Kentucky brings Music City Bowl practice outside in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football team began bowl practice on Tuesday indoors with cold temperatures still lingering, but they got some sunshine on Wednesday. The Wildcats practiced at Vanderbilt’s football stadium as they get ready for the Music City Bowl this Saturday. Head coach Mark Stoops...
No. 19 Kentucky dominated by Missouri in SEC opener
COLUMBIA, Mo. (FOX 56) – Kentucky has had their way in SEC openers under John Calipari. On Wednesday night, the Wildcats had no answer for first-year Missouri head coach Dennis Gates’ rejuvenated Tigers squad. Missouri dominated from wire-to-wire, beating Kentucky 89-75. The Tigers led 42-30 at halftime, and...
Preliminary hearing for EKU student charged with rape
21-year-old Thomas Haroules was charged back in November for the rape of his then girlfriend. His hearing is set for Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.
Lexington car washes see high customer turnout after snow
If you're rushing to the closest car wash after all the snow, you're not alone.
Nicholas County still under boil water advisory
People are asked to conserve water to help.
Kentucky Blood Center supply reaching critical lows
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Blood Center provides blood to more than 70 hospitals across the state and although Christmas is in the rearview mirror, the center needs your help in providing arguably the best gift for many Kentuckians this holiday season. During the holidays, a hospital...
Busted pipes rain across central Kentucky
Water restoration companies share how those with busted pipes can manage the mess.
Georgetown police: Dispose of present boxes correctly to avoid 'lingering Grinches'
Empty boxes that contained TVs, gaming consoles, bikes, and smart devices should not just be set on the curb, according to police, so as to not show anyone what items you now have in your home.
Madison County women want a say in alcohol sales
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Women have never been able to vote on the wet-dry status of Madison County. It’s been dry since before women legally held the right to vote. The 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, voted on by men, banned alcohol in 1919, starting prohibition. Women won the right to vote when Congress ratified the 19th Amendment in 1920. Thirteen years later, prohibition ended with the 21st Amendment.
Woman accused of stabbing dog while teen girl was on walk
WGN's Bronagh Tumulty follows up on the story.
'Very high volume' of bursting water pipe calls in Lexington
The Lexington Fire Department said they responded to at least 200 water shutoffs and more than 100 private alarms over the last three days with almost all due to burst pipes or sprinkler systems.
Lexington Humane Society kennels flooded due to pipe burst
The Lexington Humane Society is closed on one of its busiest days of the year after a pipe burst caused flooding in their kennels.
Man already in custody for murder now charged in 2021 Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been charged in connection to a murder that occurred more than a year ago. The Lexington Police Department said 25-year-old Deonte Carter was charged with murder on Dec. 27, 2022, for the homicide of Devon Sandusky, which took place on Dec. 17, 2021.
Richmond man found dead outside Madison County home
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Police are investigating following the death of a man in Madison County on Monday. Kentucky State Police said they responded to a possible deceased man around 2 p.m. Monday outside a home on Charlie Abney Road in the Bighill area of Madison County.
Victim robbed at gunpoint on Cane Run Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — An investigation is ongoing after Lexington police responded to an armed robbery on Cane Run Road. Authorities said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects at around 9:30 p.m. Monday night. No one was hurt in the incident, according to police, and...
Winchester businesses recovering from weekend weather
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Warmer weather may be moving in, but the winter storm is leaving behind a mess for water companies. Several are reporting dramatic drops in their storage tanks after responding to dozens of leaks. Many downtown businesses in Winchester have had to deal with water...
Lexington police seek 4 people who robbed Magic Vapor Shop over the summer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – We’re getting our first look at four people who robbed a Lexington vape shop over the summer and assaulted a store employee. On their way out, they loaded backpacks full of merchandise, and they still haven’t been identified. “Knowing the store was...
Hall of Justice building in Richmond damaged by bursting pipes
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s been a week of frustration following recent freezing temperatures. The latest victim is Madison County’s Hall of Justice which is now closed because of broken pipes. The flooding caused damage to the main floor of the building and the basement areas....
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory, users asked to conserve
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) — Residents in Winchester have been asked to conserve water after a utility provider issued a shortage advisory. Winchester Municipal Utilities (WMU) said that the recent arctic temperatures and wind caused a record-high demand on their water system that has strained the supply. A news...
