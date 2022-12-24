ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Sunny and mild Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start Wednesday morning, things will warm up nicely in Central Florida. Our area will be sunny and mild Wednesday with a high temperature in Orlando around 71 degrees. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be a chilly 53 degrees, but that’s not as cold...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridareporter.com

Florida Begins to Slowly Warmup Today

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds as we finally see some typical South Florida December temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s. Thursday will feature lots of sun with some clouds at times as the warmup...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Central Florida organization helps people living with blindness

It's the season of giving and one nonprofit hopes to reach a fundraising goal. The group, Lighthouse Central Florida, helps local people living with blindness or vision impairment. Simon Bark of Longwood has been busy all his young life with rock climbing, soccer and even martial arts. "He is an...
LONGWOOD, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway

SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy