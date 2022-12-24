ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (12/19/22–12/25/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs

The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
CASPER, WY
WyoFile

Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill

It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights. Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his desk, and he’s still working with analysts, an agent from the FBI and another from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

New Tattoo Shop Opens it’s Doors in Casper

There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
CASPER, WY
Retro 102.5

UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located

--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
MILLS, WY
K2 Radio

Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock

Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle

--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/27/22–12/28/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
ALCOVA, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County divorce filings (12/19/22–12/26/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from December 19 through December 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’

CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper

Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Fire-EMS Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips

Christmas is on its way and it feels like nothing could go wrong! Except, it could. And sometimes it does. And that's why Casper Fire-EMS is offering a few holiday weekend safety tips for Casper families and businesses to ensure that Christmas weekend goes off without a hitch. "The record-breaking...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

