Owasso police searching for larceny suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owasso Police Department says they are seeking assistance in identifying the pictured individuals. They are allegedly related to a larceny from a retailer. Anyone with information is asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS or email Det, Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com. When calling...
Police: Man arrested for robbery after asking for cookies, money at a Tulsa McAlister’s Deli
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been arrested and charged with first degree robbery, according to Tulsa Police. But investigators said it all started when Tony Cozart asked for cookies at a Tulsa deli. Cozart was arrested on Dec. 21 after Tulsa Police’s Flock Camera license plate reading...
Police investigate after man shot in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in north Tulsa Tuesday night. Police said around 11 p.m., they were told a man was shot in the leg during a domestic altercation at a home near East 36th Street North and North Lewis Avenue. The man was...
Broken Arrow Police Department searching for suspected package thief
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department is searching for a package thief who allegedly stole a package from a mailbox worth $100. The incident happened on Dec. 18 just after 1:30 a.m., when a white four door sedan pulled up to the victim's mailbox and stole mail and packages. One package stolen was valued at $100.
Police respond to reports of a shooting in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa Police are on the scene of a possible shooting in Turley, Okla. near E 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. Officers are investigating at the scene to determine if anyone has been shot, police told FOX23. This is a developing story. FOX23 has crews...
Tulsa Police highlight 2022′s Random Act of Kindness program
TULSA, Okla. — “As we end this year’s Random Acts of Kindness, we appreciate all of the opportunities we had to interact with the great citizens of Tulsa and spread some Christmas cheer,” said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) on Facebook Wednesday. TPD’s program included a total...
Green Country Woman Heartbroken After Deceased Son's Belongings Stolen From Storage Unit
A Green Country woman is heartbroken after someone broke into her Tulsa storage unit over Christmas weekend. She can replace most of the items taken, except for things that belonged to her two year old son, before he passed away. Maysee Song said her heart dropped when she got a...
Police arrest person for drunk driving after head-on crash in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person was arrested for drunk driving overnight after the SUV they were driving hit a van head-on in midtown Tulsa. According to Tulsa police, the SUV was headed southbound on South Yale Avenue near East 15th Street when it crossed over into the northbound lanes and hit a van head-on.
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for multiple warrants
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Jonathan Warner, a man they say was wanted for multiple warrants, including one for domestic assault and battery by strangulation. On Dec. 23, TPD teamed up with the Broken Arrow Police Department to take Warner into custody. Officers found Warner...
Tulsa’s Murph recycling facility reopens for holiday rush after 2021 fire
TULSA, Okla. — Now the holidays are winding down, American Waste Control are preparing the new and improved MRF Material Recovery Facility (Feed Mr. Murph) for its highest volume time of the year. “Historically, the days after Christmas and New Year’s are really our busiest time,” said Robert Pickens,...
Pallet fire damages north Tulsa church
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire outside of a north Tulsa church Tuesday morning. Pallets were seen burning outside of Tulsa Nueva Esperanza near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue. The Tulsa Fire Department said someone started the fire by burning the pallets outside of the...
Train hits stalled RV in Claremore
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Police say an RV stalled on the train tracks near Lynn Riggs and 9th Street Wednesday afternoon. The accident caused several intersections to shut down as the train came to a stand still just after 2:30 p.m. The Ross Team Pembrook Realty Group sent FOX23...
One man taken into custody following standoff in Turley
TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed one man is in custody after a standoff in Turley, Okla. Around 4:45 p.m., police received reports of a triple shooting near E 56th Street North and North Peoria Avenue. When officers arrived, Cody Trisler was inside a home and refused to come...
Dunkin’ adds new location in south Tulsa
Dunkin’ (formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts) is opening a new location in Tulsa. According to the company, the new ‘Next Generation’ Dunkin’ opens at 5am on December 30th near 71st and Lewis in south Tulsa. The company said the location includes new features designed to...
Person wounded in shooting waiting for a ride, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A person was wounded Christmas Day after police say they were waiting for a ride. Police responded to an apartment complex on Mohawk Blvd just before 4 p.m. and found a person shot, police said. The person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police...
Six people arrested after traffic stop in Stillwater
When the officer got to the vehicle, seven people were found inside the SUV, including one person sitting in the rear hatch area.
Man Hospitalized, Dog Dies After Fire At Tulsa Home
The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out on Tuesday night. Officials say it started around 11 p.m. in the back of a home near East Pine Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officials say the person who lived in the house was taken...
Tulsa police trying to identify Christmas pranksters accused of being disruptive, vulgar
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is trying to identify the pictured individuals. TPD says the people in the pictures are persons of interest for lewd or indecent proposals or acts to children 16 and under. On Dec. 20, both Jack in the Box and Dunkin Donuts...
Woman sent to hospital after north Tulsa house fire; one dog dead
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after the house she was living in caught fire Tuesday night. A dog also died due to the fire. TFD said the house near East Pine Street and North Harvard Avenue was...
Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s
A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
