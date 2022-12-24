ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

LAUSD superintendent remains optimistic despite challenges

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Unified School District’s new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho laid out his top priorities for the coming years: Leveraging pandemic funding, increasing school attendance, boosting instructional time, expanding tutoring opportunities and closing the digital divide. Absent from that list is helping end the fentanyl...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution

DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
COLORADO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Protest erupts after Culver City Council approve, then deny wage increase

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Health care workers and community activists in Culver City took to City Hall to protest after a political maneuver many didn’t think was legal. The former Culver City Council approved a minimum wage increase for health care workers at private hospitals, then voted to rescind it in the same meeting.
CULVER CITY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County COVID hospitalizations dip slightly; 2,100 new cases reported

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. What You Need To Know. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
STOCKTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
MICHIGAN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
BUFFALO, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Siblings plead guilty in COVID-19 unemployment fraud

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An Irvine woman and convicted attempted murderer pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosalva Bahena pleaded guilty to three counts of perjury, 20 counts of false statement or representation or concealment, six counts of money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud, all felonies. Bahena was scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New Year’s traffic laws target 'sideshows,' bicycle safety, pedestrian freedom

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — New Year’s Day will mark the advent of a bevy of new laws impacting Inland Empire motorists and pedestrians, as well as those statewide, with provisions that increase charges for killing someone during a speed contest, require drivers to grant buffer space to bicyclists, relax jaywalking regulations and expand use of the emergency alert system to catch hit-and-run suspects.
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Expo Metro Line service interrupted for police investigation

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LA Metro service along the Expo Line has been interrupted Wednesday morning because of police activity and is not expected to resume until 8 a.m. The 23rd Street Station is closed because of a police investigation. Shuttle bus service is replacing the E Line train...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at a private student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
spectrumnews1.com

Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies

DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Founder of Beer Thug Brewing says beer saved his life

BELL, Calif. — The founder of Beer Thug Brewing, Edgar Preciado, was once a gang member in his hometown of Compton, and serving time in both state and federal prison. But today, Preciado’s life looks very different. He operates his beer brand out of the Border X Brewery in Bell and San Diego, but hopes to raise enough money to open his own Beer Thug Brewing space in Compton to give back to the community that made him who he is today.
COMPTON, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Where to ring in 2023 in Hawaii

Check out "HI Out & About" for weekly events from Dec. 29, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023. Events are subject to change. Check with respective venues regarding COVID-19 guidelines that may be continuing. Events are curated. Oahu. The Green. Blue Note Hawaii. Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy