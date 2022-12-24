ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sahuarita, AZ

allsportstucson.com

Girls Basketball Spotlight: Catalina Foothills Falcons

Head coach: Jake Martinez (first year as a head coach — assistant last year at Catalina Foothills) Assistants: Christina Hrouch (JV head coach and varsity assistant), Kelsey Garner (assistant coach), Reid Clark (statistician) and Peggy Burns (statistician). Last year: 16-8 Roster:. 0 Rebecca Flores, Soph., PG, 1V (first year...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Catalina Foothills takes early lead at the Lions Cup; Pueblo boys basketball and Flowing Wells girls basketball tourneys start on Wednesday

Pueblo: Dec. 28-30 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28. Pueblo vs. St. Augustine, 10 a.m. Sunnyside vs. Nogales, 11:15 a.m. Rincon/UHS vs. St. Augustine, 12:30 p.m. Nogales vs. Kofa, 1:45 p.m. Pueblo vs. Rincon/UHS, 3 p.m. Sunnyside vs. Kofa, 4:15 p.m. FLOWING WELLS GIRLS HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT. Flowing Wells: Dec. 28-29 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28.
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February

With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
TUCSON, AZ
erienewsnow.com

Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts

Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
TUCSON, AZ
miles2gobeforeisleep.com

Snapshots: Tombstone - The Town Too Tough to Die

I’ve spent a fair bit of time in Tombstone in my life. It was always a stop on my company’s cross-country winter trips, of which I ran many. But it was always a quick stop as we usually arrived late in the short winter day and left early the following morning, but my groups and I always enjoyed the old-west feel of the place, the dirt streets, the wooden sidewalks and having a few beers at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. It was nice for me to get back this past winter after several years and have a little more time to spend there.
TOMBSTONE, AZ
West Valley View

Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions

Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
ARIZONA STATE
stnonline.com

Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus

A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

55 new restaurants and bars that opened in Tucson in 2022

Tucson's restaurant scene continues to grow, welcoming more than 50 local eateries in 2022. We happily embraced Argentine empanadas, Cuban food, dim sum, soft-serve gelato, basement bars and a food truck park. What will 2023 bring?. Here are 53 restaurants, bars, pop-ups and food trucks that opened this year, but...
TUCSON, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions

Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

One more unseasonably warm day before winter weather arrives

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more warm day before big weather changes arrive. Early morning clouds will clear to mostly sunny as highs climb back to the mid to upper 70s. Thereafter, increasing clouds return tonight in advance of two weather systems that will impact the area. A major...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon

The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
TUCSON, AZ

