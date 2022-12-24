Read full article on original website
High Surf Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Beaches, Malibu Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-28 17:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Beaches. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
High Surf Advisory issued for Rota, Saipan, Tinian by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 10:45:00 Expires: 2022-12-30 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Rota; Saipan; Tinian BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST FRIDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents and Indo-Pacific Man-o-Wars. * WHERE...For the High Surf Advisory, north facing reefs. For the High Rip Current Risk, north and east facing reefs. For the Beach Hazard Statement, all beaches and surf zone. * WHEN...Until 6 AM ChST Monday. See additional details below for more information. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Contact with Indo- Pacific Man-o-Wars, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hazardous surf and a high rip current risk will be along north facing reefs of the Marianas through tonight. A high rip current risk will be along east facing reefs of the Marianas through Sunday night, which could be extended further. Beach Hazard Statement out through Sunday. Man-o-Wars have been reported washed up on north facing beaches on Guam. Man-o-Wars may still be found on beaches and the waters of the Marianas.
