ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

Ring in the New Year with Wonder Universe

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Want to ring in the new year as a family but don’t want to stay up late? There’s a great event called “Noon” Year’s Eve Party at Wonder Universe, a children’s museum in Christiansburg. Shelby Koninckx, the executive director of...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WSLS

New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation

ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Appalachian Power finishes restoring power

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage

FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday. By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre. “The sprinkler burst...
FRIES, VA
WDBJ7.com

Horse dies after rescue from frozen pond in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The horse has died, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. EARLIER STORY: A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck

ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $7,500 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Water leak on East Main Street in Salem causing outages

SALEM, Va. – A water leak in the City of Salem is causing water outages, according to city officials. There are outages near North Mill Road as well as the intersection of 419 and Main Street, the City of Salem said. City officials ask that drivers slow down as...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV

PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
PULASKI, VA
wfxrtv.com

Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
DALEVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy