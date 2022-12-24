ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Kentucky brings Music City Bowl practice outside

Kentucky brings Music City Bowl practice outside

Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow. If you're rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you're not alone. FOX 56 Meteorologist Chris Johnson shares central Kentucky's Wednesday evening weather forecast. Gov. Beshear hopes opioid settlement money can help. Gov. Beshear is...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky Blood Center supply reaching critical lows

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state and although Christmas is in the rearview mirror, the center needs your help in providing arguably the best gift for many Kentuckians this holiday season. During the holidays, a hospital...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape

21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst

The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police ask drivers to drive sober this holiday season

The department is stepping up officer patrols as they see an increase in drunk driving during the holiday season.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Nicholas County still under boil water advisory

People are asked to conserve water to help.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – If you’re rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you’re not alone. Car washes everywhere are seeing a big boom in business as people look forward to washing the salt and snow residue off their vehicles. Going too long without a wash after a lot of snow can damage the car’s finish and eventually lead to corrosion.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk

WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky

Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Winchester businesses recovering from weekend weather

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Warmer weather may be moving in, but the winter storm is leaving behind a mess for water companies. Several are reporting dramatic drops in their storage tanks after responding to dozens of leaks. Many downtown businesses in Winchester have had to deal with water...
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky American Water shares tips to prevent frozen pipes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Pipes on the outside of your home or in an unfinished basement can be the most vulnerable to freezing. Since they’re more exposed, Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water said if pipes are frozen, the best thing you can do is find your main water shut off valve.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Hall of Justice building in Richmond damaged by bursting pipes

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s been a week of frustration following recent freezing temperatures. The latest victim is Madison County’s Hall of Justice which is now closed because of broken pipes. The flooding caused damage to the main floor of the building and the basement areas....
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. nursing home ceiling collapses due to water leak

Owingsville, Ky. (WKYT) - A water leak caused the ceiling of Ridgeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Facility in Owingsville to collapse on Sunday. A representative of the nursing home said they are in the process of cleaning and repairing the collapse. They say there were no reported injuries nor resident relocations.
OWINGSVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Victim robbed at gunpoint on Cane Run Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is ongoing after Lexington police responded to an armed robbery on Cane Run Road. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, and...
LEXINGTON, KY

