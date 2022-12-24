ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Is Making Her Rock Album With Husband Carl Dean in Mind

By Eryn Murphy
 5 days ago

Country singer Dolly Parton is currently working on a rock album. Parton was also recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame . In an interview with ET Canada, Parton shared that her husband Carl Dean is excited about her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and her future rock album.

Dolly Parton | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton is making a rock album

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 5.

At the induction ceremony, Parton was inducted into the Performer Category along with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

When Parton was originally nominated for the honor, she famously withdrew her name from contention. However, at the 2022 induction ceremony, Parton referenced the fact she changed her mind.

“If I’m gonna be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I’m gonna have to earn it!” Parton said according to Billboard . “Back when they tried to put me in, I didn’t think I had done enough, but I get it’s a little bit more than that now.”

Parton also performed an original song called “Rockin’” which will be on her upcoming rock album.

Dolly Parton’s husband likes her rock music

Parton and her husband are notoriously private about their relationship because Dean is not in the public eye. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Parton gave some rare insight into her relationship with Dean.

The country singer shared that Dean is particularly interested in Parton’s upcoming rock project.

“He loves all of the songs. And I haven’t told him yet who I’m going to have on. I don’t even know myself, who all is going to be on it. But he’ll love it. I’m doing so many of his favourite songs on the album, so I’ll play it to him when it’s all done,” Parton told ET Canada .

Parton also went into detail about her experience at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

“They wanted to induct me into the Hall of Fame, and I didn’t think I deserved it. Then when they put me in anyway, I thought, ‘Well, I’m going to not waste this time,’” Parton said.

She continued, “And so I am actually doing a rock album of a lot of classic rock songs, and I’m going to actually have a lot of iconic singers and musicians join me on some of the songs.”

Why Dolly Parton thinks she is ‘meant to be’ with her husband

Parton and Dean have been married since 1966. After decades of marriage, Dean has managed to stay out of the spotlight.

“I like it when people say, ‘How did it last so long?’ I say, ‘I stay going,’” Parton told ET Canada. “You know, there’s a lot to be said about that. So we’re not in each other’s face all the time. He’s not in the business, so we have different interests, but yet we have the things we love to do together.”

She added, “So it was meant to be, I think. He was the one I was supposed to have and and vice versa.”

Fans can see Parton next on Dec. 31 when she co-hosts Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party with Miley Cyrus.

