AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region kept winds calm and skies clear last night into this morning allowing morning lows to bottom out into the 20s and low 30s leading to another start below freezing. High pressure will remain over our area through this afternoon. This will keep skies sunny and we should see warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the upper 20s tonight into Thursday morning.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO