Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
WOWT
Club Carwash investigates damage hundreds of damage claims
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A clean car, but bubbled bumper -- the result of a chain reaction incident earlier this year inside the Club Carwash near 72nd and Sorensen. “The track kept the cars moving so we kept bumping into the car in front of us, or the car behind us kept bumping into it,” said Kendra Tait, a Club Carwash customer.
WOWT
OPPD turbine rolls into Turtle Creek power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What weighs more than the Statue of Liberty, is 57 times heavier than an African elephant, is twice the weight of a Titan II rocket, longer than Cinderella’s Castle is tall, and about the length of two blue whales?. And it was seen rolling down...
WOWT
Homeowners on edge after house smashed into twice by Omaha drivers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A snowy forecast keeps the Borer family on the edge of their seats. “When you’re sitting watching TV, you don’t expect something to just break into your house,” said Tony Borer. “It’s just so unexpected.”. The first time a car couldn’t...
WOWT
Gas prices in Omaha down more than $2/gallon since June
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gas prices continue to drop significantly in Omaha as 2022 winds to a close. According to AAA, on Wednesday the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Omaha was about $2.78. Compare that to a month ago around Thanksgiving, when the average was $3.30...
WOWT
Testing safety of ice on metro lakes
After being crashed into twice by out-of-control drivers, the Borers are constantly on edge -- in their own living room. A missing Omaha woman has been found dead in her vehicle. House fire sends three to the hospital. Updated: 10 hours ago. Three cousins are in the hospital after a...
WOWT
Northwest Omaha apartments dealing with water outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Residents of an Omaha apartment complex have been reporting water outages in recent days. A spokesperson for Metropolitan Utilities District told 6 News the Tudor Heights complex, located off Interstate 680 near Maple Street, has been experiencing internal leaks and frozen pipes, causing some apartments to go without water.
klkntv.com
Road rage incidents in Lincoln have more than doubled since 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Road rage appears to be on the rise in Lincoln, and it was blamed in last Friday’s deadly shooting. Lincoln Police Department data show that road rage incidents increased by 60% from 2020 to 2021. Then they held steady in 2022. This year, 102...
klin.com
Woman Accosted by Occupants of Two Vehicles
Lincoln Police Department made multiple arrests after a 19-year-old woman reported being harassed and threatened by occupants of two different cars. On Tuesday, while sitting in traffic near South 16th and Garfield St, a white sedan pulled up, and its occupants began yelling at her. They alleged the woman’s mother was responsible for some kind of disturbance with them the previous night.
WOWT
Monica Helm found dead in vehicle
Church latest victim of catalytic converter theft; city looking to state for help. Omaha's ordinance carrying penalties for stealing catalytic converters is now being pushed to go statewide. Aldrick Scott's attorney wants arrest warrant unsealed. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aldrick Scott's defense attorneys are asking a judge to unseal his...
WOWT
Lane closures on 156th and Pacific in Omaha for widening project
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you’re driving through west Omaha you may notice a minor inconvenience starting Tuesday. It’s a sign of bigger things to come at 156th and Pacific. That intersection will have various lane restrictions for the next two months to protect OPPD utility workers. City...
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
WOWT
Omaha crews monitor ice jam for potential effects on power station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An ice jam on the Missouri River just north of Omaha is turning into a nuisance. Ice jams occur when ice clumps together to block or slow the flow of a river. Experts are monitoring it as OPPD is taking one of its plants offline along...
WOWT
Omaha crews battle fire atop Westroads Mall parking garage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Post-Christmas returns and shopping didn’t go as planned for someone at the Westroads Mall Monday. A vehicle apparently caught fire on the top floor of the parking garage on the east side of the building. The fire sent a plume of smoke into the air....
WOWT
Benson Tower has water fully restored
Two 17-year-olds are recovering after falling into a frozen Lake Manawa. CHI, Creighton team to design new rural residency program. CHI Health has partnered with the Creighton University School of Medicine to launch a new residency program aimed at serving rural Nebraskans. Legacy Crossing tenants reporting thefts one week since...
WOWT
Omaha Legacy Crossing residents deal with break-ins following apartment condemnation
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One week after the City of Omaha condemned all 17 buildings at the Legacy Crossing apartment complex in northwest Omaha due to unsafe and unsanitary conditions, residents are facing new problems. “When I walked in, I was expecting to see my stuff here.”. 72-year-old Elsie Davis...
KETV.com
Three people injured in Omaha house fire early Tuesday
OMAHA, Neb. — Paramedics performed CPR on two of three people injured in an Omaha house fire early Tuesday morning. One of the three people injured was a 7-year-old child. The fire started around 5:27 a.m. near 23rd and S streets. Fire investigators said a neighbor two houses down saw the smoke and flames and called it in.
WOWT
Family memorializes Omaha woman killed in hit-and-run
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha family is remembering their loved one nearly two months after her life was taken in a pedestrian hit-and-run accident. “This is our last, I won’t say goodbye, but this is our last chance to memorialize her.”. Dale Schuman lost his 29-year-old daughter, Jerica,...
WOWT
Church deals with catalytic converter thefts, city lobbyists push for more penalties statewide
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This month, a church in Omaha was the latest victim for catalytic converter theft. They’ve dealt with it for some time, the church director said. But two in just a month is unusual -- and costly. Although they weren’t ready to go on camera, the...
WOWT
Six On Your Side: Gas prices continuing downward trend
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
Comments / 1