Derek Carr inadvertently throws Josh McDaniels under the bus
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr may have thrown head coach Josh McDaniels under the bus, albeit inadvertently. The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be heading in the right direction following a disastrous start to the year, highlighted by blown leads. But with the team needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive late in the season, the Raiders blew a late 10-6 lead to the Pittsburgh Steelers and lost 13-10. With that, they are 6-9 on the year with two games remaining and one Wild Card spot left.
Eagles-Saints spread already moving amidst Jalen Hurts injury update
The Philadelphia Eagles face the New Orleans Saints in Week 17, needing one more win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and earn a coveted bye into the second round. With so much on the line, Philly’s MVP-hopeful quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is “going to push to play this week,” according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, after missing last week’s narrow loss to the Cowboys with a shoulder injury.
Raiders fans want Josh McDaniels fired over Derek Carr decision
Las Vegas Raiders fans were not happy with head coach Josh McDaniels for the decision to bench quarterback Josh McDaniels. The Las Vegas Raiders have not lived up to the lofty expectations they had entering the 2022 season. Instead of contending for the AFC West, they now hold just very slim playoff odds with a 6-9 record under head coach Josh McDaniels.
Wisconsin football: 3 takeaways from 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl win
After starting the season 3-4 and moving on from head coach Paul Chryst, it felt like Wisconsin football was destined for a losing season and no bowl berth. Jim Leonhard went 4-3 as head coach and led the Badgers to the Guaranteed Rate Bowl where they’d face an Oklahoma State team that spent a lot of the season in the AP Top 25. It would be quite the test for a Badger team without a starting quarterback as Graham Mertz hit the transfer portal, but Wisconsin passed with flying colors.
3 more missteps that will get Ryan Day fired at Ohio State, starting vs Georgia
Angry Ohio State fans ready to fire Ryan Day have been quelled after the Buckeyes made the Playoff. But a few missteps could change the tune. With the taste of a 45-23 loss to rival Michigan still souring in their mouths, Ohio State fans were ready to send head coach Ryan Day packing. After all, it was the Buckeyes’ second straight loss to Harbaugh after two decades of dominance in the rivalry and the first time that OSU had lost in Columbus in over 20 years.
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
Terrell Owens hints at possible return to Eagles rival
He wasn’t here long. His final game in a Philadelphia Eagles jersey was played one day before Halloween back in 2005. He played in 22 games with 22 starts as a member of the franchise if you include his heroic showing during Super Bowl XXXIX. Still, even with that being said, Terrell Owens ranks as one of the better wide receivers to don the midnight green. He’s also remembered as being a villain of sorts.
Davante Adams speaks on Raiders decision to bench Derek Carr
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams spoke about the team’s decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. The Las Vegas Raiders have garnered the attention of the entire NFL world on Wednesday for their decision to bench starting quarterback Derek Carr for the remainder of the season. Jarrett Stidham, former New England Patriots quarterback, will start in his place in the team’s next two games against the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs. With this news, questions about Carr’s future with the team has only increased, especially with a looming contract decision days after Super Bowl 57.
Nathaniel Hackett was doomed from the start thanks to Aaron Rodgers
The Denver Broncos brought in Nathaniel Hackett in hopes it would lead to a packaged deal with Aaron Rodgers. That didn’t happen. Aaron Rodgers had nothing but good things to say about his time with Nathaniel Hackett before the start of the regular season. This offseason, Rodgers was reportedly available for trade, but at an immense price tag.
5 best fantasy football matchups to exploit for Week 17
Whether you’re in the fantasy football Super Bowl, playing in the consolation bracket, or filling out DFS lineups, here are Week 17’s top matchups. It’s the final week of the fantasy football season, and here’s to hoping you’ve made the Super Bowl in your league! If not — no worries. There are plenty of other alternatives to keep entertained on gamedays such as DraftKings or FanDuel. Regardless, there are plenty of matchups to exploit this week. Let’s get into it.
Nebraska football: 3 early signees who’ll have instant impacts in 2023
Nebraska football put together a solid recruiting class under new head coach Matt Rhule and here’s a look at three recruits who’ll make an instant impact. Matt Rhule has a great track record as a college football head coach and if his first recruiting class is a sign of things to come, Nebraska football fans should be excited.
Mario Cristobal expects good Miami football transfer portal news soon
Appearing on the Joe Rose Show last week following the first day of the Early National Signing Period, head coach Mario Cristobal said to expect good news in the next few weeks when classes start on January 17 as quoted by Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. The Miami football program has commitments from four transfers.
Lakers listed as potential destination for this future Hall of Famer
The Los Angeles Lakers are probably going to put a bow on the 2022-23 season in the not-too-distant future. With Anthony Davis out, this team has not been able to compete at the same level and the wheels are starting to fall off. The longer this goes on the less...
Ole Miss honors Mike Leach at Texas Bowl with helmet decal
The Ole Miss Rebels football team honored Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach at the Texas Bowl with a helmet decal. Earlier this month, the college football world received the sad news that Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach had passed away at the age of 61 due to complications from a heart condition. Leach was in his 21st season as a head coach, his third with the Bulldogs football program. Tributes for the former Mississippi State, Texas Tech, and Washington State head coach poured in from current and former players, fellow coaches, and various football programs.
