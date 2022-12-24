Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Omaha, NebraskaBryan DijkhuizenOmaha, NE
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Related
KSNB Local4
Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area
OMAHA — Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, boosted by donations and $4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, plans to build or rehab about 400 houses for lower income families over the next four years. The nonprofit expects to invest more than $200 million by the end of 2026 in housing programs — almost double […] The post Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
Omaha non-profit using technology and education to engage students, bridge Nebraska's digital gap
In the ever-growing world of STEM. "The reason the LED is turning on is because the micro bit is actually providing the volts to turn the LED on," said fourth-grader Connor Schill. Kids are moving to the front and center of the change. "Showing them how to make electrical connections,...
kfornow.com
Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs
Muchachos food truck (NE Legislature) (KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) Nebraska News Connection – With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That’s the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a “mishmash” of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KETV.com
U.S. Department of Agriculture investing more than $1M in rural Nebraska
Neb. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced it's investing more than $1 million into housing, community facilities and higher education projects throughout rural Nebraska. Among the USDA funds' recipients is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, getting more than $78,000 for its senior home improvement project. Rebuilding...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen appoints state fire marshal
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has a new state fire marshal. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen appointed Shane Hunter to fill that role. Hunter currently serves as the Vice President of Safety, Security and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. He has more than 25 years of experience in emergency services,...
thereader.com
Nebraska’s Nitrate Problem is Serious, Experts Say. Can We Solve It?
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This is the third part in a Flatwater Free Press series called “Our Dirty Water.” Read the first and second parts.
KETV.com
Sheriff elect, Nebraska families urge importance of Narcan as overdoses surge across city
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County's new incoming sheriff is calling attention to the need for Narcan. If administered quickly, the over-the-counter medicine can be used to reverse the effects of a drug overdose. If it's given to someone who is not experiencing an overdose, pharmacists said it will not harm a person.
KETV.com
It's pothole season, Omaha. How to submit a repair request
OMAHA, Neb. — It's pothole season, Omaha. The car-rattling nuisances form when rain and snow seep into the cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands causing cracking and pavement damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
Nebraska renters have few options available to deal with bad landlords
Renters in Nebraska have few options available to them when dealing with bad landlords that do not maintain apartments.
Omaha community helps with move out, gives food at condemned apartments
Javi's Tacos provided lunch to volunteers and former residents at Legacy Crossing. The apartment complex was condemned by the city a week ago.
KETV.com
Minimum wage increase for Nebraska set to go into effect on Jan. 1
OMAHA, Neb. — The minimum wage in Nebraska is set to increase in the new year. In November, voters passed the Nebraska Minimum Wage Statute Initiative, which raises the state's minimum wage from $9 per hour to $10.50 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. In the initiative, the minimum...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Biggest ice jam in decades clogging the Missouri River near Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol is sharing some very cool video of an ice jam in the Missouri River. The agency captured aerial footage of the jam near Washington and Douglas Counties on Sunday. The National Weather Service said there are no concerns of flooding at...
KETV.com
Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
KETV.com
'He loves life': Nebraska dog with kidney failure takes on bucket list
LINCOLN, Neb. — First birthdays are often full of treats and sometimes a little trouble, but rarely do they include a ride in a police car. That's not the case for Remy, a puppy in Lincoln who turned 1 on Wednesday. "It took me a while to open my...
KETV.com
64 eateries receive grant money from Restaurant Assistance Program
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Sixty-four qualified Douglas County restaurants started receiving checks as part of the county'sRestaurant Assistance Program Tuesday. Checks up to $10,000 may not be much, but El Alamo manager Ignacio Chavez says it's better than leaning on family to keep the doors open. "We borrowed money...
KETV.com
'He has to tube feed': Omaha family with son who has medical needs stuck in Houston
OMAHA, Neb. — As Southwest Airlines cancels thousands of flights this week, one Omaha family is among the many travelers left scrambling. And for them, being stranded is more than just an inconvenience. Four-year-old Kyrin has frequent seizures and uses a feeding tube. His parents say they packed an...
Getting Ahead: Help with utility bills
Brrr! It has been so cold in December! We've all used more electricity and gas, and with inflation, we have to expect our utility bills to be much higher this winter. Remember that low-income families who have trouble making their utility payments can get help!. The Nebraska Department of Health...
KETV.com
Travel agents working to get stranded travelers in and out of Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Airlines is still struggling Wednesday, either canceling or delaying arrivals and departures. Stranded flyers are turning to travel agents. But they aren't having much luck either. "I stayed on hold for almost 12 hours to get their flights taken care of," travel agent Bridget Broders...
Comments / 1