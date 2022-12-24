Read full article on original website
Several waves of storms slamming down on Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This is the first wave of several storms hitting Kern this week. Storms don’t bring just water to our community. They also bring danger. It isn’t just about the flooded streets in town but it’s also about downed power lines and potential rock slides in the canyon. With any storm like […]
Heavy rain showers arrive in Kern’s forecast
The rain we have been talking about is headed to Kern County today. We can expect a wet Tuesday with the area drying out by Wednesday morning with this first storm. We then see another round of wet weather Thursday through Sunday for Kern County. We could be looking at .75-1.00″ of rain in the Valley, and 1.00-1.50″ of rain for the Mountain communities. We might get a break on Monday, but another storm will bring some wet weather by Tuesday of next week. All in all, we are going to see some much-needed rain around the area. Drive with caution and expect some minor flooding on our local streets.
The time has come to close a 3-generation Bakersfield shoe repair shop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – As any shoe repair expert might tell you, they don’t make shoes like they used to. And as fans of Quality Shoe Repair might say, they don’t make shoe repair shops like they used to either. And now that Bakersfield cobbler’s shop – in the Home Goods shopping center at California […]
Coroner identifies 2 men who died in gunfight over woman in southwest Bakersfield
The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Bakersfield men who died in a shootout over a woman early Saturday. Jacob Keanu Campos Malena, 30, and Tanner William Marlow, 30, died at 3:51 a.m. in the 9700 block of Snowden Avenue.
Burglar found in ceiling of business: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A burglar who hid in the ceiling of a downtown business was sniffed out by a police dog early Monday, police said. The dog alerted officers to 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, who obeyed orders to climb down and was arrested, police said. The incident happened around 4 a.m. in the 1500 block […]
1 dead after crash on HWY 178 near Borel Road: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 42-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 178 west of Borel Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The highway patrol was notified about the crash Monday at 2:18 p.m., according to a news release. It’s unclear when the crash occurred. The investigation revealed a vehicle headed […]
Search on for young runaway deemed at risk
A search is underway for an at-risk teen suspected of having run away from home in Bakersfield. Jonathan Bustillo, age 13, was last seen Sunday in the 1400 block of Baker Street, according to an alert the Bakersfield Police Department released Monday.
1 dead following Christmas Eve house fire in East Bakersfield
One person is dead following a house fire in East Bakersfield on Saturday, Dec 24. According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fire began around 5 a.m.
1 dead following crash on Coffee Road, fog possible factor
One man is dead following a crash near the 1800 block of Coffee Road in Northwest Bakersfield on Monday, Dec 26.
Bakersfield CHP arrests 11 on suspicion of DUI over holiday period
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving in the Bakersfield area through the holiday period lasting Friday through Monday, according to California Highway Patrol. There were no fatal crashes, a CHP news release said. The number of citations issued was not available.
BPD searches for missing teen
The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a missing 16-year-old last seen Tuesday. Faith Makayla Turner, a Black girl who stands about 5 foot, 1 inch, was last seen in the 1600 block of East Truxtun Avenue. The brown-eyed, black hair girl is considered at risk because she’s never run away before.
One man confirmed dead after two-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
Update: The Bakersfield Police Department’s preliminary investigation revealed the gardening truck was stopped with a man changing a tire when he was struck by the SUV and died, according to a news release from BPD. A passenger of the gardening truck was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV […]
Police: Deadly shooting on Snowdon occurred after estranged boyfriend broke into home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An estranged boyfriend broke into his ex’s home on Christmas Eve and exchanged gunfire with another man, police said. Both men died at the scene. No one else was injured in the shooting at 3:51 a.m. on Snowdon Avenue, police said. The names of the men will be released by the […]
Woman sustains major injuries in UTV accident
Porterville woman crashes a Yamaha 250 Raptor into a power pole, is ejected, transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center with major injuries. Porterville – A 47-year-old female sustained major injuries after she was not wearing any safety equipment, crashed and was ejected from a quad. On Dec. 23, at...
Body found in Tulare, deputies say
Deputies are investigating a man's death after a fight broke out in Tulare County.
At least 1 person dead in 3-vehicle crash in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died in a crash Wednesday in Tehachapi, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving three vehicles was reported just before 4 p.m. at Tehachapi Willow Springs and Highline roads, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. It was not immediately clear if anyone else […]
