oilcity.news
Unaccompanied Student Initiative to add homeless shelter for teens in Mills
MILLS, Wyo. — The Unaccompanied Student Initiative is a nonprofit that aims to make sure homeless teenagers throughout Wyoming have a support system and roof over their heads. Now, with a shelter planned in Mills, it hopes to help even more people. “We’re a program that houses teens aged...
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/19/22–12/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
City of Casper Announces Regular Garbage Pickup Resumes & Tree Dropoffs
The City of Casper announced in a social media post that all garbage pickup is on its regularly scheduled day this week. The post said, "If you're feeling extra motivated, you can drop your live Christmas tree off at any of our recycling depots (please take all of the pretty things off first). We'll recycle your tree into mulch. But no rush - you have until Jan. 21. It feels like more of a "sit and enjoy your coffee" kind of day."
Investigation into Casper abortion clinic arson at a standstill
It has been seven months since someone set fire to an abortion clinic in Casper amid fierce national debates over reproductive rights. Detective Andrew Linkowski with the Casper Police Department said the case is still on his desk, and he’s still working with analysts, an agent from the FBI and another from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
oilcity.news
147 miles of pipe: City of Casper offering stormwater system quiz with chance to win prizes
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper’s stormwater system includes 147 miles of pipe and 4,719 catch basins. Such knowledge will help people complete an online stormwater system quiz the city of Casper is offering. People who complete the quiz will be entered for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.
New Tattoo Shop Opens it’s Doors in Casper
There's a new tattoo shop in town. It's located at 300 N. Center Street, Unit 7. Matissin Whittern, 47, opened Premier Tattoo at the beginning of this month, Dec. 1st. It was "a complete remodel that still needed some things done to bring it up to code for the city and health department."
UPDATE: Missing Sixteen Year Old Girl From Mills Located
--- Twelve hours ago the Mills Police Department posted a Missing Person to their Facebook page. They are asking assistance from the public in locating 16 year old Shelby Anderson. Anderson was last seen wearing black sweat pants, a beanie, (unknown color), plaid shirt with a white hoodie, black and...
Rocky Mountain Power Reports Outages in Casper and Glenrock
Several thousand people in several areas of Casper and Glenrock are without electrical service on Tuesday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power. The company, a division of Pacificorp, has sentence crews to investigate the outages and make repairs, and estimates the restoration will be completed by 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to its Twitter site.
Casper Woman Hoping for a Christmas Miracle
--- Earlier today a Casper woman posted in the local classifieds on Facebook that she is hoping for a Christmas miracle. Marci Monroe is the mother of two boys, ages 4 and 6. A box of presents for the boys was delivered, presumably, to the wrong person. Monroe lives off...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/27/22–12/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok
Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (12/19/22–12/26/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those that filed for a divorce from December 19 through December 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Rib and Chop House recognized as ‘Best Steakhouse in Wyoming’
CASPER, Wyo. — Rib and Chop House, a Montana-owned meat and seafood restaurant with a location in Casper, was recently recognized as the “Best Steakhouse in Wyoming.”. The honor was announced in a Dec. 14 article from Love Food, an award-winning food website, which based the ranking on Yelp reviews and other accolades.
No, Alcova Reservoir is Not ‘Erupting,’ Don’t Send Money
Recently, a TikTok user going by the name of 'BlueEyedBeardy' has been posting videos alleging that there is volcanic activity happening beneath Alcova Reservoir. The man has been asking for money to help "fund" he and his family getting away from the area. K2 Radio News can confirm that this...
PHOTOS: Jeffree Star Brings Camels to Casper
Not content with just utilizing yaks in Wyoming, Cosmetic King Tut Jeffree Star has brought a new animal to the oil city...camels!. And no, we're not talking about Gillette's sports teams. We're talking the real deals. "A lot of people think that camels are, of course, associated with deserts and...
PHOTOS: Casper Houses Go All Out With Christmas Decorations
Gather in, young and old. As we tell you a tale. It's short and it's sweet, and it surely won't fail. It's a Christmas story, perhaps you've heard it before. Last year we showed you some houses, and now we have more. Ahem. Without further ado:. "Twer the nights before...
oilcity.news
Wind closures expand on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts reaching 81 mph on Outer Drive in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — With winds picking up, highway and interstate wind closures have expanded on Tuesday morning in Wyoming. Interstate 25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Buffalo to Douglas as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-80 is closed to light, high-profile traffic from Laramie to Rawlins.
Casper Fire-EMS Offers Holiday Weekend Safety Tips
Christmas is on its way and it feels like nothing could go wrong! Except, it could. And sometimes it does. And that's why Casper Fire-EMS is offering a few holiday weekend safety tips for Casper families and businesses to ensure that Christmas weekend goes off without a hitch. "The record-breaking...
oilcity.news
Up to 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Tuesday as temps reach 50 degrees
CASPER, Wyo. — High winds have replaced last week’s low temperatures in Natrona County. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the Casper area is under a high wind warning until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, with 45 mph winds and gusts of up to 70 mph expected in some areas.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
