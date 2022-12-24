Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Pet Adoption special and holiday light displays
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)- In our look at Local Living, Christmas may be over but you can still see some lights across the Midlands. Of course, these are all pending any weather changes. Here are a few:. You can check out the Lights at Riverbanks Zoo runs through December 30, 2022....
abccolumbia.com
Bethlehem Baptist Church to host MLK Birthday celebration in January!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Bethlehem Baptist Church wants to celebrate the community with a special birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month!. It starts Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church’s Family Center on 1037 Eastman Street. Doors open at 2 p.m.
Special Chapin busboy gifted a car for Christmas
CHAPIN, S.C. — One young man in Chapin was completely surprised this Christmas season. Thanks to generous staff members and customers from Zorba's Chapin, Colson Cannon, a busboy at the restaurant in Chapin, was gifted a car. Cannon lost both of his parents. He lost his dad to sepsis...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Burst pipe soaks Upstate Harvest Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Monday morning Harvest Hope Food Bank workers returned to a burst pipe in the Upstate. A video posted by the organization showed extensive damage to the offices. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
Over 200 senior residents displaced after pipe bursts at living community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Burst water pipes are causing trouble for over 200 residents at a Columbia senior residence facility. On Christmas Day, all residents were evacuated from the Christopher Towers and placed in hotels or with family. Deborah Howell described what was running through her mind when alarms sounded through her apartment.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan met the most awesome little guy looking for a forever home
LEXINGTON SC (WOLO) – As we all know there are many pets in the Midlands that are waiting to be adopted and finally find their forever home. Levi is one of those little guys that is ready to put a smile on your face every day. According to Lexington...
WIS-TV
Volunteers and water needed for Kershaw County animal shelter due to pipe bursts
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Kershaw County Humane Society said their pipes burst because of the frigid cold weather in the Midlands over the past few days. Due to the pipe bursts, the Humane Society needs volunteers to help clean up, wash linens, and provide emergency water while officials are working on the plumbing issue.
WLTX.com
Fire on Tradd Street in Columbia kills one
Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
Evacuated residents from Colony Apartments still struggling
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After demands for water and heat at Colony Apartments, residents were evacuated on Tuesday night. Now, City of Columbia officials say residents may be able to return to their homes by the end of the week. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department continued making rounds at the apartments...
Irmo Town Council hoping to create downtown district
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo town council considering creating a downtown district. But homeowners who live on the property the town is considering buying are not ready to give it up. This map from an Irmo council member shows land that backs up to the Irmo Community Park from Carlisle Street to Church Street. It's the property the town is considering purchasing for a downtown district or Main Street area.
Last minute holiday and weather prep in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With just days until Christmas and with winter weather bearing down folks headed were out in Columbia to shop and eat. It was a busy day for Eva Prioleau, Elaine Davis, and Kenneth Evans as they completed their Christmas shopping Thursday and they took a break to talk outside of the Belk store at the Richland Mall.
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
Last-minute shoppers out in force despite cold weather
CAMDEN, S.C. — Last-minute shoppers headed out Friday to battle the blustery winds and minimal parking in downtown Camden to ensure they had gifts for their loved ones. "It's just cold out here," shopper Shirley Ann Gorham said. "Definitely a lot of bags in people's hands, so it's definitely...
'They lost everything': Family faces loss of home, 2 sons days before Christmas
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A fire took everything from a family in Orangeburg, including two brothers. Now, a local pastor is trying to help. A nightmare holiday season for Kay Martin and her husband is unfolding as they grieve the loss of their sons following a house fire on Wednesday.
kool1027.com
New Year’s Holiday Increased Patrols
The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office along with the SC Highway Patrol, City of Camden and Town of Elgin Police are teaming up to increase traffic enforcement over the New Years Holiday coming up. Increased patrols for the holiday weekend begin at 6pm Friday and run through midnight on January 2nd.
