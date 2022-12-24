Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Waterfalls throughout the building’: Frozen pipes devastate Eastpointe program for young mothers
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A Metro Detroit program that helps struggling young mothers desperately needs help from the community. Gianna’s House in Eastpointe is a home for pregnant young women who need care during and after pregnancy. It opened three years ago in a former convent next to Saint Veronica’s Church.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 more New Year’s Eve events happening in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – New Year’s Eve is only a few days away and Tree Town businesses are going all out. This year, revelers can watch the Fiesta Bowl dressed in their best Wolverine gear then change into their fancy pants for table reservations at a downtown cocktail bar or party.
ClickOnDetroit.com
RV considered ‘total loss’ after Christmas Eve fire in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – All was not silent on Christmas Eve as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that consumed a recreation vehicle just south of downtown Ann Arbor. At 10:16 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel responded to the fire in a Christmas tree lot in the 4M Venue parking lot near the East Stadium Boulevard and South Industrial Highway intersection.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Why residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes Christmas weekend
SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to busted pipes that drenched their homes. “Water everywhere from the ceiling, from the front room to the back room. Just flooded,” said resident Darius Bridgeman. “My brother woke me up at about 5 o’clock in the morning. He said water was dripping on his face when he was sleeping. I came down here, and it was like a pool.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Water line break causes flooding at Kroger store in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. – A Kroger store in Monroe County closed Tuesday after a water line break caused flooding inside the building. Dundee police shared videos Tuesday, Dec. 27, of flooding at a Kroger store in the village of Dundee. Water can be seen falling from above at a quick rate, filling the area between the the doors to the parking lot and the doors to the store, where shopping carts are often lined up.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit to see some sunshine before rain arrives for New Year’s Eve weekend
We have now officially made it through the last of that arctic imprisonment, with a moderating trend starting today. As you read my forecast below, keep in mind that our average high right now is 34 degrees, and our average low is 23 degrees. Today’s sunrise is at 8:01 a.m....
ClickOnDetroit.com
Residents, cats, pig rescued when 7 departments help battle house fire in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Seven fire departments helped battle a fire in Macomb County, rescuing residents, cats, and a pig from the fully engulfed house. Chesterfield Township police and firefighters were called at 4:14 p.m. Monday (Dec. 26) to a home on Anchor Drive near 21 Mile Road. When...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast Central
DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in at Breakfast Central in Northwest Detroit, where they are serving up breakfast food in their own, delicious way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Breakfast Central is located on West...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Local 4 News expanding 4Warn Weather team with additions of Ron Hilliard, Ashlee Baracy
DETROIT – The 4Warn Weather Team on Local 4 News is expanding the station’s weather coverage on all content platforms -- Local 4 News on TV, ClickOnDetroit.com on the web, the 4Warn Weather app, and streaming channel Local 4+ -- with the additions of Ron Hilliard and Ashlee Baracy, WDIV Vice President and General Manager Bob Ellis announced.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How Metro Detroiters have been impacted by wave of flight cancellations
Many Metro Detroiters were impacted by the wave of flight cancellations over the weekend. Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded at the airport Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights nationwide. According to FlightAware, the airline canceled nearly 90% of its flights departing Detroit Tuesday. A family of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police searching for woman who was abducted Christmas night on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – A woman was abducted on Christmas night in Detroit and police are trying to find both the suspect and the victim. The incident took place in an alley around 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. According to Detroit police, they are investigating the incident and who was...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago
DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mike Morse Law Firm offering free Uber rides for Metro Detroiters on New Year’s Eve
DETROIT – The holiday season is a fun and festive time, but it can also be a danger on the roads. Every year, thousands are arrested and many are injured or even killed while drinking and driving. In an effort to keep riders safe, the Mike Morse Law Firm...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman seriously hurt after crashing into wall, skidding across I-94, striking tree in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was seriously injured on Christmas night when she crashed into the wall on the side of I-94, skidded across the freeway, and then struck a tree, officials said. The crash happened at 11:50 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) on eastbound I-94 near Concord Street in Detroit,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: University of Michigan in Ann Arbor listed among hardest US colleges to get into -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. University of Michigan among top 100 hardest US colleges to get into. The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor has been named one of the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A4 Top 10: Our team’s favorite stories from 2022
ANN ARBOR – Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023!. It’s been a long and hard year with a lot of news. Our A4 team has written about everything from the COVID-19 pandemic and elections to local heroes, breaking news and citywide events. We took a look back through all...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bank robber from Livonia uses note claiming he had bomb, wife was dying of cancer
DETROIT – A bank robber from Livonia handed the teller a note claiming he had a bomb and that he needed the money to pay for surgery because his wife had cancer, officials said. Martez Newkirk, of Livonia, is accused of robbing a bank on Telegraph Road in Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit investigators identify man, woman in abduction like viral video
DETROIT – Investigators have identified the two people in a recent viral video where it looked like a woman was being abducted in Detroit. The viral video shows a man forcing a woman into a rental van in an alley by 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. According to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Detroit football star Jayru Campbell accused of threatening police in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – Former Detroit high school football star Jayru Campbell is facing charges after officials said he threatened police with scissors while holding his 2-year-old daughter at an Auburn Hills psychiatric hospital. Officers from Auburn Hills were called at 8:40 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 25) to the Havenwyck...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Pontiac dedicates street to community leader, former NBA player Dr. Frank Russell
PONTIAC, Mich. – The late Dr. Frank Russell grew up in Pontiac, played college basketball at the University of Detroit and was later drafted by the Chicago Bulls, but it’s what he did after that that makes him a legend in his community. Russell died in September 2021...
