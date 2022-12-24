Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Popular Local RestaurantGreyson FTucson, AZ
Supply chain issues slow Tucson’s transition to EV fleet, Mayor and city council approve infrastructure changesEdy ZooTucson, AZ
Local Chinese Restaurant to ClosureGreyson FTucson, AZ
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.Greyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant May Face Legal Action After Bad Health InspectionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
Girls Basketball Spotlight: Catalina Foothills Falcons
Head coach: Jake Martinez (first year as a head coach — assistant last year at Catalina Foothills) Assistants: Christina Hrouch (JV head coach and varsity assistant), Kelsey Garner (assistant coach), Reid Clark (statistician) and Peggy Burns (statistician). Last year: 16-8 Roster:. 0 Rebecca Flores, Soph., PG, 1V (first year...
ASU seeks patches before facing offensive juggernaut Arizona
Count perimeter play as the X-factor between the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils when they converge Saturday in Tempe with a combined 23-3 record. Because what each of the rivals has excelled at early on this season happens in the paint. Arizona State has one of...
allsportstucson.com
Catalina Foothills takes early lead at the Lions Cup; Pueblo boys basketball and Flowing Wells girls basketball tourneys start on Wednesday
Pueblo: Dec. 28-30 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28. Pueblo vs. St. Augustine, 10 a.m. Sunnyside vs. Nogales, 11:15 a.m. Rincon/UHS vs. St. Augustine, 12:30 p.m. Nogales vs. Kofa, 1:45 p.m. Pueblo vs. Rincon/UHS, 3 p.m. Sunnyside vs. Kofa, 4:15 p.m. FLOWING WELLS GIRLS HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT. Flowing Wells: Dec. 28-29 WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 28.
2024 recruit Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball in February
With Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball continuing to put focus on the recruiting class of 2024, Small Forward Carter Bryant will visit again in February. Things are steadily picking up for Arizona Basketball in the recruiting class of 2024 as already the Wildcats secured a commitment from four-star combo guard Jamari Phillips.
allsportstucson.com
Baja Arizona Notes: Izzy Pacho’s column debuts next week; Local Winter All-Tournament selections
Former Ironwood Ridge and current University of Arizona softball standout Izzy Pacho is set to write for AllSportsTucson this season. Her weekly column will start next week and it will be called “Izzy’s POV.” Like Carlie Scupin last year, Pacho will give our readers a unique look into her life and her team.
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside’s new turf field creates opportunity for Wyoming to use as Arizona Bowl practice site
It’s a long way from Laramie, Wyo., to the southside of Tucson, but the beauty of a community event such as the Arizona Bowl brings it all together for the Cowboys and the locals. Among Wyoming’s three days of practice in Tucson leading up to Friday’s Arizona Bowl matchup...
kjzz.org
Arizona to see influx of out-of-town visitors for college bowl game lineup
Arizona will see an influx of travelers this week when college football teams square off in the Valley and in Tucson for bowl games. The action begins Tuesday when Wisconsin and Oklahoma State meet in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in downtown Phoenix. The most high-profile game takes...
Disc golf course grand opening Saturday, Dec. 31
The City of Tucson is holding a grand opening ceremony for a new disc golf course Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Chuck Ford Lakeside Park from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
erienewsnow.com
Arizona Safeway Shootings Fast Facts
Here's a look at the January 8, 2011, shootings in Tucson, Arizona. Six people were killed and 13 were wounded including Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords. Shooter Jared Lee Loughner pleaded guilty in 2012 and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Christina Taylor Green, 9. Born on...
miles2gobeforeisleep.com
Snapshots: Tombstone - The Town Too Tough to Die
I’ve spent a fair bit of time in Tombstone in my life. It was always a stop on my company’s cross-country winter trips, of which I ran many. But it was always a quick stop as we usually arrived late in the short winter day and left early the following morning, but my groups and I always enjoyed the old-west feel of the place, the dirt streets, the wooden sidewalks and having a few beers at Big Nose Kate’s Saloon. It was nice for me to get back this past winter after several years and have a little more time to spend there.
West Valley View
Opinion: Looking at 2023, here are some predictions
Come year’s end, newspaper columnists traditionally look backward, chewing over the past 365 days. “Year in review” columns bore me, because they’re too easy. Here, we look ahead, reviewing the year that has not yet happened. And 2023 promises to be an epic affair. How so?. Jan....
stnonline.com
Arizona Student Suffers Suspected Overdose While on School Bus
A Desert View High School sophomore in Tucson, Arizona, suffered a suspected overdose when she lost consciousness while on board the school bus, reported Kgun9.com. On Monday afternoon, a Desert View School District bus driver observed the student as being “not fully conscious” aboard the bus. The driver then reportedly communicated with the school staff and relayed details about the student’s condition.
There's little rest for Tucson's family restaurants
The hard work has been passed down through multiple generations at Gus Balon's and Luke's Italian Beef.
thisistucson.com
55 new restaurants and bars that opened in Tucson in 2022
Tucson's restaurant scene continues to grow, welcoming more than 50 local eateries in 2022. We happily embraced Argentine empanadas, Cuban food, dim sum, soft-serve gelato, basement bars and a food truck park. What will 2023 bring?. Here are 53 restaurants, bars, pop-ups and food trucks that opened this year, but...
phoenixmag.com
Visit Tucson – 5 of Tucson’s Must-See Attractions
Take a quick drive down south to the crown jewel of Pima County for a diverse range of adventures, from aviation to gemology to desert wildlife. Witness the splendor of the Sonoran Desert with a leisurely visit to Saguaro National Park. Its 91,000 acres boast stunning biodiversity, but its signature attraction is its mighty cactus namesake, an enduring symbol of the American Southwest. Stately saguaros flank the east and west sides of Tucson, standing sentry around the city. The park offers multiple modes of exploration, from hiking off the Loop Drive and mountain biking the Cactus Forest Trail to driving around the Rincon Mountain District (east) and the Tucson Mountain District (west) and camping by permit. The park is also home to cultural resources including archaeological sites, museum objects and historical documents.
Downtown Tucson bypass almost ready
There’s a major change coming in how you can get on I-10. KGUN9 On Your Side has an update on the project called Downtown Links.
KOLD-TV
Police search for suspect near Grant Road, Fairview Avenue
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are searching for a suspect who shot at officers during an attempted traffic stop early Tuesday, Dec. 27. According to the Tucson Police Department, nobody was injured in the incident near West Grant Road and North Fairview Avenue. People are advised to avoid...
KGUN 9
One more unseasonably warm day before winter weather arrives
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One more warm day before big weather changes arrive. Early morning clouds will clear to mostly sunny as highs climb back to the mid to upper 70s. Thereafter, increasing clouds return tonight in advance of two weather systems that will impact the area. A major...
SignalsAZ
Tucson Public Housing Waitlist Opening Soon
The City of Tucson, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will open the pre-application period for families and individuals seeking to be placed on a waitlist for public housing, and City of Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8). The pre-application period will continue through Tuesday, Jan. 24 and all applications received in this three-week window will be placed in a lottery.
Comments / 0