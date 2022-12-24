King Charles is pushing Prince Andrew out of Buckingham Palace—and won’t even let him use it for mailing letters. That’s according to The Sun, which says the disgraced royal can no longer keep an office at the palace, and the small number of staffers he has there might be let go. “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” a source told the newspaper. “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.” Andrew, whose friendship with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein plunged the royal family into scandal, does keep his home in the grounds of Windsor Castle—for now.

4 DAYS AGO