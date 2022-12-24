ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta fire agencies add water tankers amid water shortage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Water shortages across many cities in metro Atlanta have led to some fire agencies calling in for reserve water sources. In College Park, a 3,000-gallon water tanker arrived on Monday from Tift County. Without the tankers on standby Fire Chief Wade Elmore said their...
COLLEGE PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Water damage restoration services in high demand as freeze cleanup continues

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soggy homes from the holiday freeze start to dry out, companies tasked with peeling back the drywall are slammed with work orders. On Wednesday, Atlanta News First called at least a dozen water damage restoration companies. The one word many of them kept using to describe the situation was ‘catastrophic.’ Many of them said they were backlogged with calls. The demand is so high, some companies have stopped taking calls until they can catch up.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments

DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
DECATUR, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Brookhaven police holding clothing drive throughout winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are holding a clothing and blanket drive for the local Salvation Army location. The Salvation Army is looking for clothing, blankets and personal hygiene items. You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army at 2090 North Druid Hills Road or at...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t. Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage. “I feel violated and taken...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people. Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days

ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta tenants deal with aftermath of busted pipes

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frigid temperatures are leading to frozen pipes and flooding across metro Atlanta. Some tenants at apartment complexes in our area are left cleaning up the mess left behind. Apartments flooding from burst pipes is a familiar sight for hundreds, possibly thousands, this holiday season.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy