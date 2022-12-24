Effective: 2022-12-28 19:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 07:15:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. WAC045-291515- /O.CON.KSEW.FL.W.0074.000000T0000Z-000000T0000Z/ /SRPW1.1.ER.221224T2018Z.221228T0115Z.000000T0000Z.NR/ 701 PM PST Wed Dec 28 2022 ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Skokomish River at Potlatch. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM PST Wednesday the stage was 17.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Wednesday was 17.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to slowly recede this evening but remain above minor flood stage. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.4 feet on 11/19/2012. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .The Skokomish River continues to slowly recede.

MASON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 HOURS AGO