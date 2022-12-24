Read full article on original website
Brian May on Queen’s newly released track Face It Alone: “It’s rare to find any fragments which encapsulate the four of us actually working together”
Brian May has provided insight into Queen’s recently unveiled track, Face It Alone, and explained why the band decided to release it over three decades after it was recorded. In a recent interview, the Queen guitarist elaborated on the story behind the newly released track, which debuted in October.
Ozzy Osbourne reveals why he's never listened to Dio-era Black Sabbath albums: "it's like my ex-wife"
Ozzy gives the Dio-era version of Sabbath great credit, but hasn't indulged in the albums it produced
Till death us do part, these are the stars who wed in 2022...
When two people love one another there is nothing more joyous than sealing that love "for better, for worse" in front of your family and friends.
Geezer Butler Health Issue: Is Black Sabbath Bassist Ok After Recent Diagnosis?
Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler shocked fans with a recent update regarding his health. Ahead of Christmas day, Butler's wife, Gloria delivered the bad news about the musician's status. In a post on Instagram, she quipped that the rocker was a pain but also disclosed that he was diagnosed with pneumonia.
