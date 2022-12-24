ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester Hills, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

4 more New Year’s Eve events happening in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – New Year’s Eve is only a few days away and Tree Town businesses are going all out. This year, revelers can watch the Fiesta Bowl dressed in their best Wolverine gear then change into their fancy pants for table reservations at a downtown cocktail bar or party.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

RV considered ‘total loss’ after Christmas Eve fire in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – All was not silent on Christmas Eve as firefighters worked to extinguish a fire that consumed a recreation vehicle just south of downtown Ann Arbor. At 10:16 p.m., Ann Arbor Fire Department personnel responded to the fire in a Christmas tree lot in the 4M Venue parking lot near the East Stadium Boulevard and South Industrial Highway intersection.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Why residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes Christmas weekend

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to busted pipes that drenched their homes. “Water everywhere from the ceiling, from the front room to the back room. Just flooded,” said resident Darius Bridgeman. “My brother woke me up at about 5 o’clock in the morning. He said water was dripping on his face when he was sleeping. I came down here, and it was like a pool.”
SOUTHGATE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Water line break causes flooding at Kroger store in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. – A Kroger store in Monroe County closed Tuesday after a water line break caused flooding inside the building. Dundee police shared videos Tuesday, Dec. 27, of flooding at a Kroger store in the village of Dundee. Water can be seen falling from above at a quick rate, filling the area between the the doors to the parking lot and the doors to the store, where shopping carts are often lined up.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Breakfast Central

DETROIT – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping in at Breakfast Central in Northwest Detroit, where they are serving up breakfast food in their own, delicious way. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Breakfast Central is located on West...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How Metro Detroiters have been impacted by wave of flight cancellations

Many Metro Detroiters were impacted by the wave of flight cancellations over the weekend. Southwest Airlines passengers were stranded at the airport Tuesday after the airline canceled nearly two-thirds of its flights nationwide. According to FlightAware, the airline canceled nearly 90% of its flights departing Detroit Tuesday. A family of...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Billie Jo Smith disappeared from Detroit on Christmas day 17 years ago

DETROIT – Billie Jo Smith has been missing from Detroit for 17 years. She was last seen on Dec. 25, 2005. Smith was 35 years old. She would be 52 years old now. According to officials, Smith disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”. She is described as being 5′5′' tall...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

A4 Top 10: Our team’s favorite stories from 2022

ANN ARBOR – Goodbye 2022 and hello 2023!. It’s been a long and hard year with a lot of news. Our A4 team has written about everything from the COVID-19 pandemic and elections to local heroes, breaking news and citywide events. We took a look back through all...
ANN ARBOR, MI

