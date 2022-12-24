ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local bead store the latest victim of smash-and-grab burglaries in Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — “Sorry to report that we’ve been hit in this rash of smash and grab robberies in Midtown,” said the owners of Bead Merchant on Facebook Thursday.

According to the local shop, people driving a black/dark Ford Ranger truck with a toolbox in the back were seen on video driving up the store around 3:00 a.m. According to Bead Merchant, one person got out, grabbed a chunk of concrete from the back and smashed their front door. The person then ran in, grabbed their cash register, a few ring trays and left the store.

“Our cameras captured some of the action, but they moved pretty fast and knew how to keep themselves covered,” they said.

The store said, between the glass, the register and the rings, they are out a few thousand dollars.

“It’s an unfortunate reality of small business ownership these days,” they said. “No one was hurt, everything is replaceable.”

They closed down Thursday due to the cold weather and recouping, but were open Friday for last-minute shoppers.

Tulsa Police are also investigating the break-in.

