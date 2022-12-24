ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Black Hills Pioneer

Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals

Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals. The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.
Black Hills Pioneer

Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights

Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada.
Black Hills Pioneer

Liam Payne hits back at troll who branded singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger

Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy, 23, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumoured to be dating since Halloween.
Black Hills Pioneer

Richest celebrities in the world

Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.

Comments / 0

Community Policy