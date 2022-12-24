ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 QB Draft class grows with latest entry

By Arthur Weinstein
 5 days ago
Jaren Hall proved a worthy successor to Zach Wilson as BYU’s quarterback the past two seasons.

Now, Hall is set to follow in Wilson’s footsteps to the NFL.

Hall announced Friday he is forgoing his final season of eligibility to declare for the NFL Draft.

The 6-1, 205-pound QB is generally ranked as one of the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, projected as a mid-to-late round selection in contrast to Wilson , who went No. 2 overall in 2021. Wilson, however, has struggled mightily with the New York Jets this season.

NFL Draft analysis site WalterFootball.com rates Hall as the No. 8 quarterback on the draft board, saying, “In terms of skill set and style of play, Hall is very much like Russell Wilson. Hall has a quality arm with mobility, athleticism, and is an accurate passer. However, he could stand to work on ball placement to lead his receivers for more yardage after the catch.”

That comparison is to Russell Wilson in his prime and not Russell Wilson 2.0 melting down with the Denver Broncos this season.

Hall is ready for the challenge at the next level, and thankful for his experience at BYU.

“This has been an amazing ride. Words can’t explain the joy I had playing in LES for my hometown,” Hall said (via The Salt Lake Tribune ). “Looking forward to the next stage of my football career by officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

Hall obviously played sparingly as a backup to Wilson his first two seasons, but he blossomed as a starter. He’s thrown for more than 5,700 yards the past two years, with 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s also rushed for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns each of those seasons.

