Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hit and run investigation in Jasper County, and fires in the Four States
Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Pittsburg releases information on Forest St. house fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. - Pittsburg officials release information today about last week's fire on Forest Street. The structure fire happened on Friday, December 23, around 6:16 am. Pittsburg firefighters responded to 611 West Forest Street. They got to the residence and reported flames seen rising from the roof of the two-story...
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
koamnewsnow.com
10-year-old injured in Jasper County hit-and-run
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the 10-year-old boy was in the roadway on County...
UPDATE: Fatal juvenile shooting ruled accident
UPDATE 12/28 — Investigators confirmed that the fatality was accidental. Cora Scott, a spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department, said that the investigation is still underway, but “at this point there appears to be nothing suspicious in nature.” The age of the juvenile has not yet been released. Original story: SPRINGFIELD, MO.- The Springfield Police […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
koamnewsnow.com
Man struck and killed by train north of Joplin
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire, METS ambulance and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene we learn...
Area clown sues trucking company for wrongful death
Spangle The Clown — formerly Ronald Poindexter before legally changing his name after the 2001 World Trade Center attack — is suing California-based LALA Trucking and one of its truck drivers for wrongful death.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to locate a stolen tow truck. Affordable Towing reported the theft of the truck in the 300 block of West Scott. Investigators say the black 2017 Ford F650 Super Crew tow truck has affordable towing on both doors, with a few letters fading. The truck is labeled No. 91 and has a Missouri license plate 52H4YM.
Train accident in Jasper County kills pedestrian on Christmas Day
JASPER COUNTY, Mo.- A Sarcoxie man has died following a train collision in Jasper County, Missouri, on Christmas Day. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, on Sunday night, a Kansas City Southern Locomotive struck Ranon Chiles, 26, on the railroad tracks around 9:45 pm. The collision happened west of MO 43, one mile […]
lakeexpo.com
Woman Killed, Two Men Injured In Crash On Hwy 54
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A crash on Highway 54 left one woman dead and two men injured, Monday evening. The incident occurred between Camdenton and Macks Creek. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Steven Vonderschmidt, of Linn Creek, Mo., was driving a 2010 GMC Sierra eastbound when his truck went off the right side of the road and then began to skid back across the road. The Patrol says the truck crossed the center line, where it collided with an oncoming 2010 Ford F-150 driven by 75-year-old Larry Graham, of Arcola, Mo. Both vehicles then traveled off the side of the road.
koamnewsnow.com
Car overturns in crash
Car overturns in crash at truss bridge on Dutch Elm in Newton County, December 26, 2022. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: train strikes and kills pedestrian, and Christmas tree disposal collection areas
JOPLIN, Mo. - Just before 10 p.m. Sunday night, December 25, 2022, reports of a train striking a pedestrian north of Joplin, alerted Jasper County E-911. Authorities say a southbound Kansas City Southern train, loaded with grain, struck a pedestrian. The engine came to a stop at 152 milepost, about 1/2 mile south of the incident, near Home Pro/Emperor Lane. Authorities notified next of kin. Ranon J. Chiles, 26, of Sarcoxie, Mo. died at the scene. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Car takes out guardrail, overturning at truss bridge on Dutch Elm
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 11:30 a.m. Monday, December 26, 2022, reports of a single vehicle crash near State Route NN and Dutch Elm alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Deputies and Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway were notified. The maroon passenger car...
koamnewsnow.com
Miami house fire update, man dies from injuries
MIAMI, Okla. - Miami Fire Chief gives KOAM details after a fatal fire on December 23, 2022. According to Fire Chief Robert Wright, dispatch took a call around 8:00 pm that night about a structure fire. It was at 322 B Street SW in Miami, Oklahoma. Miami Fire and Quapaw...
koamnewsnow.com
RV fire in East Town Neighborhood spreads quickly in high winds
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, reports of an RV fire near the alley of Central and High Ave alerted Joplin E-911. RV camper on fire under power lines. During the fire an electric line to a residence caught fire and broke loose...
fourstateshomepage.com
Driving to Noel, Missouri? Expect delays on Route 59
NOEL, Mo. — Drivers in McDonald County on Missouri Route 59 can expect traffic delays and more as a road project begins in the coming days. Crews with West Plains Bridge & Grading LLC, will work to stabilize the streambank and make sidewalk improvements along Elk River beginning the week of January 3rd, MoDOT said.
Missouri vehicle repair shop gives away two cars
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — Christmas is today, but two Jasper County, Missouri residents each received a gift today last Wednesday, and it wasn’t any ordinary gift. “Dry Fork Diesel and Auto Repair” gave away two cars to two different people. Harvell Hunter is a resident and cooks at the Carthage, Missouri Crisis Center; he […]
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Comments / 0