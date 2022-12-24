Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Local businesses still feeling pain from freeze damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Record-low Christmas temperatures are still impacting many homeowners across the two-state. Plumbers tell us as temperatures slowly rise and the water melts, we get a full picture of the damage. It’s not just homeowners dealing with issues. One local business didn’t expect to be closing...
WRDW-TV
Pipes burst? Here’s what you should do (and not do) before mold grows
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homeowners across the two-state are continuing to come home to find major plumbing issues from broken pipes. Now that the water has been mopped up and the pipes fixed, we asked the experts at PuroClean what sort of calls they’re dealing with. They say their phones are ringing off the hook.
WRDW-TV
Do you have frozen or broken pipes? Here’s advice from experts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Freezing temps wreaked havoc on many of our pipes over the holiday weekend. If your pipes burst during the hard freeze, you may be wondering what you should do now. If they haven’t, you’re probably doing everything you can to make sure they don’t.
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure over the region kept winds calm and skies clear last night into this morning allowing morning lows to bottom out into the 20s and low 30s leading to another start below freezing. High pressure will remain over our area through this afternoon. This will keep skies sunny and we should see warmer highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. One last night below freezing looks possible for most of us as lows dip into the upper 20s tonight into Thursday morning.
WRDW-TV
Drop off your Christmas tree to create a fish habitat at Clarks Hill Lake
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the holiday season coming to a close, your first thought might be to throw out your old Christmas tree, but did you know you can recycle your tree?. “It’s like a big food chain reaction,” said Evan Brashier, conservation biologist at Clarks Hill Lake....
WRDW-TV
‘We gotta have water’: Water service disruptions continue in the CSRA
THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA have had to make some big changes because of all of the busted pipes and water lines. Water trickles down the street; it’s not rain, instead busted pipes causing water to rush down the streets. This is causing multiple water outages, leaving many realizing how crucial it is to have water.
WRDW-TV
Fixing broken pipes yourself may not be a good idea; here’s why
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Homeowners are flocking to hardware stores trying to find supplies to fix their damaged and broken pipes. Plumbers are busier than ever, so some people are forced to take the frustrating situation into their own hands, but that may not be a good idea. Plumbers tell...
WRDW-TV
‘Nail in the coffin’: Stay Social owner speaks days before closing
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a fight to hold on to her liquor license, Stay Social’s Owner Renee Hajek says she plans to close her restaurant for good. She’s speaking out after one county revoking her license will stop her from running a business with alcohol for the next 10 years.
WRDW-TV
Local fireworks vendor prepares for New Year’s Eve rush
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Along with the ball drop, you may be celebrating the new year with fireworks. We stopped by Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks to see how they prepare before the big night. Employees say they have everything from sparklers to huge show fireworks. Alivia Ansley tells us the...
WRDW-TV
City of Augusta holds winter coat drive for domestic violence center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather may be warming up, but we still have plenty of the winter season left. Augusta is holding a coat drive for the SafeHomes Domestic Violence Center. You can donate new coats at the administrative office and all community centers until Jan. 2. We talked...
WRDW-TV
Updates on water service, closures, boil orders across CSRA
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Water suppliers across the CSRA are asking residents to conserve water after below-freezing temperatures spread across the region over Christmas weekend. Augusta. Crews are easing water on for residents in the Saddlebrook and Pebble Creek areas, officials said Tuesday. Residents should start to see water pressure...
WRDW-TV
Saluda firefighters rescue pair after tree falls on mobile home
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people were rescued by the Saluda Fire Department after a tree fell on their house, causing the mobile home to collapse. Officials say the tree fell on the residence because of the cold weather. Two people were trapped inside, but crews safely got them out...
WRDW-TV
Local COVID numbers trending up during holiday season
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - COVID cases and hospitalizations are on the rise again this holiday season. Doctors at Augusta University Health say they’re seeing an uptick in COVID cases. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention transmission map, the majority of our local counties are red, which...
WRDW-TV
FIRST ALERT ISSUED | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A strong arctic cold front swept through the region this morning bringing some of the coldest air the region has seen since January 2014. FIRST ALERT THROUGH SUNDAY: Friday’s temperature forecast will be one to remember. We watched temperatures fall into the 20s and 30s for most of the CSRA with wind chills in the 20s and teens. Wind speeds were sustained between 20-30 mph with higher gusts between 30-40 mph. Strong winds led to multiple power outages.
WLTX.com
Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County
GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
WRDW-TV
Neighbors call for Augusta leaders to address Riverwalk repairs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Riverwalk is one of our biggest attractions locally, but one neighbor says the area is starting to have some concerns. From cracks in the concrete trash all along the path and even foul graffiti. “Start addressing the issues instead of continuing to let them...
WLTX.com
Water Tower Freezes in Gilbert as subfreezing temperatures continue
Overflow controls froze on this water tower in Gilbert which caused water tor spray and freeze surrounding the tower. No impacts are expected on water services.
WRDW-TV
Despite closures, investor see potential at Evans Towne Center
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County has worked for years to create a true downtown area near Evans Towne Center Park. With Stay Social Tap and Table closing its doors, it’s another blow to the area that just lost Buzzed Bull Creamery and Roll On In. We talked with a developer who says there’s still plenty of space and opportunity in the area.
WRDW-TV
Greene Street neighbors start petition to turn lights back on
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new petition hits the web asking for the streetlights to return to Greene Street. It comes after they shut down the lights because of a safety issue when exposed ground wiring began shocking dogs out on walks. Commissioner Jordan Johnson says they’re working to get temporary solar lighting for neighbors in Old Towne.
