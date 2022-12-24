Read full article on original website
Hope man injured in accident in McCurtain County
The Arkansas State Police report that 35-year-old Christopher Wilson of Hope was driving a 2018 Dodge Ram on US 82 in Magnolia when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck 47-year-old George Critton’s 2015 Dodge Ram and 51-year-old David McClellan’s 2002 Porsche. Wilson and Critton received treatment for their injuries at an area hospital. McClellan, a resident of El Dorado, died on the scene.
County merchants sell $446,206 in lottery tickets during November
Columbia County had Arkansas Scholarship Lottery ticket sales totaling $446,206 in November, up from $420,808 in October, according to a report released December 10 by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration - Office of the Arkansas Lottery. According to the report, Columbia County had $248,326 in prize winnings awarded...
Authorities in East Texas looking for woman accused of using co-worker’s debit card information to make Cash App payments
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Officials with the Texarkana Police Department said on Tuesday they are looking for a woman who allegedly stole a co-workers debit card information to make Cash App transactions. A felony warrant has been issued for Kenya Moore, and officials said she told detectives she would turn herself in on Dec. 7, […]
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, December 27, 2022: Time for Tyson Foods to step up
Word has been out for several weeks that Tyson Foods is consolidating corporate offices in the Midwest, including Chicago, Downers Grove, IL and Dakota Dunes, SD, at Springdale. However, most of those workers don’t want to move with the company. About 90 percent of the affected 1,000 workers are declining moves to Northwest Arkansas. What that tells us is that Tyson Foods is going to be on the hunt for lots of Arkansans with agri-business degrees. This presents us with another opportunity to chide Tyson Foods for its general lack of financial support to Southern Arkansas University and its School of Agriculture. SAU continues to churn out graduates with degrees in agri-business who work for Tyson in many capacities, who produce chickens, hogs and cattle that Tyson buys, who educate future Tyson employees at public schools across our state, and people who work for Tyson’s competitors. Yet, Tyson Foods – which has a huge and growing need for SAU graduates – has never been a key supporter of agriculture-business education at the largest university in the southern half of the state. We’re not the only folks who have noticed this. It’s not too late for Tyson Foods to step up.
10 Best Hotel In Texarkana
Looking For the top quality hotel list in the Texarkana zone, you are in the accurate home. You are going to know a hotel list in Texarkana. Also, a directional link from your home, and Website Link information, directions, avg internet users ratings, Contact Line, has been added. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have collected this information.
Texarkana area water system struggling to find reason for low pressure
NEAR TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Water departments throughout the ArkLaTex are having the same problems due to the extra frigid weather the area experienced over the past few days. One department adversely affected is in Bowie County, Texas. “A lot of my neighbors are experiencing the same problem,” said...
Tyson Foods consolidating headquarters in Arkansas, many workers refusing to relocate
HOPE, Ark. – Tyson Foods is consolidating its headquarters in Springdale, Ark. in early 2023 and hundreds of workers are refusing to relocate. Approximately 1,000 corporate employees working in the prepared foods, beef and pork units in Chicago; Downers Grove, Ill.; and Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, who comprise two of Tyson’s largest business divisions.
Bail set at $500K each for 2 suspects in Dec. 4 Texarkana shootings
TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December. Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark. Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the...
Juvenile detention center in Miller Co. closing its doors for good
MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - A local lockup for juvenile offenders is closing its doors and now, these juveniles are being shipped to other areas for housing, leaving some employees without a job. For nearly 30 years, incarcerated juveniles were locked behind the doors at the facility, but not anymore....
Police Searching for Christmas Day Murder Suspect
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is searching for Tarus Walker, 24. Walker is wanted for Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by Certain Person. Walker is the suspect in the shooting death of Aaron Bruce, 40, of Texarkana, Arkansas that occurred at 9:50 am on Christmas Day. Media Release:
Frozen pipes keep Texarkana firefighters busy
TEXARKANA, Texas - Wintry weather over the Christmas holiday caused some major water issues across the Texarkana area. Firefighters responded to more than 100 calls for service over the Christmas holiday weekend, and they were still following up Tuesday on some of those issues. Most of the calls involved broken pipes from broken sprinklers and busted water pipes.
24-year-old suspect wanted in Christmas Day homicide in Texarkana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Texarkana Police have issued an arrest warrant for a person suspected of a homicide on Christmas Day. Police are searching for Tarus Walker,24, who is wanted on capital murder and firearm possession charges. Police said the charges stem from the shooting death of Aaron Bruce,...
Three-vehicle collision in Magnolia kills El Dorado man
An El Dorado man was killed and two other drivers were hurt in a three-vehicle collision in Magnolia about 7:02 a.m. Tuesday. The wreck happened on U.S. 82 east of the U.S. 79-East Main intersection. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, a 2018 model Dodge Ram driven by...
Texarkana church to provide Christmas meals to anyone in need
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Volunteers from a Texarkana church are planning to feed more than 200 people in need on Christmas Eve morning. Central Christian Church volunteers have already begun preparing hams, turkeys, several side dishes, and desserts. The church says this tradition has been going on for about...
38 Arrested Christmas Week – Your Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
For Christmas week you would hope that the criminal would take a break this time of year, unfortunately, that's not the way it works. Bowie County arrests thankfully were down last week with 38 total arrested in Bowie County. Sheriff's Office Deputies arrested 11 of those, 27 arrests were by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here is last week's report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. Looking forward to the New Year!
Police ID suspect in death of man found in Brookhollow Apartments parking lot
TEXARKANA, ARK. (KSLA) — Texarkana, Ark., police have identified a suspect in connection with the death of a man who was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police say they have a warrant to arrest 24-year-old Tarus Walker on one count each of capital murder and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Nevada-based demilitarization company will relocate, move headquarters to TexAmericas Center
TexAmericas Center, which owns and operates one of the largest mixed-use industrial parks in the United States west of TEXarkana, has announced EnviroSafe Demil LLC as the newest corporate citizen moving on to its property. As part of the relocation, ESD will bring $363 million in total contract values to...
Foul play suspected in McCurtain County disappearance
Eric Haley was last seen on Sunday, July 31, leaving his job at Catfish King in Idabel. Haley was not reported missing until Wednesday, August 3. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Department, investigators now suspect foul play in the case. Anyone with information pertaining to Haley’s whereabouts should...
Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division secures 7-year sentence for convicted child abuser
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Criminal Prosecution Division is announcing a seven-year prison sentence for a Texarkana man convicted of child abuse in Bowie County, Texas. David Ernest Fant, 59, pleaded guilty to Indecency With a Child and was sentenced to seven years...
Annona Woman Jailed On Federal Warrant
A 40-year-old Annona, Texas woman was jailed Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 20, 2022, on a federal warrant, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Lt. Mark Estes took Crystal McLin Lipe into custody at 2 p.m. Dec. 20, 2022, in the 8th Judicial District Courtroom on a federal warrant for tampering with a consumer product.
