Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
LAUSD superintendent remains optimistic despite challenges
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Los Angeles Unified School District’s new Superintendent Alberto Carvalho laid out his top priorities for the coming years: Leveraging pandemic funding, increasing school attendance, boosting instructional time, expanding tutoring opportunities and closing the digital divide. Absent from that list is helping end the fentanyl...
spectrumnews1.com
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released Wednesday. That's a level of scrutiny long sought by Lucy Molina whose daughter goes to school near...
spectrumnews1.com
Protest erupts after Culver City Council approve, then deny wage increase
CULVER CITY, Calif. — Health care workers and community activists in Culver City took to City Hall to protest after a political maneuver many didn’t think was legal. The former Culver City Council approved a minimum wage increase for health care workers at private hospitals, then voted to rescind it in the same meeting.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County COVID hospitalizations dip slightly; 2,100 new cases reported
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals dipped slightly Wednesday, falling below the 1,200 mark, while more than 2,100 new infections were reported. What You Need To Know. According to state figures, there were 1,195 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as...
spectrumnews1.com
Nearly 300 file lawsuit over alleged abuse at LA County juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees...
spectrumnews1.com
Prosecutor: 4 more slayings tied to California serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected in Northern California serial killings has been charged in four additional slayings this week, bringing the total to seven deaths since April 2021, authorities said. The shootings terrorized the Central Valley city of Stockton earlier this year as police searched for a...
spectrumnews1.com
Co-leader of Whitmer kidnapping plot gets 16 years in prison
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape. Adam Fox’s sentence is the longest of anyone convicted in...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs nearly 7,000 new COVID cases over holiday weekend
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported nearly 7,000 new COVID-19 infections over the holiday weekend and Tuesday, along with 39 more virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health logged 3,257 infections on Saturday, 1,932 Sunday, 1,137 Monday and 668 Tuesday. County officials noted that the 39...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
spectrumnews1.com
Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling...
spectrumnews1.com
Family files missing persons report for Theophilus London
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public's help, saying he hasn't been seen in months. London's family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in...
spectrumnews1.com
Siblings plead guilty in COVID-19 unemployment fraud
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — An Irvine woman and convicted attempted murderer pleaded guilty Wednesday to stealing unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Rosalva Bahena pleaded guilty to three counts of perjury, 20 counts of false statement or representation or concealment, six counts of money laundering, and a count of conspiracy to defraud, all felonies. Bahena was scheduled to be sentenced June 1.
spectrumnews1.com
New Year’s traffic laws target 'sideshows,' bicycle safety, pedestrian freedom
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — New Year’s Day will mark the advent of a bevy of new laws impacting Inland Empire motorists and pedestrians, as well as those statewide, with provisions that increase charges for killing someone during a speed contest, require drivers to grant buffer space to bicyclists, relax jaywalking regulations and expand use of the emergency alert system to catch hit-and-run suspects.
spectrumnews1.com
Expo Metro Line service interrupted for police investigation
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — LA Metro service along the Expo Line has been interrupted Wednesday morning because of police activity and is not expected to resume until 8 a.m. The 23rd Street Station is closed because of a police investigation. Shuttle bus service is replacing the E Line train...
spectrumnews1.com
New at-home recovery treatment options now available to Kentuckians dealing with addiction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This month, Kentucky launched a new at-home recovery program to help curb drug overdoses. It’s a concept to help Kentuckians affected by addiction to “recover where you live.”. The Commonwealth becomes the 10th state to launch an addiction care program. “It’s the new model...
spectrumnews1.com
Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A security guard was fatally shot early Wednesday at a private student housing complex near USC, and a suspect was taken into custody. The shooting was reported just before 12:47 a.m. at the Lorenzo complex at 23rd and Flower streets, about a half-mile from the main USC campus. Upon their arrival, Los Angeles Police Department officers found the guard suffering from gunshot wounds, Officer Rosario Cervantes told City News Service.
spectrumnews1.com
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton VA Medical Center using AI for colonoscopies
DAYTON, Ohio — Veterans in Ohio now have access to a new screening for colon cancer that’s using artificial intelligence. The VA Medical Center in Dayton is the first in Ohio to offer this treatment to vets, said Dr. Sangeeta Agrawal, a gastroenterologist who runs the program. What...
spectrumnews1.com
Founder of Beer Thug Brewing says beer saved his life
BELL, Calif. — The founder of Beer Thug Brewing, Edgar Preciado, was once a gang member in his hometown of Compton, and serving time in both state and federal prison. But today, Preciado’s life looks very different. He operates his beer brand out of the Border X Brewery in Bell and San Diego, but hopes to raise enough money to open his own Beer Thug Brewing space in Compton to give back to the community that made him who he is today.
spectrumnews1.com
Where to ring in 2023 in Hawaii
Check out "HI Out & About" for weekly events from Dec. 29, 2022, to Jan. 4, 2023. Events are subject to change. Check with respective venues regarding COVID-19 guidelines that may be continuing. Events are curated. Oahu. The Green. Blue Note Hawaii. Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort, 2335 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu...
Comments / 0