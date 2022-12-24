SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 43 years old, Nick Kiesow is not your typical stroke patient. But the location where his stroke took place, was even less typical. “The stroke occurs in your spinal cord 1% of the time, compared to all strokes that occur in your body. But the recovery rate, you know, runs between 40 and 42%. So being in my early forties, it seems like that is in my benefit to get back to full 100% recovery. So that’s really what we’re hanging our hat on,” said Kiesow.

