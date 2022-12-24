ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man shot in leg outside Atlanta Family Dollar

ATLANTA - A shooting outside an Atlanta Family Dollar sent a man to the hospital Tuesday night, police say. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 300 block of Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard. At the scene, officers found...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

3 teens shot outside bakery on Northside Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on Burbank Drive for 2nd time

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Burbank Drive for the second time at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at a one-story brick home. No one was home at the time and the fire also burned a car that was parked next to the house.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man killed in Monroe County car crash

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve. Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fire reported on MARTA tracks in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is reporting a fire on their southbound tracks near the Arts Center in Midtown. This has resulted in delays on the North/South line and all trains are temporarily boarding from the northbound platform. MARTA has not revealed the cause of the fire at...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release photos of suspect in NE Atlanta homicide

ATLANTA - After a man was shot and killed late Christmas Eve in northeast Atlanta, police have since released a photo of a suspect in the case. On Dec. 24 around 11:15 p.m., Atlanta police were dispatched to a commercial area at 111 Boulevard. When they got there, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Although medical assistance was provided for him, he didn't make it.
ATLANTA, GA

