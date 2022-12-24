ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As soggy homes from the holiday freeze start to dry out, companies tasked with peeling back the drywall are slammed with work orders. On Wednesday, Atlanta News First called at least a dozen water damage restoration companies. The one word many of them kept using to describe the situation was ‘catastrophic.’ Many of them said they were backlogged with calls. The demand is so high, some companies have stopped taking calls until they can catch up.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO