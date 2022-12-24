ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Local Living: Pet Adoption special and holiday light displays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Christmas may be over but you can still see some lights across the Midlands. Of course, these are all pending any weather changes. Here are a few:. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo runs through December 30, 2022....
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Bethlehem Baptist Church to host MLK Birthday celebration in January!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Bethlehem Baptist Church wants to celebrate the community with a special birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month!. It starts Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church’s Family Center on 1037 Eastman Street. Doors open at 2 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas

CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo Town Council hoping to create downtown district

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council considering creating a downtown district. But homeowners who live on the property the town is considering buying are not ready to give it up. This map from an Irmo council member shows land that backs up to the Irmo Community Park from Carlisle Street to Church Street. It's the property the town is considering purchasing for a downtown district or Main Street area.
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Last minute holiday and weather prep in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just days until Christmas and with winter weather bearing down folks headed were out in Columbia to shop and eat. It was a busy day for Eva Prioleau, Elaine Davis, and Kenneth Evans as they completed their Christmas shopping Thursday and they took a break to talk outside of the Belk store at the Richland Mall.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Last-minute shoppers out in force despite cold weather

CAMDEN, S.C. — Last-minute shoppers headed out Friday to battle the blustery winds and minimal parking in downtown Camden to ensure they had gifts for their loved ones. "It's just cold out here," shopper Shirley Ann Gorham said. "Definitely a lot of bags in people's hands, so it's definitely...
CAMDEN, SC
kool1027.com

New Year’s Holiday Increased Patrols

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office along with the SC Highway Patrol, City of Camden and Town of Elgin Police are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement over the New Years Holiday coming up. Increased patrols for the holiday weekend begin at 6pm Friday and run through midnight on January 2nd.
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

