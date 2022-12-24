Read full article on original website
1 dead, 4 injured in DeKalb shootings
Three people were shot at a DeKalb County restaurant Wednesday just a few miles from a fatal shooting at a motel, police...
2 in custody after 12-year-old girl shot in DeKalb
Two people are in custody after a 12-year-old was shot Wednesday in DeKalb County during an argument, police said....
One dead, one injured at Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were shot at the Budgetel Inn & Suites in Decatur at 2945 Gus Place. Police responded to the scene before 1:15 p.m. One of the victims has died, while the other has been taken to a local hospital. There is no further...
Child shot on Central Drive in Stone Mountain, 2 people arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old was shot during a dispute in Stone Mountain Wednesday. DeKalb police responded to 4719 Central Drive in Stone Mountain and found a girl with a gunshot wound. She was shot during a dispute between her mother and another individual, according to police.
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in a burglary. Two people broke into a business at 3391 Fairburn Road Dec. 13. A store employee said the store’s front lock was pried open and the men damaged an ATM and stole cartons of cigarettes and lottery tickets.
Woman arrested after stabbing at SW Atlanta apartment complex
A woman accused of stabbing another woman at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex was arrested Tuesday, police said....
Firefighters respond to house fire on Burbank Drive for 2nd time
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on Burbank Drive for the second time at a home in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning. The fire happened at a one-story brick home. No one was home at the time and the fire also burned a car that was parked next to the house.
Man killed in Monroe County car crash
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was killed in a car crash on I-75 South Dec. 28. Forsyth police responded to the crash at mile marker 186 around 3:24 a.m. Police found a man and a woman inside the car. The man was already dead, but the woman had survived.
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed...
Person shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A person was shot near The Mall West End in southwest Atlanta Dec. 26. Atlanta police responded to 850 Oak St. SW around 1:11 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital. Initial investigation revealed that...
‘Like a scene from Home Alone’ Georgia man slips on ice after attempted robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man who pulled a gun on an employee at a Gainesville business in an armed robbery attempt slipped and fell on ice while trying to get away, police say. The incident happened on Christmas Day at around 1 a.m. on the 400 block...
Police release photos of suspect in deadly northeast Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death near a Northeast Atlanta gas station Christmas Eve. Atlanta police received calls of a person shot near the Chevron gas station on 111 Boulevard. Once on scene, officers found a man who appeared...
Fire reported on MARTA tracks in Midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - MARTA is reporting a fire on their southbound tracks near the Arts Center in Midtown. This has resulted in delays on the North/South line and all trains are temporarily boarding from the northbound platform. MARTA has not revealed the cause of the fire at...
