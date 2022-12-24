ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

Geezer Butler Health Issue: Is Black Sabbath Bassist Ok After Recent Diagnosis?

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shocked fans with a recent update regarding his health. Ahead of Christmas day, Butler's wife, Gloria delivered the bad news about the musician's status. In a post on Instagram, she quipped that the rocker was a pain but also disclosed that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy