SOUTHGATE, Mich. – Residents of a Southgate apartment complex were forced out of their homes over the weekend due to busted pipes that drenched their homes. “Water everywhere from the ceiling, from the front room to the back room. Just flooded,” said resident Darius Bridgeman. “My brother woke me up at about 5 o’clock in the morning. He said water was dripping on his face when he was sleeping. I came down here, and it was like a pool.”

SOUTHGATE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO