Read full article on original website
Related
Former Royal Chef Reveals Only 1 Royal Family Member ‘Actually Talked’ to Them
A former royal pastry chef said Prince Philip was the only royal family member who “actually talked” to the kitchen staff.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
New Poll Reveals the Hardest Working Member of the Royal Family Isn’t King Charles III, Prince William, or Kate Middleton
A new poll revealed the hardest working senior member of the royal family isn't King Charles III, Prince William, or Kate Middleton.
ETOnline.com
See Prince William and Kate Middleton's Son Prince Louis Make His Royal Christmas Debut
It's a very royal Christmas for Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest son, Prince Louis, as the 4-year-old made his official holiday debut on Sunday. The adorable young royal was in attendance at the Christmas morning service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Norfolk, England with his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his older siblings, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7.
Evicted! Charles Completely Boots Andrew From Palace, Report Says
King Charles is pushing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace—and won’t even let him use it for mailing letters. That’s according to The Sun, which says the disgraced royal can no longer keep an office at the palace, and the small number of staffers he has there might be let go. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told the newspaper. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.” Andrew, whose friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plunged the royal family into scandal, does keep his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle—for now.
King Charles and Queen Camilla Host Royals for Christmas Lunch at Windsor Castle
The annual tradition, normally held at Buckingham Palace, was canceled last year amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K. The royal family's Christmas lunch is back! After being canceled the previous two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the royals gathered on Tuesday for an annual pre-Christmas event. Although the lunch was normally held at Buckingham Palace in London, members of the family were spotted driving into Windsor Castle for the event, which is a private gathering. King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrived separately for the event,...
The Reported Reason Princess Anne Missed Sandringham Christmas Walk
Christmas 2022 for the royal family was anything but familiar. After a 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth died in September, and this Christmas marked the family's first without their beloved matriarch. It was also the first Christmas that King Charles III made the church trip at Sandringham as monarch. Though all...
ABC News
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis join Prince William, Kate for Christmas service
After two years off due to COVID-19, the British royal family returned this year with its traditional Christmas morning service at Sandringham Estate. Joining the tradition this year were Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, the children of Prince William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Also...
The Prince and Princess of Wales Proudly Reveal Prince George’s Secret Talent
It’s one he shares with his mother and his grandfather, King Charles.
housebeautiful.com
Kate Middleton Takes Over Major Role from Husband Prince William
The Princess of Wales has been given a special new role by her father-in-law, King Charles - and it’s one that was previously held by Prince William. The exciting role change, which sees Kate christened as Colonel of the Irish Guards, was revealed by Buckingham Palace at the same time as the King's Birthday Parade plans: the pageantry event, also known as Trooping the Colour, will officially be held on 17 June in central London. It’s most well known as it’s when the entire Royal Family gather together, and famously wave to crowds and pose for pictures from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, whilst watching military planes fly overhead.
King Charles Is Shaking Up How the Royal Family Celebrates Christmas This Year
Throughout the past two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of holiday plans have been derailed. And the royal family‘s holiday plans are no exception. Over the past two Christmases, the royals have spent a more intimate, socially-distanced holiday at Windsor Castle. This year, the regular holiday plans are...
Royal family attend Christmas Day service at Sandringham church
The King has attended the royal family’s traditional Christmas Day church service for the first time since the death of his mother, the Queen.Charles, 74, and the 75-year-old Queen Consort walked the short distance from Sandringham House to St Mary Magdalene Church.They were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis, who walked hand in hand with Kate.Also in the walking group, who passed a crowd of well-wishers on the way to the church, was the disgraced Duke of York.The Earl and Countess of Wessex were...
How Prince Harry's relationships with King Charles and Prince William have changed since the Queen's death
Prince William and Prince Harry seemed to be on better terms following Queen Elizabeth's death, but Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" may have changed that.
Elle
Kate Middleton Has An Exciting New Royal Role That Was Once Held By Prince William
The Princess of Wales has been given a special new role by her father-in-law, King Charles - and it’s one that was previously held by Prince William. The exciting role change, which sees Kate christened as Colonel of the Irish Guards, was revealed by Buckingham Palace at the same time as the King's Birthday Parade plans: the pageantry event, also known as Trooping the Colour, will officially be held on June 17 in central London. It’s most well known as it’s when the entire Royal Family gather together, and famously wave to crowds and pose for pictures from the balcony of Buckingham Palace, whilst watching military planes fly overhead.
Will Prince Louis mark a royal first this Christmas?
Prince Louis will reportedly make his royal Christmas walk debut this year! According to The Mirror , the Prince and Princess of Wales ’ four-year-old son, who adorably stole the show at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in June, “is set to join the family’s traditional Christmas Day...
King Charles bans Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace: report
King Charles has finally thrown his brother, alleged sex pest Prince Andrew, out of Buckingham Palace, an insider claims. The 62-year-old disgraced prince, who resigned from the Royal Family nearly three years ago over his ties with sex trafficking duo Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, will no longer be allowed an office in the castle that serves as the royal headquarters, sources told The Sun. Queen Elizabeth reportedly allowed her son Andrew to continue using the palace and to retain a small staff after he stepped down from public duty in 2020. But under his brother’s rule, Andrew won’t even be allowed to...
How William & Kate Will Celebrate Their 1st Christmas Without the Queen Holding Together Their ‘Fractured Family’
After a hefty year, many Royal fans are wondering: What are Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Christmas plans for 2022? In a brief statement, Buckingham Palace announced that the Royal Family will be celebrating their Christmas at Sandringham Castle for the first time in three years. “Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort accompanied by Members of the Royal Family will attend the Morning Service on Christmas Day at Sandringham Church, on Sunday 25th December 2022.” It’ll be the first time that the Royal family will be celebrating after Queen Elizabeth’s death. The Queen died on September 8, 2022, at...
brytfmonline.com
King Charles has given Princess Kate a new title
Princess Kate (40) receives her husband’s title an honorary colonel. Kate went from being a Duchess to becoming Princess of Wales at the time Queen Elizabeth died on September 8. Her husband, Prince William, 40, also moved one step closer to the throne when his father, Charles, 74, became king.
Comments / 0