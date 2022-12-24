ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bailey County, TX

KCBD

City of Morton boil water notice rescinded

MORTON, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Morton has issued a notice stating the boil notice put into effect on December 23 has been rescinded, citing it has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of water required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality. The boil water...
KFDA

Curry County awarded Regional Recreations Centers Quality of Life Grant

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration has awarded Curry County $6,500,000 to help with the construction of a multipurpose pavilion. The grant will go towards demolishing the existing 60-year-old barns a the Fairgrounds and constructing a new multipurpose livestock pavilion fully equipped with...
KCBD

Monday morning top stories: 1 seriously injured in overnight shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Monday morning brief,. One person was seriously injured Christmas night in a shooting. The City of Morton is under a boil water notice. Crews are working to fix a water line break in the city. The break occurred about a block from Main Street. Details...
levellandnews.net

Grand jury returns December indictments

A Hockley County grand jury returned several indictments, of which 23 were made public from the office of the 286th Judicial District Court. Don Leon Rodriguez, 23, was indicted for the fraudulent use, possession of identifying information under five items. On or about the August 23, Rodriguez had the intent...
KFDA

2 arrested out of 4 ‘persons of interest’ after body found with gunshot wound in Curry County

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - Curry County officials have arrested two out of the four persons of interest after a body was found in the area of Curry Roads K and 8 on Dec. 16. According to the Eastern New Mexico News, 23-year-old Cesar Rascon-Chacon, and 20-year-old Mi’Linda Gallegos, were arrested over the weekend. Both have been jailed, on a parole violation.
