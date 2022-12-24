Effective: 2022-12-28 17:50:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast; Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 5 to 8 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Los Angeles and Ventura County Beaches. Highest surf on west facing beaches. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO