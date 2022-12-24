Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Ring in the New Year with Wonder Universe
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Want to ring in the new year as a family but don’t want to stay up late? There’s a great event called “Noon” Year’s Eve Party at Wonder Universe, a children’s museum in Christiansburg. Shelby Koninckx, the executive director of...
WSLS
New mural in Roanoke features community, recreation
ROANOKE, Va. – One company is highlighting all that Roanoke has to offer while giving back to the arts – on the ETS Recruit building, you can now see a mural featuring some of the things Roanoke is known for, like outdoor recreation and the iconic star. “We...
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses in Martinsville will donate goods and services to warming shelter
MARTINSVILE, Va. (WDBJ) - Uptown Bella’s and Roosky’s Bar and Grill will donate their goods and services to the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center in an effort to try and provide a little extra warmth to those in need. The Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church...
WSLS
Free hats, scarves, mittens available at ‘Chase the Chill’ event in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Those in need of some cozy clothes items to stay warm this winter season in and around Lynchburg are in luck. The Lynchburg Public Library announced they will be hosting the “Chase the Chill” event on Jan. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Main Branch.
WDBJ7.com
Appalachian Power finishes restoring power
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Appalachian Power finished restoring power in Franklin, Campbell, and Roanoke counties Tuesday. Around 50,000 customers lost their power Friday due to the storm. One tree fell near Autumn Lane, leaving the entire street without power. Barbara Tillman was one of those people left without power after...
WSLS
2022 Recap: The top 5 Tasty Tuesday spots you viewed the most
ROANOKE, Va. – Tasty Tuesday has been going on since August of 2019, and there’s no reason to stop! We’re looking back at 2022 and the spots you viewed the most on wsls.com. Click on the highlighted places below to see their full stories!. If you have...
WSET
Light Up The Heart of Virginia: The Rustburg Christmas Light Show
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's what's become a tradition for so many in our area. The yearly, or sometimes several, trips to the parking lot of Rustburg Elementary School with the dial tuned to 101.9 FM to see the hour-and-a-half Rustburg Christmas Light Show. Some call it "Steve's Spectacle."
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments in Pittsylvania County worked together to offer warming shelters during the weekend’s frigid temperatures. The shelters in Gretna, Chatham, Brosville, Tunstall, Cool Branch, Renan, and Java opened at noon last Friday. Gretna Fire & Rescue did not have anyone go to the...
WSET
Bedford deals with water emergencies due to cold snap
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — Bedford is dealing with its fair share of water emergencies after the cold snap we've experienced. According to the Bedford Regional Water Authority, their after-hours emergency line normally gets on average 1-3 calls a day, but since Friday, the line has received 96 calls for water emergencies.
WDBJ7.com
Broken pipe in Roanoke leaves two inches of water inside home
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Days of freezing temperatures caused many frozen pipes. As warmer weather arrives, pipes are thawing, causing some to burst. Daniel Colston owns a rental property in the Star City that was flooded after a pipe burst. “It was in the attic and the pipe went to...
WDBJ7.com
Work underway to assess Fries Theatre water damage
FRIES, Va. (WDBJ) - A burst water pipe in the Fries Theatre’s ceiling left a pool of water in the theatre Monday. By the time the water line break had been discovered Monday evening, there were already a few inches of standing water in the theatre. “The sprinkler burst...
WDBJ7.com
Horse dies after rescue from frozen pond in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The horse has died, according to the Boonsboro Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. EARLIER STORY: A horse was rescued Tuesday night after falling through an ice-covered pond in Bedford County, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department. Crews say the rescue took place at...
WSLS
Chris’s Coffee and Custard raising money for a food truck
ROANOKE, Va. – A community favorite coffee shop is hoping to hit the road in 2023. Chris’s Coffee and Custard is raising money for a food truck. Chris’s is hoping to raise $7,500 for the unit and other equipment. The truck will feature some menu favorites, like...
WDBJ7.com
Monday night is goal for remaining storm-related outages to be fixed
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - More than 1,100 workers continue to work on restoring electric service for nearly 50,000 Appalachian Power customers who lost power December 23 from damaging wind and freezing temperatures. Power has been restored to 90 percent of customers affected by the severe weather, according to...
WSET
Man shot on Kirk Avenue SE in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — There was a shooting in Roanoke on Tuesday. On Tuesday at approximately 1:14 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Kirk Ave SE. Responding officers located an adult...
WSLS
Water leak on East Main Street in Salem causing outages
SALEM, Va. – A water leak in the City of Salem is causing water outages, according to city officials. There are outages near North Mill Road as well as the intersection of 419 and Main Street, the City of Salem said. City officials ask that drivers slow down as...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski Police warn of increased trailer thefts in the NRV
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski Police Department is warning residents in the New River Valley about increasing trailer thefts in the area. They say there have been several in the last few weeks. Police say on Dec. 13 at approximately 4 p.m. an incident started that led to...
wfxrtv.com
Daleville apartments flooded by burst pipe
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – Troutville and Fincastle fire crews found water damage on all three floors of an apartment building Monday night after a pipe in the sprinkler system burst. Troutville Volunteer Fire Chief Zach Beckner says they initially responded for a fire, but received additional calls that...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County board backs away from recreation elements at Summit View Business Park
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors may reconsider the feasibility of recreational areas planned for the Summit View Business Park. Roughly five years ago, the county had Timmons Group, a Richmond-based engineering and technology firm, complete a master plan for the business park. Since its inception, the business park’s mission has been to keep young people employed in the county and drive tax revenue growth. So far, the county has invested more than $30 million in the business park.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
