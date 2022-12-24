Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top Flight set for AEW Dynamite

A women's tag team match was also announced for New Year's Smash.

Two new matches have been announced for this Wednesday's New Year's Smash edition of AEW Dynamite.

One of them was born out of Friday's Christmas Casino Trios Royale as Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli will take on Top Flight.

After a battle in the aforementioned match, Dante & Darius Martin were finally able to eliminate Castagnoli to win the battle royale, earning the Martins and AR Fox $300,000. Moxley defeated Darius Martin on last Wednesday's Dynamite so there are some scores to settle.

The other tag team match announced will see Ruby Soho & Willow Nightingale take on Tay Melo & Anna Jay A.S. Soho defeated Melo in her return match from injury last week, but was attacked after the match by Jay, putting Wednesday's match into motion.

The two new matches join the previously announced title match between TNT Champion Samoa Joe and Wardlow, the sixth match in the best-of-seven series for the Trios titles between Death Triangle and The Elite, and Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page.

Here's the current lineup for Wednesday in Broomfield, Colorado: