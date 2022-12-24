ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSNB Local4

Weather concerns of rural Nebraskans

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Concerns for severe weather and drought fluctuate each year depending on recent experiences. This trend is evident in the annual survey called Nebraska Rural Poll. Conducted each year by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agriculature Economics in partnership with Rural Prosperity Nebraska and Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Rural Poll, now on it’s 27 th year, sends out surveys to 7,ooo people each year in non-metropolitan areas asking their concerns about everything from health, agriculture, the media and, of course, the weather. Weather is always a concern for rural Nebraskans seeing all of the crops and livestock are tended to in these regions. So, it’s no wonder that this would be a main topic of the poll. Let’s take a look at drought concerns from the survey. Like I mentioned, concerns for severe weather fluctuate depending on the recent weather events. According to past surveys, the concern for drought dropped from 48% in 2015 to just 21% in 2020. The reason being the extreme amount of rain in 2019 that caused flooding. Instead the concern was was more about extreme rains and flooding in 2020. In fact, 30% expressed that concern in the survey. Of course, this year the story line has flipped with 55% of rural nebraskans polled concerned about a worsening drought as some areas have seen their driest year in decades. Hopefully we will see some improvement on the new drought monitor tomorrow with the recent precipitation we have received.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area

OMAHA — Habitat for Humanity of Omaha, boosted by donations and $4 million in federal pandemic recovery funds, plans to build or rehab about 400 houses for lower income families over the next four years. The nonprofit expects to invest more than $200 million by the end of 2026 in housing programs — almost double […] The post Habitat for Humanity to muscle up affordable housing efforts in Omaha area appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Legislation Could Streamline Rules for NE Food-Truck Entrepreneurs

Muchachos food truck (NE Legislature) (KFOR NEWS December 27, 2022) Nebraska News Connection – With the booming popularity of food trucks, the people who own and operate them need a standard set of operating rules. That’s the point of some legislation soon to be introduced in Nebraska. The Center for Rural Affairs has found a “mishmash” of regulations for food trucks in Nebraska cities, counties and Department of Agriculture inspection areas.
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all

LINCOLN — Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said […] The post Nebraska’s mansion might have a governor in it, after all appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

U.S. Department of Agriculture investing more than $1M in rural Nebraska

Neb. — The United States Department of Agriculture announced it's investing more than $1 million into housing, community facilities and higher education projects throughout rural Nebraska. Among the USDA funds' recipients is the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, getting more than $78,000 for its senior home improvement project. Rebuilding...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen appoints state fire marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska has a new state fire marshal. Gov.-elect Jim Pillen appointed Shane Hunter to fill that role. Hunter currently serves as the Vice President of Safety, Security and Business Continuity for the Metropolitan Utilities District. He has more than 25 years of experience in emergency services,...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

It's pothole season, Omaha. How to submit a repair request

OMAHA, Neb. — It's pothole season, Omaha. The car-rattling nuisances form when rain and snow seep into the cracks in the pavement. When temperatures drop, the moisture freezes and expands causing cracking and pavement damage. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Southwest airline passengers see more cancellations in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest airline passengers are still stuck as flights in and out of Omaha are canceled. "As the week went on, it became clear that it's more widespread, and so wasn't surprised yesterday morning when we got some indication that it'll be canceled," Brad Hansen said. Hansen...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

64 eateries receive grant money from Restaurant Assistance Program

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Sixty-four qualified Douglas County restaurants started receiving checks as part of the county'sRestaurant Assistance Program Tuesday. Checks up to $10,000 may not be much, but El Alamo manager Ignacio Chavez says it's better than leaning on family to keep the doors open. "We borrowed money...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Getting Ahead: Help with utility bills

Brrr! It has been so cold in December! We've all used more electricity and gas, and with inflation, we have to expect our utility bills to be much higher this winter. Remember that low-income families who have trouble making their utility payments can get help!. The Nebraska Department of Health...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Travel agents working to get stranded travelers in and out of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — Southwest Airlines is still struggling Wednesday, either canceling or delaying arrivals and departures. Stranded flyers are turning to travel agents. But they aren't having much luck either. "I stayed on hold for almost 12 hours to get their flights taken care of," travel agent Bridget Broders...
