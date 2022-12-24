Read full article on original website
Sunny and mild Wednesday in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start Wednesday morning, things will warm up nicely in Central Florida. Our area will be sunny and mild Wednesday with a high temperature in Orlando around 71 degrees. Low temperatures Wednesday night will be a chilly 53 degrees, but that’s not as cold...
Warm-up on the way in Central Florida, but freeze still possible for some areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Although Central Florida is headed into a big warm-up, a few areas may see a freeze one more time Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Channel 9 certified meteorologist George Waldenberger said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Overnight temperatures are again falling for the...
Cool temperatures to begin day in Central Florida before warming up
There's a cool start to the day, but as we head toward the afternoon, temperatures are going to warm up quite nicely. If you have to spend any time outdoors in the afternoon, it'll still be cool but in the low 70s. By 10 p.m. Wednesday night, we'll be watching...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four great steakhouses in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Partly cloudy and cold Monday as frigid conditions remain in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — The frigid conditions will stick around Monday, with many areas in Central Florida starting the morning below freezing. A freeze warning will continue in Central Florida from the metro Orlando area to the north until 9 a.m. High temperatures Monday will only reach the mid-50s in...
Central Florida couple drives 2K miles home after struggles to rebook canceled flight
ORLANDO, Fla. — Everything about the trip out to Arizona from Orlando seemed almost too perfect to Sierra Rodriguez and Daniel McCartin. The couple lives in Hunter's Creek. "I was meeting his family. And my birthday is on Christmas as well. So his family does like a huge, you know, Italian celebration for like days on end," Rodriguez said.
❄️Mom captures ‘snow fight’ in Florida during frigid temps
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – It was like a Christmas miracle when some Central Florida families woke up to falling sleet and flakes in some areas Sunday. Temperatures were into the 20s and 30s in some parts. Some families captured the snow-like conditions and shared them with News 6 on...
‘Why is it snowing?!’: Parts of Florida woke up to a white Christmas
It's a Christmas miracle! It's snowing in Florida.. well, sort of.
Amazing videos show sleet falling Christmas morning in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some on the Space Coast woke up to a rare white Christmas this morning. The National Weather Service confirmed sleet fell in multiple towns in Brevard County as a strong cold front blasted the state over Christmas weekend. "Sleet, also known as ice pellets, has...
Florida Begins to Slowly Warmup Today
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring plenty of sun and a few clouds as we finally see some typical South Florida December temperatures. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-70s. Thursday will feature lots of sun with some clouds at times as the warmup...
Chilly night ahead in Central Florida before warming up
ORLANDO, Fla. — Historic cold temperatures came through Florida over the holiday weekend, and another bitterly cold day is on tap before we warm up this week. Much of the state dipped below the 32-degree freezing mark on Saturday and Sunday. It got so cold that sleet was reported in Brevard County Sunday morning.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Snow in Florida? Videos show sleet falling from sky Christmas morning
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Christmas miracle in Florida? People reported ice falling from the sky Christmas morning in Brevard County. Videos shared by Central Florida residents on social media show ice pellets, otherwise known as sleet, falling from the sky onto their yards. So how is this possible?. Sleet...
Central Florida organization helps people living with blindness
It's the season of giving and one nonprofit hopes to reach a fundraising goal. The group, Lighthouse Central Florida, helps local people living with blindness or vision impairment. Simon Bark of Longwood has been busy all his young life with rock climbing, soccer and even martial arts. "He is an...
Central Florida residents struggle to pay rising electric bills
ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents across Central Florida are stressed as they try to figure out how to pay their electric bill. For just about every home across Central Florida, the cost is expected to go up next month at a time when people are paying more for just about everything.
Florida Has One Of The Best Neighborhoods In The U.S.
Niche revealed the best neighborhoods to live in America.
Gasoline Prices Climb In Florida
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida jumped about 8 cents Wednesday after dipping below $3, according to the AAA auto club. The average price was $3.07, up from $2.99 on Tuesday. It also was up from $3.01 a week
2023: FDOT to complete Central Florida’s beltway
SANFORD, Fla. — As we look ahead to 2023, one of the big transportation stories will be the completion of Central Florida’s beltway. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) stated to Spectrum News 13 that 23 of the 25 miles of the Wekiva Parkway, also known as State Road 429, are already open.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Florida that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-qauality ingredients only.
WATCH: Sleet Falls in Central Florida
Meteorologists say the ice pellets were caused by evaporative cooling near Cape Canaveral
