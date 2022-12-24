The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.

1 DAY AGO