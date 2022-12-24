ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

KGET

Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Heavy rain showers arrive in Kern’s forecast

The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.
KGET

Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Search on for young runaway deemed at risk

A search is underway for an at-risk teen suspected of having run away from home in Bakersfield. Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Relatives identify a man involved in Christmas Eve double-homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has not released more information regarding a double-homicide in southwest Bakersfield Christmas Eve. But relatives of one of the victims have identified him as 30-year-old Tanner Marlow. Marlow was a mixed martial arts fighter and his cousin on Marlow’s GoFundMe page described him as, “one of the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield CHP arrests 11 on suspicion of DUI over holiday period

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area through the holiday period lasting Friday through Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. There were no fatal crashes, a CHP news release said. The number of citations issued was not available.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 identified in Christmas Eve shooting

Update: The Kern County coroner’s office has released the names of the men involved in the fatal Christmas Eve shooting. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, both of Bakersfield, were killed by each other on the 9700 block of Snowdon Avenue. It is still not confirmed who was the man already […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD searches for missing teen

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday. Faith Makayla Turner, a Black girl who stands about 5 foot, 1 inch, was last seen in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue. The brown-eyed, black hair girl is considered at risk because she’s never run away before.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Police: Double homicide in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Saturday said they were investigating the deaths of two people at a home in southwest Bakersfield, where they responded to reports that two men shot each other over a woman. A text message sent at 4:13 a.m. by the Bakersfield Police Department said there was a double homicide in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

One man confirmed dead after two-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thesungazette.com

Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident

Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
TEHACHAPI, CA

