Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals. The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.
Black Hills Pioneer
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada.
Black Hills Pioneer
Liam Payne hits back at troll who branded singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger
Liam Payne has hit back at a troll who branded the singer’s girlfriend a gold-digger. The 29-year-old and Kate Cassidy, 23, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the British Fashion Awards on December 5 after they had been rumoured to be dating since Halloween.
Black Hills Pioneer
Arnold Schwarzenegger pays tribute to mum on 24th anniversary of her death
Arnold Schwarzenegger has paid tribute to his late mother on the 24th anniversary of her death. The ‘Terminator’ actor, 75, shared a throwback holiday photograph on Monday (26.12.22) of Aurelia Schwarzenegger posing beside a Christmas tree.
Black Hills Pioneer
Richest celebrities in the world
Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth's rankings by current net worth.
Black Hills Pioneer
Mansion used by Duke and Duchess of Sussex to shoot Netflix show for sale at $33.5m
The mansion used by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to shoot their Netflix series is for sale for $33.5 million (£26.7 million.) Built in 2006, the six-bedroom, 13,599 sq ft Mediterranean-style property includes arched windows, chandeliers, outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub and bar.
Comments / 0