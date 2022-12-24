Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: Helping Patients Rehab From Debilitating Injuries
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - At 43 years old, Nick Kiesow is not your typical stroke patient. But the location where his stroke took place, was even less typical. “The stroke occurs in your spinal cord 1% of the time, compared to all strokes that occur in your body. But the recovery rate, you know, runs between 40 and 42%. So being in my early forties, it seems like that is in my benefit to get back to full 100% recovery. So that’s really what we’re hanging our hat on,” said Kiesow.
KELOLAND TV
Top 10 KELOLAND videos from 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Green sky, wild weather events and a rabbit disease were a few of the most-viewed videos throughout 2022. You can find a top 10 list of the most-viewed KELOLAND Media Group videos from 2022 the list below. You can also read a month-by-month breakdown of the most-viewed stories in 2022.
KELOLAND TV
Cleanup a group effort at Jones421 following burst pipe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water line burst at a downtown Sioux Falls building on Christmas Day has meant two closed businesses and damage to six residential units. Zach Dickson lives in the Jones421 building, where he is also president of its condo association. Christmas Day here brought a Grinch of sorts.
KELOLAND TV
Burger Battle, frozen pipes and wintry mix
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with all you need to know to start your day. Authorities in Rapid City are asking for your help to identify a person in connection with a robbery. A broken water pipe that flooded much of the Union...
KELOLAND TV
Borrowing toys one box at a time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A lot of children found new toys under the tree on Christmas. But, one local organization is offering the next best thing and could use your help during the holidays. The Toy Lending Library has its shelves stocked with toy boxes, and borrows those...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: One Smart Cookie
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls mom is doing it all, running a bakery and working a full-time job. Logan Gran owns One Smart Cookie, a custom cookie decorating shop in Sioux Falls. She does more than just bake these delicious treats though. She is also...
siouxfalls.business
Comings & Goings
Here’s a look at recent changes in the business landscape in the Sioux Falls area. Toys R Us has opened inside Macy’s at The Empire Mall. While the store-within-a-store at Macy’s opened for the holiday season, it is a permanent addition. Toys R Us had a standalone store on The Empire Mall campus until it closed in 2018 as part of a nationwide bankruptcy.
Well This Stinks! Why Is This Tasty Sioux Falls Bakery Closed?
It's truly hard to believe that the New Year is right around the corner. Before individuals begin to crowd the gyms on January 1st, they might choose to enjoy some sweet treats this holiday weekend. Unfortunately, one local bakery won't be open to ring in the New Year. Known for...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton couple remembered; Street cleanup; More snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Tuesday. Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. Over the Christmas holiday, Gov. Kristi Noem announced commutations for seven people. The leader of Yankton County Emergency Services and his wife both died on the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
Frozen fire sprinkler systems keeping local company busy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Area Fire Rescue was called out multiple times over the holiday weekend for broken pipes, some of which were part of fire sprinkler systems. Kyler Bouma, the vice president and owner of Service First Fire Sprinkler says the calls for sprinkler system...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
dakotanewsnow.com
Weather impacts Feeding South Dakota food distribution
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite blizzard conditions, Feeding South Dakota was able to deliver 1,950 boxes of non-perishable food to Rosebud, Eagle Butte, Kyle, and Allen this week. The program is working on making deliveries to Martin, Pine Ridge, and Red Shirt. “Certainly the weather has compacted...
KELOLAND TV
Outdoor activities in, around Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be warmer this week than last week so if the kids are home from school, adults have some time off from work or relatives are in town, it’s a chance to get outside. The Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department has...
KELOLAND TV
Crews haul 1,000 loads of snow over the past 36 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — All of last week’s snow and the frigid cold temperatures left Sioux Falls streets snow packed and slippery. The warmer temperatures are allowing crews to make progress in clearing the now slushy snow off the roads. The City of Sioux Falls has had...
KELOLAND TV
Water line burst causes flooding at Sanford
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders were at the Sanford USD Medical Center and Hospital this Christmas Eve after a water line froze and burst. According to a statement from Kris Denevan, Executive Director of Facilities, Sanford Health, the burst line caused flooding in the main lobby of the hospital.
KELOLAND TV
Butterfly House & Aquarium reaches milestone
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A popular Sioux Falls attraction is celebrating a major milestone. The Butterfly House and Aquarium is celebrating its 20th anniversary, which officially lands on Dec. 30. Katie Meyer and her son Caden visited the attraction on Tuesday. “We looked at Facebook and saw all...
KELOLAND TV
Police: No foul play from shed fire death
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls continue to investigate the identity of a man who died in a shed fire on Christmas Eve in central Sioux Falls. Sgt. Aaron Benson said an autopsy showed there was nothing suspicious or foul play. Police did not give an exact cause of death.
KELOLAND TV
Snow pickup to continue this week in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Weather has been the dominant story in the days leading up to and including Christmas Day. The intense cold isn’t just bad for exposed skin; it presents challenges for snow cleanup. “That was really problematic for our equipment,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager...
