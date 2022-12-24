Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua Chronicle
Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GainesvilleTed RiversGainesville, FL
Related
1 woman dead, another hurt after fire rips through Marion County home
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Marion County battled another house fire Tuesday night. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home along SW 52nd Court near Ocala. One woman did not survive the fire and that another woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
Marion County Fire Rescue battles back-to-back building fires on Christmas Day
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County Fire Rescue spent part of their Christmas Day fighting back-to-back structure fires. The first call occurred at 9:47 a.m. in the 5400 block of SE 30th Court. A 911 caller said a mobile home on the property was fully involved. Fire crews arrived...
Jacksonville man arrested for starting fire in dumpster in Orange Park
A Jacksonville man was arrested Tuesday for setting fire to a Waste Pro USA dumpster. He faces charges of vandalism of $1,000 or more, deputies said. Jacksonville man arrested for starting dumpster fire at Waste Pro USA in Orange Park, deputies say.Photo byGetty Images.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after breaking into vacant apartment to use shower, toilet
A 39-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he admitted to breaking into a vacant apartment several times to take a shower and use the bathroom. On Thursday, December 22, an MCSO deputy responded to an apartment complex located on NW 40th Avenue Road...
alachuachronicle.com
Video: Deputies rescue dog stranded at Paynes Prairie overlook
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies responded to the area of the Paynes Prairie overlook on US Highway 441 after receiving a report of a dog stranded over the seawall and in the water. Upon arrival, they located the dog, but it was just out of reach. After much coaxing and the assistance of a Good Samaritan, the dog was removed from his precarious position.
WCJB
Family raises money for 5-year-old from Hawthorne burned on Christmas Eve
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A child in Hawthorne is fighting for his life after suffering severe burns on Christmas Eve. Putnam County Fire Rescue responded to a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday involving a young child who was burned in a fire on Loudin Lane in Hawthorne. Nathan Scott,...
WCJB
People in need can utilize North Central Florida cold night shelters
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in need in North Central Florida can visit an array of locations to shelter from the cold temperatures. Gainesville-based shelters, Saint Francis House and GRACE Marketplace, are open through Wednesday night as long as the temperature stays below 45 degrees. Saint Francis House is located...
Orange Park apartment fire; officials say two people were brought to local hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — At 7:23 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, Clay County Fire Rescue tweeted that crews were responding to a fire at a residential structure. The fire took place at 400 Bentwood Ln. People were told to avoid the area. It has been confirmed by Clay County...
Jacksonville man arrested on Christmas Eve for threatening victim with firearm, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested in Green Cove Springs on Christmas Eve on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies say.
WCJB
Memorial service arrangements made for Demiah Appling in Dixie County
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - Memorial service arrangements have been made for a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County who was the victim of a suspected homicide. The Old Town Church of God posted on Facebook plans to hold a memorial service for Demiah Appling, 14, after her remains were found earlier this month.
wuft.org
Growing, growing, gone: Marion County residents bemoan development surge
The air in McPherson Complex Auditorium in Ocala, once stale with bureaucracy, surged with something much more urgent upon the introduction of Item 7. Items 1-6 on the Marion County Commission planning and zoning agenda – ensnared in traps of technical jargon and dusted with mundane details – didn’t hold much interest, but Item 7, a proposal for a new luxury housing development, was different.
10NEWS
Police: Woman left missing teen at Clay County location without intention to return
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A woman is accused of dropping off a teen in Clay County and driving away without the intention of picking them back up, authorities said. Tiffany Mejia, 40, was charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody and multiple felony drug offenses after she told law enforcement that she took the missing teen to the outside of an area in an unknown home, the Gainesville Police Department said in a Facebook post.
WCJB
Live Oak man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Live Oak is dead after a crash in Suwannee County Sunday. A vehicle was traveling west on US Highway 90 near the intersection of 193rd drive. The vehicle left the roadway to the left resulting in the front of the car striking...
YAHOO!
Bungling bandit slips on ice, hits head during attempted armed robbery on Christmas
A bungling Gainesville bandit has about as much luck trying to rob a Gainesville employee on Christmas as the Wet Bandits did in Home Alone. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gainesville police said that around 1 a.m. Dec. 25, an armed robber pulled a gun...
WCJB
Getaway driver in deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery sentenced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman who prosecutors say acted as the getaway driver in a deadly Gainesville home invasion robbery has reached a plea deal. Tiara Luckie, 30, pleaded no contest to being an accessory to second-degree murder after the fact. She has been sentenced to 15 years of probation and mental health treatment under the terms of the agreement.
villages-news.com
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
WCJB
Five vehicle crash on I-75 in Ocala leaves two injured
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala. Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash around 7 p.m. on I-75 Northbound near the exit 350 off-ramp. Firefighters say five vehicles lined the side of the road when they arrived, all with damage.
WCJB
New details on the missing boy found over the Christmas weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New details into the case of a boy who was missing from Gainesville. Arrests have been made after 13-year-old Ean Stephens was found in Clay County. The arrests include his grandparents who are his legal guardians. Investigators arrested Tiffany Mejia, who they say took Stephens to...
ocala-news.com
Ocala contractor arrested on fraud charge after taking money without completing work
A 50-year-old contractor from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of taking $4,000 from the victim without completing the work that was agreed upon in their contract. On Sunday, December 11, an MCSO deputy responded to a local residence in reference to...
mainstreetdailynews.com
GPD arrests 3 tied to missing Gainesville boy
The Gainesville Police Department (GPD) has arrested three people in connection to a Gainesville boy who was declared missing last week and found Sunday night after a multi-agency search that included the FBI. “The child was found in Clay County,” GPD spokesman David Chudzik said in a phone interview Monday...
Comments / 0