7 2-2 6, Mark 6-10 0-0 14, Sasser 5-11 2-3 12, Shead 4-6 0-0 9, Sharp 4-7 3-3 14, Chaney 3-5 0-0 6, Francis 1-1 2-2 4, Arceneaux 4-5 0-0 9, R.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Elvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 36-61 10-12 89.
WVNews
Chicago 119, Milwaukee 113
MILWAUKEE (113) Connaughton 0-3 0-2 0, G.Antetokounmpo 17-39 11-17 45, Lopez 5-12 4-5 14, Allen 4-16 2-2 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Beauchamp 0-1 0-0 0, Portis 7-18 3-4 20, Ingles 2-6 0-0 5, G.Hill 3-7 2-2 8, Matthews 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 41-110 22-32 113.
WVNews
Sacramento 127, Denver 126
DENVER (126) Nnaji 7-9 0-0 14, Porter Jr. 6-12 3-3 19, Jokic 15-24 10-10 40, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 0-0 7, Hyland 8-16 1-1 20, Cancar 3-4 0-0 9, Jordan 0-2 1-2 1, Braun 4-5 0-0 9, Reed 1-2 1-2 3, Smith 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 49-85 16-18 126.
WVNews
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle
DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game. Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.
WVNews
Washington 127, Phoenix 102
PHOENIX (102) Craig 2-6 0-0 5, Landale 1-2 2-2 5, Ayton 14-22 2-2 31, Bridges 6-15 2-2 17, Paul 8-15 1-2 20, Wainright 1-3 0-0 3, Saric 0-1 0-0 0, Lee 2-6 3-4 8, Biyombo 0-1 0-2 0, Okogie 1-4 0-0 3, Washington Jr. 4-12 1-2 10. Totals 39-87 11-16 102.
WVNews
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
WVNews
No. 10 Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42
E. OREGON (0-2) Afework 4-9 3-4 11, Huddleston 1-7 2-2 4, Jeske 2-7 0-0 4, Chandler 3-4 0-0 7, Orr 1-5 0-0 3, McGinnis 1-5 0-0 3, Dill 1-2 0-1 2, O'Harra 1-2 0-0 2, Ainsworth 1-6 0-0 3, Taylor 1-5 0-0 3, Easley 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-7 42.
WVNews
Jerry Rosburg gets his head coaching chance after 40 years
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg was more than three years into his retirement following a 40-year career as an assistant football coach when a phone call in mid-September interrupted his morning coffee as he sat on his lakeside deck in Florida. It was his old friend George Paton,...
WVNews
Golden State 112, Utah 107
UTAH (107) Markkanen 10-22 2-3 29, Olynyk 2-7 4-6 9, Vanderbilt 4-8 2-2 10, Clarkson 8-14 3-5 22, Conley 2-11 0-0 5, Gay 1-2 0-0 2, Kessler 2-4 2-4 6, Alexander-Walker 2-4 1-2 6, Beasley 3-12 0-0 7, Sexton 3-7 4-4 11. Totals 37-91 18-26 107.
WVNews
Hawks' Young sidelined with calf contusion, out vs. Nets
ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young has been scratched from Wednesday’s starting lineup against Brooklyn with a left calf contusion. Atlanta is also without starting center Clint Capela, who has a right calf strain, and starting forward De’Andre Hunter, who has a left ankle sprain.
WVNews
Eagles rookie Jordan Davis learns from room of veterans
Jordan Davis was such a difference-maker in the middle of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line the first two months of the season that the team needed to sign two former Pro Bowl players to replace him after the rookie injured his ankle. Davis helped the Eagles (13-2) start 8-0...
