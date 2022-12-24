ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

alachuachronicle.com

Video: Deputies rescue dog stranded at Paynes Prairie overlook

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies responded to the area of the Paynes Prairie overlook on US Highway 441 after receiving a report of a dog stranded over the seawall and in the water. Upon arrival, they located the dog, but it was just out of reach. After much coaxing and the assistance of a Good Samaritan, the dog was removed from his precarious position.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
DIXIE COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge

The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
MARION COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout

A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
SUMMERFIELD, FL
WCJB

Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy

The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
GAINESVILLE, FL

