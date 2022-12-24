Read full article on original website
Princess Anne missed Sandringham Christmas Day church service due to a cold
Princess Anne missed the Royal Family's annual Christmas Day (25.12.22) church service at Sandringham due to a cold. According to HELLO!, the 72-year-old royal was unable to join her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips, and the rest of the family - including King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort - at St Mary Magdalene Church, Norfolk, due to illness.
Vogue Williams excited for ‘peaceful’ Christmas break
Vogue Williams is “thrilled” to be having a “peaceful” festive break. The 37-year-old model, her husband Spencer Matthews, and their children Theodore, four, Gigi, two, and eight-month-old Otto are at Glen Affric, the former ‘Made in Chelsea’ star’s dad’s Highlands estate until the new year, and the blonde beauty is delighted because they’re getting some much-needed “wholesome” family time.
Ariana Grande sends Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals
Ariana Grande has sent a stack of Christmas presents to children in Manchester hospitals. The pop star started the tradition of posting gifts to youngsters under the care of doctors in the UK city after her 2017 concert there was marred by a terrorist attack which killed 22 people - and she made sure plenty of presents for sick youngsters were delivered to the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital this year.
Ryan Reynolds loved family snowball fights
Ryan Reynolds loved trying to “murder” his brothers during his childhood Christmas holidays. The 46-year-old star admitted some of his “fondest memories” are of the epic snowball fights he and his siblings used to have when the cold weather hit in Canada. He said: “As a...
Claire Richards’ daughter more inspired by Little Mix
Claire Richards' daughter decided she might want to be a singer after watching a Little Mix show. The Steps singer joked she has spent years "dragging" 11-year-old Daisy to her own gigs, but only after watching the 'Love Me Like You' hitmakers live did the youngster admit she harbours some ambitions to follow in her mum's footsteps.
Iron Maiden release tour documentary
Iron Maiden have released a new mini-documentary for their 'Legacy Of The Beast’ tour. The band's frontman Bruce Dickinson acts as a guide for the two-piece doc 'Behind The Scenes With Bruce', which runs for a total of 18 minutes. In the behind-the-scenes episodes, Bruce gives fans an insight...
