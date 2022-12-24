ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

University of California workers end strike, ratify contract

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Striking graduate students at the University of California approved a bargaining agreement Friday, ending an unprecedented 40-day strike that snarled classes at the prestigious university system.

Union representatives said Friday a majority of striking graduate students and teaching assistants approved two contracts to formally end the work stoppage.

Wages will rise up to 80% for some of the lowest-paid workers, with all workers seeing a boost in pay, union representatives said. The contracts also improve benefits to help workers cover child care expenses and health costs and will help intentional students, they said.

The bargaining units were represented by the United Auto Workers.

“The dramatic improvements to our salaries and working conditions are the result of tens of thousands of workers striking together in unity,” Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 2865, said in a statement. “These agreements redefine what is possible in terms of how universities support their workers, who are the backbone of their research and education enterprise.”

The university system applauded the new contracts, which it said will take immediate effect and run through May 31, 2025.

“Today’s ratification demonstrates yet again the University’s strong commitment to providing every one of our hardworking employees with competitive compensation and benefit packages that honor their many contributions to our institution, to our community, and to the state of California,” UC said in a statement.

The agreements cover about 36,000 workers, many of whom make as little as $24,000 annually, a paltry salary for living in cities like Los Angeles, San Diego and Berkeley, where the university system has campuses.

The union said the strike, which began in mid-November, was largest ever among academic workers. It was being closely watched by other university campuses around the country.

About 12,000 other striking workers, mainly postdoctoral students and academic researchers, already ratified an agreement that will boost their pay by 29%. They will also get better family leave, child care subsidies and job security.

The strike lasted for a month before a tentative agreement was reached last Friday. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg served as a mediator after several failed attempts to reach a deal.

By the end of 2024, the minimum pay for teaching assistants will be at least $36,000, with higher pay for students on campuses in particularly expensive cities. Graduate student researchers will make at least $40,000, according to union representatives.

Workers can get childcare subsidies of more than $2,000 a semester.

A group of workers branded as “Strike to Win” urged workers to vote against the tentative agreement, saying it failed to meet demands of a $54,000 base wage, more financial support for international students, $2,000 a month for childcare subsidies and expanded protections for people with disabilities.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Court to unveil recount results in 3 close Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — A court is scheduled on Thursday to unveil the winners of the Arizona attorney general’s race and two other elections that were so close they triggered mandatory recounts. The highly anticipated results are among the last in the country to come out of November’s election and could solidify another victory for Democrats who shunned election fraud conspiracies in what used to be a solidly Republican state. In one of the tightest elections in state history, Democrat Kris Mayes was ahead of Republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes out of 2.5 million before the recount began in the attorney general’s race. Judge Timothy Thomason also will announce recount results in races for state superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a man clad in black who appeared to be “on a mission” as he hunted victims for ambush-style shootings. He was also tied violence in Alameda County. Three of the four slayings listed in court documents Tuesday have already been disclosed by authorities — who earlier said they had linked suspect Wesley Brownlee to the killings of six men and the wounding of a woman — but charges had not been filed. Tuesday’s fourth case, an April 2021 slaying that brings the total to seven killings, was previously unreported.
STOCKTON, CA
The Associated Press

Fatal crashes, power out as waves, winds batter Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Monster waves, high tides and strong winds battering western Oregon and Washington led to fatal crashes, power outages and flooded homes on Tuesday. Oregon State Police said multiple people died when their car hit a tree on U.S. 26 east of Cannon Beach, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Investigators are determining whether the tree fell on the roadway before the car hit it or if the tree crushed the vehicle when it fell, police said. The exact number of people killed wasn’t immediately known. Another motorist was killed when a tree fell and struck their vehicle while driving farther east on U.S. 26, KATU reported, citing Oregon State Police. More than 50 miles (80 kilometers) of the the highway was shut down because of that crash, downed trees and high winds — from Rhododendron to Warm Springs, state transportation officials said.
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Associated Press

LA Lottery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ These Louisiana lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (fifteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five) (two, four, ten, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-six) Estimated jackpot: $3,100,000. Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Pick 3. 3-9-5 (three, nine, five) Pick 4. 2-5-5-9 (two, five, five, nine) Pick 5. 2-7-4-0-6 (two, seven, four, zero,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Associated Press

80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a later date, according to a Facebook post. It didn’t mention a cause of death. Cope was alone at the counter shortly before 3 a.m. on July 31 in Norco in Riverside County when a man in a ski mask came through the door, pointing a rifle and demanding: “Hands in the air! Hands in the air!” Surveillance video shows Cope firing one blast from the shotgun. The gunman fled. Surveillance cameras outside the store caught him screaming “He shot my arm off, he shot my arm off!” as he got into a car and was driven away.
NORCO, CA
The Associated Press

Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help, saying he hasn’t been seen in months. London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family’s statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London. London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said. Officer Annie Moran, an LAPD spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that a report for London had been taken. A department news release said London was last seen in the Skid Row area on Oct. 15, and his family has lost complete contact with him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Quick Draw Evening’ game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Quick Draw Evening” game were:. 01-02-03-07-09-11-15-16-17-27-28-43-44-54-55-62-63-64-66-74, BE: 74. (one, two, three, seven, nine, eleven, fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-four; BE: seventy-four)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

No. 22 Xavier holds off St. John's for 7th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — After ascending into the AP Top 25 for the first time this season, No. 22 Xavier kept rolling on the road. Jack Nunge had 23 points and 12 rebounds, and the Musketeers won their seventh straight game by holding off St. John’s 84-79 on Wednesday night. The high-scoring Musketeers (11-3, 3-0 Big East) built an 18-point cushion midway through the second half before fending off a late comeback, setting up a showdown against No. 2 UConn at home Saturday. Souley Boum had 17 points, six assists and six rebounds, and Zach Freemantle added 14 points and nine boards. “We held on for dear life, obviously,” said Sean Miller, in the first season of his second stint as Xavier coach. “We hung in there and were able to finish the game.”
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
604K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy