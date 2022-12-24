Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Deported bear walks 1,000 miles back home by herself with a stop at the mall, breaks a recordMaya DeviAlpharetta, GA
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Bursted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To KnowKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta fire agencies add water tankers amid water shortage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Water shortages across many cities in metro Atlanta have led to some fire agencies calling in for reserve water sources. In College Park, a 3,000-gallon water tanker arrived on Monday from Tift County. Without the tankers on standby Fire Chief Wade Elmore said their...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Water damage restoration services in high demand as freeze cleanup continues
ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soggy homes from the holiday freeze start to dry out, companies tasked with peeling back the drywall are slammed with work orders. On Wednesday, Atlanta News First called at least a dozen water damage restoration companies. The one word many of them kept using to describe the situation was ‘catastrophic.’ Many of them said they were backlogged with calls. The demand is so high, some companies have stopped taking calls until they can catch up.
fox5atlanta.com
Seniors struggling with burst pipes, lack of water for days at Decatur apartments
DECATUR, Ga. - The temperature may be rising, but the frigid Arctic blast is still causing problems around metro Atlanta. For the senior residents of Decatur's Magnolia Circle Apartments, burst pipes and freezing temperatures have left them without service for days. Christmas was anything but merry for Faye Sermons. "I'm...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Brookhaven police holding clothing drive throughout winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Brookhaven police are holding a clothing and blanket drive for the local Salvation Army location. The Salvation Army is looking for clothing, blankets and personal hygiene items. You can drop off donations at the Salvation Army at 2090 North Druid Hills Road or at...
Who pays for the water when a pipe bursts? Your city may be able to help
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — When pipes burst and water sprays everywhere, who pays for all that water?. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin spent the day Tuesday asking several water metro districts that exact question. She also found one city of South Fulton neighborhood homeowner Terry Francis said the water...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Caffeine & Octane returns to Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Caffeine & Octane will return to the Town Center at Cobb Jan. 8. The car show was first held at the shopping mall in August 2022. Caffeine & Octane is North America’s largest monthly car show, sporting over 1,000 makes & models from a variety of exhibitors.
Clayton County warming station to operate additional days
Clayton County will operate a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Road, in Riverdale through noon ...
atlantanewsfirst.com
What can renters do if their pipes burst due to the winter weather?
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hundreds of metro Atlanta renters are mad at their landlords, but do they have a right to be angry?. The answer is no if your landlord is trying to mitigate the damage. Erin Willoughby, an Atlanta Legal Aid attorney specializing in tenants’ rights says it’s only been a couple of days.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fairburn continues distributions as residents face water woes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More bottled water giveaways popping up around metro Atlanta. It comes as thousands of people are going on their third or fourth day with no running water in their homes. Fairburn is just one area feeling the impact after freezing temperatures wreaked havoc on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Several days without answers, Southwest customers losing patience
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Southwest customers have been missing their bags for several days. They were supposed to fly before Christmas Eve. Their luggage traveled, but they didn’t. Katrina Bierski said the Southwest Airlines crew haven’t been able to locate her luggage. “I feel violated and taken...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta warming centers will remain open as frigid tempertures stick around
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta will keep three warming centers open through Wednesday, Dec. 28 as frigid temperatures continue to impact thousands of people. Old Adamsville Recreation Center, located on 3404 Delmar Lane, and Central Park, located on 400 Merritts Avenue, are now only available...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman offers to drive stranded passengers from airport to their destination
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is offering to drive stranded passengers from Atlanta’s airport to their destination, amid thousands of canceled flights nationwide. Jodie Rush walked through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport holding only a sign on Tuesday evening. “I can take three people anywhere they...
fox5atlanta.com
East Atlanta senior citizens without water for days
ATLANTA - Across metro Atlanta, there are still many people without running water due to frigid temperatures. Some of those impacted the hardest have been senior citizens and people with disabilities. Residents at Branan Towers, a senior complex in East Atlanta, say they have not had water since last week.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Law group donates $15K to help Pebblebrook High School band attend Sugar Bowl
MABLETON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The Pebblebrook High School marching band is about to play for a very special audience. They are headed to the Sugar Bowl game and parade in New Orleans. “They’ve been practicing hard, working hard, long practice hours, a lot of practice time,” said Eulas Kirtdoll,...
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Senior centers, apartment complexes impacted by water damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Problems continue across metro Atlanta as pipes burst in businesses and apartment complexes. In Cobb County, two senior centers are closed after partial flooding. The West Cobb Senior Center and the Freeman Poole Senior Center both experienced pipe failures. Officials said Cobb firefighters were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta tenants deal with aftermath of busted pipes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Frigid temperatures are leading to frozen pipes and flooding across metro Atlanta. Some tenants at apartment complexes in our area are left cleaning up the mess left behind. Apartments flooding from burst pipes is a familiar sight for hundreds, possibly thousands, this holiday season.
Clayton County hosting multiple water distribution events on Wednesday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — Communities in the metro Atlanta area are continuing to host water distribution events amid water system issues. On Wednesday, Clayton County will host two water giveaways from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Riverdale and Jonesboro. One case of water will be provided per vehicle...
WSB-TV Atlanta
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites...
Thousands of water bottles handed out as Clayton County neighbors still don’t have water
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Communities in the metro Atlanta area announced plans to host water distribution events for a second day amid water system issues. The City of Forest Park hosted the event on Tuesday in the Forest Park Recreation Center parking lot on Forest Parkway. Channel 2′s Steve...
Comments / 0